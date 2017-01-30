Steve Wright's Serious Jockin'
Every Friday after 4pm Steve plays some seriously good music to get you ready for the weekend – it’s Serious Jockin’! More from Steve Wright in the Afternoon.
Last updated: 30 Jan 2017Tracks: 200
Tracks
Mickey Toni Basil
Somebody's Watching Me Rockwell
Can You Handle It? Sharon Redd
Danger! High Voltage! Electric Six
Falling Stars Sunset Strippers
What U Need (feat. Duane Harden) Powerhouse
Get Ready The Temptations
Macarena Los del Río
Jack Mix II Mirage
Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Indeep
You + Me = Love (12") The Undisputed Truth
Trapped Colonel Abrams
Feel It (feat. Maya) The Tamperer
Gangnam Style PSY
Another Night Real McCoy
Ice Ice Baby Vanilla Ice
Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart) Ottawan
Do Anything You Wanna Do Eddie & The Hot Rods
I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue
Super Freak Rick James
Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) Rozalla
Jack Your Body Steve “Silk” Hurley
Rhythm Of The Night DeBarge
Don't You Want Me FELIX
Let's All Chant Michael Zager Band
Superfly Guy S’Express
If Only I Could Sydney Youngblood
This Time I Know It's For Real Donna Summer
Boom! Shake The Room DJ Jazzy Jeff & Will Smith
When You Come Back To Me Jason Donovan
Stay Another Day (Less Sad Mix) East 17
Better The Devil You Know Kylie Minogue
Pump Up The Volume M/A/R/R/S
Joy To The World (Celebration Mix) Mariah Carey
Dancing In The Street Martha Reeves and The Vandellas
Sleigh Ride The Ronettes
Star Wars Theme - Cantina Band Meco
Here Comes The Hotstepper Ini Kamoze
Unbelievable EMF
Get Down On It Kool & The Gang
The Power Of Love (Rob Searle Club Mix) Frankie Goes to Hollywood
You Gave Me Love Crown Heights Affair
I Was Born On Christmas Day Saint Etienne
Jump To The Beat Stacy Lattisaw
Mr Vain Culture Beat
Ain't That Peculiar Marvin Gaye
The Only Way Is Up Yazz & The Plastic Population
Strut Your Funky Stuff Frantique
Do The Funky Chicken Rufus Thomas
Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow
Girlfriend Pebbles
I Feel For You Chaka Khan
I'm Alive Maddog
The Ketchup Song (Asereje) (Crystal Sound Xmas Mix) Las Ketchup
Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
Mista Dobalina Del the Funky Homosapien
Let's Get Ready To Rhumble PJ & Duncan
Here Comes The Weekend Dave Edmunds
Body Rock Maria Vidal
D.I.S.C.O. Ottawan
Another Chance Roger Sanchez
Showing Out (Get Fresh At The Weekend) Mel & Kim
Dolly My Love The Moments
Can't Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake
Saturday Night Whigfield
The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind) The Bucketheads
Cloud Nine The Temptations
Word Up Cameo
You Spin Me Round Dead or Alive
Aint No Stoppin' Us Now McFadden & Whitehead
Fight For Your Right (To Party) Beastie Boys
Walking In Rhythm The Blackbyrds
I Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet Gonzalez
Dance Yourself Dizzy Liquid Gold
The Best Disco In Town The Ritchie Family
Together Forever Rick Astley
Let's Get Serious Jermaine Jackson
Love Can't Turn Around (feat. Darryl Pandy) Farley Jackmaster Funk
Disco Inferno The Trammps
Happy Radio Edwin Starr
Crying At The Discoteque Alcazar
Show Me Love Robin S.
I've Been Thinking About You Londonbeat
Reet Petite Jackie Wilson
I.O.U. Freeez
Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) (feat. Craig David) Original Dodger
Beat Dis Bomb the Bass
Happy Pharrell Williams
Sweet Soul Music Arthur Conley
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
Voyage Voyage Desireless
One More Time Daft Punk
At Night Shakedown
The Key The Secret Urban Cookie Collective
Gettin' Jiggy Wit It Will Smith
So Macho Sinitta
Respectable Mel & Kim
Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Sigala) Craig David
Rock Da House The Beatmasters & Cookie Crew
Uptight (Everything's Alright) Stevie Wonder
Dancin' On A Saturday Night Barry Blue
Don't Call Me Baby Madison Avenue
Ain't Nothin' But A House Party The Showstoppers
Searchin' (I Gotta Find A Man) Hazell Dean
Spacer Sheila & B. Devotion
Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse) Mark Ronson
Boys (Summertime Love) Sabrina
It's A Disco Night (Rock Don't Stop) The Isley Brothers
Asereje (The Ketchup Song) Las Ketchup
Ain't Nobody Rufus & Chaka Khan
Love Me Again John Newman
Take Back The Night Justin Timberlake
Hi Ho Silver Lining Jeff Beck
Call On Me Eric Prydz
Best Of My Love The Emotions
MmmBop Hanson
Now That We Found Love (feat. Aaron Hall & The Boyz) Heavy D, The Boyz & Aaron Hall
Numero Uno Starlight
Right In The Night (Fall In Love With Music) (feat. Plavka) Jam & Spoon
Barefootin' Robert Parker
You Don't Know Me (feat. Duane Harden) Armand van Helden