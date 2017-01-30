Image for Steve Wright's Serious Jockin'
Preview all 200 tracks
BBC Radio 2

Steve Wright's Serious Jockin'

Every Friday after 4pm Steve plays some seriously good music to get you ready for the weekend – it’s Serious Jockin’! More from Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

Last updated: 30 Jan 2017Tracks: 200

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Mickey Toni Basil
  • Somebody's Watching Me Rockwell
  • Ride On Time Black Box
  • Happenin' All Over Again Lonnie Gordon
  • Can You Handle It? Sharon Redd
  • The Power Snap!
  • U Can't Touch This MC Hammer
  • Danger! High Voltage! Electric Six
  • Cake By The Ocean DNCE
  • Falling Stars Sunset Strippers
  • Return Of The Mack Mark Morrison
  • What U Need (feat. Duane Harden) Powerhouse
  • Dancin' The Night Away Voggue
  • Get Ready The Temptations
  • Good Life Inner City
  • What Is Love Haddaway
  • Music Sounds Better With You Stardust
  • Hey Ya! OutKast
  • Macarena Los del Río
  • Jack Mix II Mirage
  • Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Indeep
  • Good Times Chic
  • You + Me = Love (12") The Undisputed Truth
  • Trapped Colonel Abrams
  • Feel It (feat. Maya) The Tamperer
  • Gangnam Style PSY
  • Another Night Real McCoy
  • Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams) Daft Punk
  • Ice Ice Baby Vanilla Ice
  • You're The One For Me D Train
  • Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart) Ottawan
  • Do Anything You Wanna Do Eddie & The Hot Rods
  • Tarzan Boy Baltimora
  • Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul) Sia
  • I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue
  • Bulletproof La Roux
  • Super Freak Rick James
  • Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) Rozalla
  • Jack Your Body Steve “Silk” Hurley
  • Rhythm Of The Night DeBarge
  • Don't You Want Me FELIX
  • It's My Life Dr. Alban
  • Let's All Chant Michael Zager Band
  • Cake By The Ocean DNCE
  • Superfly Guy S’Express
  • If Only I Could Sydney Youngblood
  • This Time I Know It's For Real Donna Summer
  • Boom! Shake The Room DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith
  • Pump Up The Jam (feat. Felly) Technotronic
  • When You Come Back To Me Jason Donovan
  • I Found Lovin' Fatback Band
  • Stay Another Day (Less Sad Mix) East 17
  • Born To Be Alive Patrick Hernandez
  • Better The Devil You Know Kylie Minogue
  • Pump Up The Volume M/A/R/R/S
  • Joy To The World (Celebration Mix) Mariah Carey
  • Dancing In The Street Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
  • Sleigh Ride The Ronettes
  • Star Wars Theme - Cantina Band Meco
  • Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
  • Here Comes The Hotstepper Ini Kamoze
  • Unbelievable EMF
  • Get Down On It Kool & The Gang
  • Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
  • Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul) Sia
  • The Power Of Love (Rob Searle Club Mix) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
  • The Rhythm Of The Night Corona
  • You Gave Me Love Crown Heights Affair
  • Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit Gina G
  • I Was Born On Christmas Day Saint Etienne
  • I Want Your Love Chic
  • Turn Around Phats & Small
  • Jump To The Beat Stacy Lattisaw
  • The Rockafeller Skank Fatboy Slim
  • Mr Vain Culture Beat
  • Ain't That Peculiar Marvin Gaye
  • The Only Way Is Up Yazz & The Plastic Population
  • Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Freedom Williams) C+C Music Factory
  • Strut Your Funky Stuff Frantique
  • Don't Cha (feat. Busta Rhymes) Pussycat Dolls
  • Do The Funky Chicken Rufus Thomas
  • Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow
  • Girlfriend Pebbles
  • I Feel For You Chaka Khan
  • I'm Alive Maddog
  • The Power Snap!
  • You Can't Hurry Love The Supremes
  • The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Crystal Sound Xmas Mix) Las Ketchup
  • Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
  • Mista Dobalina Del the Funky Homosapien
  • Let's Get Ready To Rhumble PJ & Duncan
  • Here Comes The Weekend Dave Edmunds
  • Body Rock Maria Vidal
  • D.I.S.C.O. Ottawan
  • Another Chance Roger Sanchez
  • Showing Out (Get Fresh At The Weekend) Mel & Kim
