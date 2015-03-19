Queens of Soul
Celebrating the legendary female singers whose raw emotional vocal styles touched the hearts of followers worldwide. Queens of Soul on BBC Four.
Last updated: 19 Mar 2015Tracks: 16
Tracks
I Say A Little Prayer Aretha Franklin
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face Roberta Flack
Lady Marmalade Labelle
Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight & The Pips
Misty Blue Dorothy Moore
Don't Leave Me This Way Thelma Houston
Free Deniece Williams
One Day I'll Fly Away Randy Crawford
Somebody Else's Guy Jocelyn Brown
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
On & On Erykah Badu
No More Rain (Wookie vocal mix) Angie Stone
Fallin' Alicia Keys
Family Affair Mary J. Blige
Sweet Love Anita Baker
Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé