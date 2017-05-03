Peter Kay's Car Share: Forever FM
All the hits from Peter Kay's Car Share's 'Forever FM', plus the rest of the music featured in the show. More from the show and watch on BBC iPlayer.
Last updated: 3 May 2017
SERIES 2 - Episode 4
White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
Heartache Avenue The Maisonettes
I Won't Let You Down Ph.D.
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
Together In Electric Dreams Giorgio Moroder & Philip Oakey
Body Talk Imagination
Red Light Spells Danger Billy Ocean
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm Crash Test Dummies
Praying For Time George Michael
Kayleigh Marillion
SERIES 2 - Episode 3
Damn...I Wish I Was Your Lover Sophie B. Hawkins
Hold On Wilson Phillips
Disappear INXS
Lost Weekend Lloyd Cole and the Commotions
Push It Salt‐N‐Pepa
Love Changes (Everything) Climie Fisher
Don't Get Me Wrong The Pretenders
Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me) Train
Happy Radio Edwin Starr
Hips Don't Lie (feat. Wyclef Jean) Shakira
Monkey George Michael
SERIES 2 - Episode 2
I Touch Myself Divinyls
Son Of A Gun JX
Dreamer Livin’ Joy
Axel F Crazy Frog
The Key The Secret Urban Cookie Collective
Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit Gina G
Zoom Fat Larry’s Band
Lovin' You Minnie Riperton
Move Closer Phyllis Nelson
Crazy For You Madonna
How 'Bout Us Champaign
Baby I Love Your Way/Freebird Will to Power
Piano in the Dark Brenda Russell
A Groovy Kind Of Love Phil Collins
I Love You Always Forever Donna Lewis
Oh Patti (Don't Feel Sorry For Loverboy) Scritti Politti
SERIES 2 - Episode 1
Pure And Simple Hear’Say
Never Had A Dream Come True S Club 7
We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off Jermaine Stewart
Sadeness (Part I) Enigma
One Step Further Bardo
The Sweet Escape Gwen Stefani & Akon
Jump (For My Love) The Pointer Sisters
Life Is A Rollercoaster Ronan Keating
Sweet Little Mystery Wet Wet Wet
Can't Fight This Feeling REO Speedwagon
SERIES 1 - Episode 1
SERIES 1 - Episode 2
Birdhouse In Your Soul They Might Be Giants
Ignition R. Kelly
Turn Back The Clock Johnny Hates Jazz
Ordinary World Duran Duran
Inside Stiltskin
All Rise Blue
A Thousand Miles Vanessa Carlton
True Colors Cyndi Lauper
I Love The Nightlife Alicia Bridges
Gloria Laura Branigan
I Believe In You Kylie Minogue
SERIES 1 - Episode 3
Can You Dig It? The Mock Turtles
How Will I Know Whitney Houston
Here Comes The Hotstepper Ini Kamoze
I Wanna Sex You Up Color Me Badd
The King of Rock 'N' Roll Prefab Sprout
Waiting For A Star To Fall Boy Meets Girl
Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want The Smiths
SERIES 1 - Episode 4
Keep On Movin' Five
MmmBop Hanson
Bump N' Grind R. Kelly
How Bizarre OMC
If Only I Could Sydney Youngblood
Everybody Wants To Rule The World Tears for Fears
Love Shack The B‐52s
SERIES 1 - Episode 5
Cherish Madonna
When Smokey Sings ABC
Put Yourself In My Place Kylie Minogue
New Sensation INXS
Have a Nice Day Stereophonics
Hero Enrique Iglesias
Picture of You Boyzone
Devil Woman Cliff Richard
Drive The Cars
I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) Aretha Franklin & George Michael
Somewhere in My Heart Aztec Camera
This Time I Know It's For Real Donna Summer
A Thing Called Love Johnny Cash
SERIES 1 - Episode 6
You're The Voice John Farnham
Chocolate Girl Deacon Blue
Annie I'm Not Your Daddy Kid Creole and the Coconuts
Valerie Steve Winwood
Cry For Help Rick Astley
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown) Right Said Fred
Love Plus One Haircut One Hundred
Ebony & Ivory Paul McCartney & Stevie Wonder
I Love Rock 'n' Roll Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Never Be Lonely The Feeling
Baby Baby Amy Grant
Rush Hour Jane Wiedlin
More Than Words Extreme