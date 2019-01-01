My Favourite Track...
Whats YOUR favourite track of all time? To celebrate an amazing year in music BBC Music has asked everyone from Grimmy to Annie Mac, and Andrew Marr to Jessie Ware that very question... answers here in playlist form. Celebrate an amazing 2015 in Music with the BBC Music Awards.
Tracks: 26
Nick Grimshaw
This Woman's Work Kate Bush
Trevor Nelson
Andrew Marr
There She Goes My Beautiful World Nick Cave
Annie Mac
Sweet Thing Van Morrison
Carol McGiffin
Could Heaven Ever Be Like This Idris Muhammad
Charlotte Crosby
Hey Ya! OutKast
Craig David
One More Chance (Hip Hop Remix) The Notorious B.I.G.
John Newman
Change Gonna Come Otis Redding
James Bay
Man In The Mirror Michael Jackson
Lucy Bronze
***Flawless Beyoncé
Reggie Yates
Dear Mama 2Pac
Boy George
The Width Of A Circle David Bowie
Jessie Ware
Nothing Compares 2 U Sinéad O’Connor
Ricky Wilson
Us And Them Pink Floyd
Nick Jonas
Superstition Stevie Wonder
Neneh Cherry
Truth & Rights Johnny Osbourne
Wretch 32
No Woman, No Cry Bob Marley & The Wailers
Carl Barât
Sweet Jane The Velvet Underground
Billie JD Porter
High And Dry Radiohead
D Double E
Lodi Dodi (feat. Nanci Fletcher) Snoop Dogg
Shona McGarty
Buttons (feat. Snoop Dogg) The Pussycat Dolls
Melanie C
Sir Duke Stevie Wonder
The Hairy Bikers
Danielle de Niese
Get What You Give New Radicals
Natalie Cassidy
Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams) Daft Punk