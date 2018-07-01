Sounds of the 70s Jukebox
Updated every week with a classic single from the 70s chosen by Johnnie Walker, this is your one stop destination for the best tracks from the decade. Sounds of the 70s, every Sunday 3pm
Last updated: 1 Jul 2018Tracks: 200
Tracks
Section: (Audio previews below are 30 seconds)
Barracuda Heart
Hold Back The Night Graham Parker & The Rumour
Oh Very Young Cat Stevens
There's A Ghost In My House R. Dean Taylor
Starman David Bowie
Shilo Neil Diamond
Couldn't Get It Right Climax Blues Band
Mother and Child Reunion Paul Simon
Rainy Days and Mondays Carpenters
Teenage Rampage The Sweet
Mainstreet The Silver Bullet Band & Bob Seger
I Want You Back The Jackson 5
Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Rupert Holmes
Cindy Incidentally The Faces
Do It Again Steely Dan
Satellite Of Love Lou Reed
Roadrunner (Twice) Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
I Am...I Said Neil Diamond
Johnnie’s Jukebox: The 250th Record
Hotel California Eagles
School's Out Alice Cooper
New Rose The Damned
Judy Teen Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Midnight At The Oasis Maria Muldaur
Night Owl Gerry Rafferty
Jessica ('Top Gear' Theme Tune) The Allman Brothers Band
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Elton John
Vincent Don McLean
Chuck E's In Love Rickie Lee Jones
Toast And Marmalade For Tea Tin Tin
Cool For Cats Squeeze
Once Bitten, Twice Shy Ian Hunter
American Girl Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Double Barrell Dave & Ansel Collins
W*O*L*D* Harry Chapin
The Witch Queen Of New Orleans Redbone
Take Me Home, Country Roads John Denver
Hold The Line Toto
Tap Turns on the Water CCS
Loving + Free Kiki Dee
The Resurrection Shuffle Ashton, Gardner & Dyke
Anarchy In The UK Sex Pistols
A Message To You, Rudy (feat. Rico Rodriguez) The Specials
Show Me The Way Peter Frampton
How Long Ace
Layla Derek and the Dominos
Photograph Ringo Starr
Sail On Sailor The Beach Boys
Autobahn Kraftwerk
Before The Deluge Jackson Browne
Can't Get Enough Bad Company
Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) Jimi Hendrix Experience
Rock And Roll Led Zeppelin
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart The Trammps
I Want You To Want Me Cheap Trick
Rock Lobster B52s
See My Baby Jive Wizzard
Seasons In The Sun Terry Jacks
Rock 'n' Roll (I Gave You The Best Years...) Kevin Johnson
She's Gone Hall & Oates
Rocky Mountain Way Joe Walsh
Run For Home Lindisfarne
Hold Your Head Up Argent
Back In The Night Dr. Feelgood
An American Trilogy Elvis Presley
This Flight Tonight Nazareth
200th addition
Solsbury Hill Peter Gabriel
At Seventeen Janis Ian
Giving It All Away Roger Daltrey
Do Anything You Wanna Do Eddie & The Hot Rods
Oh Atlanta Little Feat
Werewolves Of London Warren Zevon
Free Electric Band Albert Hammond
Overnight Sensation (Hit Record) Raspberries
May You Never John Martyn
Is She Really Going Out With Him Joe Jackson
I Don't Like Mondays The Boomtown Rats
So Far Away Carole King
Year Of The Cat Al Stewart
Don't Stop Me Now Queen
After Midnight J.J. Cale
Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress The Hollies
Long Train Runnin' The Doobie Brothers
Love And Affection Joan Armatrading
Meet Me On The Corner Lindisfarne
All Right Now Free
I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song Jim Croce
Make It With You Bread
Avenues and Alleyways Tony Christie
Killing Me Softly With His Song Roberta Flack
Samba Pa Ti Santana
Dancing Queen ABBA
In The Summertime Mungo Jerry
Making Plans for Nigel XTC
Message In A Bottle The Police
