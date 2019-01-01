Image for My Favourite Track...
My Favourite Track...

Whats YOUR favourite track of all time? To celebrate an amazing year in music BBC Music has asked everyone from Grimmy to Annie Mac, and Andrew Marr to Jessie Ware that very question... answers here in playlist form. Celebrate an amazing 2015 in Music with the BBC Music Awards.

Nick Grimshaw

  • This Woman's Work Kate Bush

Trevor Nelson

  • As Stevie Wonder

Kurupt FM

  • A Dis ne (Sixty Minutes Live PA) Kurupt FM

Andrew Marr

  • There She Goes My Beautiful World Nick Cave

Annie Mac

  • Sweet Thing Van Morrison

Carol McGiffin

  • Could Heaven Ever Be Like This Idris Muhammad

Charlotte Crosby

  • Hey Ya! OutKast

Craig David

  • One More Chance (Hip Hop Remix) The Notorious B.I.G.

John Newman

  • Change Gonna Come Otis Redding

James Bay

  • Man In The Mirror Michael Jackson

Lucy Bronze

  • ***Flawless Beyoncé

Reggie Yates

  • Dear Mama 2Pac

Boy George

  • The Width Of A Circle David Bowie

Jessie Ware

  • Nothing Compares 2 U Sinéad O’Connor

Ricky Wilson

  • Us And Them Pink Floyd

Nick Jonas

  • Superstition Stevie Wonder

Neneh Cherry

  • Truth & Rights Johnny Osbourne

Wretch 32

  • No Woman, No Cry Bob Marley & The Wailers

Carl Barât

  • Sweet Jane The Velvet Underground

Billie JD Porter

  • High And Dry Radiohead

D Double E

  • Lodi Dodi (feat. Nanci Fletcher) Snoop Dogg

Shona McGarty

  • Buttons (feat. Snoop Dogg) The Pussycat Dolls

Melanie C

  • Sir Duke Stevie Wonder

The Hairy Bikers

Danielle de Niese

  • Get What You Give New Radicals

Natalie Cassidy

  • Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams) Daft Punk
