Queens of Soul

Celebrating the legendary female singers whose raw emotional vocal styles touched the hearts of followers worldwide. Queens of Soul on BBC Four.

Last updated: 19 Mar 2015Tracks: 16

Listen to this playlist in full

  • I Say A Little Prayer Aretha Franklin
  • The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack
  • Lady Marmalade Labelle
  • Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight & The Pips
  • Misty Blue Dorothy Moore
  • Don't Leave Me This Way Thelma Houston
  • Free Deniece Williams
  • One Day I'll Fly Away Randy Crawford
  • Somebody Else's Guy Jocelyn Brown
  • I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
  • On & On Erykah Badu
  • No More Rain (Wookie vocal mix) Angie Stone
  • Fallin' Alicia Keys
  • Family Affair Mary J. Blige
  • Sweet Love Anita Baker
  • Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