Get Down Gilbert O’Sullivan
Sugar Baby Love The Rubettes
Won't Get Fooled Again The Who
Dreamer Supertramp
Oliver's Army Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Let's Stay Together Al Green
I Feel Love Donna Summer
Riders on the Storm The Doors
Up Around The Bend Creedence Clearwater Revival
We Will Rock You Queen
Follow You Follow Me Genesis
25 Or 6 To 4 Chicago
Lido Shuffle Boz Scaggs
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Night Fever Bee Gees
Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 Pink Floyd
Down In The Tube Station At Midnight The Jam
Daniel Elton John
Woodstock Matthews’ Southern Comfort
Tumbling Dice The Rolling Stones
Joybringer Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
Hold Me Close David Essex
Spanish Stroll Mink DeVille
Run Run Run Jo Jo Gunne
Knockin' On Heaven's Door Bob Dylan
The Way We Were Barbra Streisand
Driver's Seat Sniff ’n’ the Tears
All The Young Dudes Mott the Hoople
American Pie Don McLean
Running On Empty Jackson Browne
This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us Sparks
I Believe In Father Christmas Greg Lake
Back Street Luv Curved Air
No Matter What Badfinger
Bat Out Of Hell Meat Loaf
Baker Street Gerry Rafferty
Nutbush City Limits Ike & Tina Turner
Hocus Pocus Focus
Are Friends Electric? Tubeway Army & Gary Numan
In A Broken Dream Python Lee Jackson
Tiger Feet Mud
Rivers Of Babylon Boney M.
Oh Lori Alessi Brothers
I Saw The Light Todd Rundgren
Ships In The Night Be Bop Deluxe
Wide Eyed And Legless Andy Fairweather-Low
Lay Down Strawbs
Hey Girl Don't Bother Me The Tams
Heart Of Gold Neil Young
Up The Junction Squeeze
The Hustle Van McCoy
No More Heroes The Stranglers
Virginia Plain Roxy Music
Cat's In The Cradle Harry Chapin
Airport The Motors
Stay With Me Till Dawn Judie Tzuke
A Horse With No Name America
Play That Funky Music Wild Cherry
Maggie May Rod Stewart
More Than A Feeling Boston
Shame Shame Shame Shirley & Company
Without You Nilsson
The Man Who Sold the World Lulu
Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me) Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
You Are So Beautiful Joe Cocker
Breakfast In Bed Lorna Bennett
Piano Man Billy Joel
Reelin' In The Years Steely Dan
The Boys Are Back In Town Thin Lizzy
Get It On T. Rex
Love Train The O’Jays
100th Track
Imagine John Lennon
Chris Evans' Favourite
I'm Not In Love 10cc
Simon Mayo's Favourite
Stay with Me Faces
Jeremy Vine's Favourite
Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight & The Pips
Steve Wright's Favourite
Let Your Love Flow Bellamy Brothers
1 - 95
Ca Plane Pour Moi Plastic Bertrand
Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) Buzzcocks
Everybody Dance Chic
Sheena Is A Punk Rocker Ramones
Big Yellow Taxi Joni Mitchell
No Woman, No Cry Bob Marley & The Wailers
September Earth, Wind & Fire
Wuthering Heights Kate Bush
Back Of My Hand The Jags
Substitute Clout
I Wanna Be Your Lover Prince
Love Really Hurts Without You Billy Ocean
Lonely Boy Andrew Gold
I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor
My Best Friend's Girl The Cars
Dream Weaver Gary Wright
Two Tickets To Paradise Eddie Money
All The Way From Memphis Mott the Hoople
Mr Big Stuff Jean Knight
Mr. Blue Sky Electric Light Orchestra
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet Bachman–Turner Overdrive
Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits
Cum On Feel The Noize Slade
What's Going On Marvin Gaye
Give Me Just A Little More Time Chairmen of the Board
Walk On The Wild Side Lou Reed
Let Your Yeah Be Yeah The Pioneers
Ballroom Blitz The Sweet
Young Hearts Run Free Candi Staton
Dreams Fleetwood Mac