  • Dolly My Love The Moments
  • Can't Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake
  • 24k Magic Bruno Mars
  • Fake '88 Alexander O’Neal
  • Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
  • You're The One For Me D Train
  • Saturday Night Whigfield
  • The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) The Bucketheads
  • Cloud Nine The Temptations
  • Word Up Cameo
  • You Spin Me Round Dead or Alive
  • Music Sounds Better With You Stardust
  • Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams) Daft Punk
  • Aint No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden & Whitehead
  • Good Life Inner City
  • Fight For Your Right (To Party) Beastie Boys
  • (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew The Rock Steady Crew
  • At The Hop Danny & The Juniors
  • Walking In Rhythm The Blackbyrds
  • I Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet Gonzalez
  • Dance Yourself Dizzy Liquid Gold
  • It's My Life Dr. Alban
  • What Is Love Haddaway
  • The Best Disco In Town The Ritchie Family
  • Together Forever Rick Astley
  • Let's Get Serious Jermaine Jackson
  • Aint No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden & Whitehead
  • Love Can't Turn Around (feat. Darryl Pandy) Farley Jackmaster Funk
  • Disco Inferno The Trammps
  • Happy Radio Edwin Starr
  • Dancin' The Night Away Voggue
  • Brimful of Asha (Norman Cook remix) Cornershop
  • Crying At The Discoteque Alcazar
  • 24k Magic Bruno Mars
  • Tarzan Boy Baltimora
  • Show Me Love Robin S.
  • (Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew The Rock Steady Crew
  • I've Been Thinking About You Londonbeat
  • Ride On Time Black Box
  • Reet Petite Jackie Wilson
  • I.O.U. Freeez
  • Return Of The Mack Mark Morrison
  • Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David) Original Dodger
  • Beat Dis Bomb the Bass
  • Happy Pharrell Williams
  • Sweet Soul Music Arthur Conley
  • Born To Be Alive Patrick Hernandez
  • Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
  • Voyage Voyage Desireless
  • 24k Magic Bruno Mars
  • One More Time Daft Punk
  • At Night Shakedown
  • The Key The Secret Urban Cookie Collective
  • Gettin' Jiggy Wit It Will Smith
  • So Macho Sinitta
  • Respectable Mel & Kim
  • Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala) Craig David
  • Rock Da House The Beatmasters & Cookie Crew
  • I Want Your Love Chic
  • Uptight (Everything's Alright) Stevie Wonder
  • Dancin' On A Saturday Night Barry Blue
  • Bulletproof La Roux
  • At The Hop Danny & The Juniors
  • Don't Call Me Baby Madison Avenue
  • Pump Up The Jam (feat. Felly) Technotronic
  • Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul) Sia
  • Ain't Nothin' But A House Party The Showstoppers
  • Fake '88 Alexander O’Neal
  • Turn Around Phats & Small
  • Searchin' (I Gotta Find A Man) Hazell Dean
  • Spacer Sheila & B. Devotion
  • Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
  • What Is Love Haddaway
  • The Rockafeller Skank Fatboy Slim
  • Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) Mark Ronson
  • Boys (Summertime Love) Sabrina
  • The Rhythm Of The Night Corona
  • Music Sounds Better With You Stardust
  • It's A Disco Night (Rock Don't Stop) The Isley Brothers
  • Asereje (The Ketchup Song) Las Ketchup
  • I Found Lovin' Fatback Band
  • Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (feat. Freedom Williams) C+C Music Factory
  • You Can't Hurry Love The Supremes
  • Ain't Nobody Rufus & Chaka Khan
  • Ooh Aah... Just A Little Bit Gina G
  • Good Times Chic
  • U Can't Touch This MC Hammer
  • Love Me Again John Newman
  • Take Back The Night Justin Timberlake
  • Hi Ho Silver Lining Jeff Beck
  • Don't Cha (feat. Busta Rhymes) Pussycat Dolls
  • Call On Me Eric Prydz
  • Best Of My Love The Emotions
  • Happenin' All Over Again Lonnie Gordon
  • MmmBop Hanson
  • Now That We Found Love (feat. Aaron Hall & The Boyz) Heavy D, The Boyz & Aaron Hall
  • Numero Uno Starlight
  • Brimful of Asha (Norman Cook remix) Cornershop
  • Right In The Night (Fall In Love With Music) (feat. Plavka) Jam & Spoon
  • Hey Ya! OutKast
  • What Is Love Haddaway
  • Barefootin' Robert Parker
  • Good Life Inner City
  • You Don't Know Me (feat. Duane Harden) Armand van Helden
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists