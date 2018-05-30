BBC Orchestras and Choirs
Selected highlights from recent broadcasts by the BBC Orchestras and Choirs, presented in full for you to listen to again and again... Find out more about the BBC Orchestras and Choirs here.
Last updated: 30 May 2018Tracks: 43
Tracks
Invitation to the Dance Carl Maria von Weber, Hector Berlioz, BBC Philharmonic & Ben Gernon
Overture to Rienzi Richard Wagner
Face (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Ross Harris, Marie Arnet, James Way, Marcus Farnsworth, BBC Singers, Gergely Madaras & BBC Symphony Orchestra
The Wound-Dresser John Adams, Marcus Farnsworth, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Gergely Madaras
Suite in B flat for Wind Richard Strauss
Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op. 68 Johannes Brahms, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Sakari Oramo
The Tempest (BBC SSO 2017-18 Season) Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Karen Cargill & Martyn Brabbins
Appalachian spring - suite vers. for orchestra Aaron Copland, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & John Wilson
Serenade after Plato's 'Symposium' (BBC SSO 2017-18 Season) Leonard Bernstein, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Ning Feng & John Wilson
The World Was Once All Miracle (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Raymond Yiu, Sir Andrew Davis, Emma Tring, Andrew Staples, Roderick Williams, BBC Symphony Chorus & BBC Symphony Orchestra
The Spirit of England, Op 80 (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Edward Elgar, Sir Andrew Davis, Emma Tring, Andrew Staples, Roderick Williams, BBC Symphony Chorus & BBC Symphony Orchestra
Out of the Mist Lilian Elkington, BBC Symphony Orchestra & David Lloyd-Jones
The Starlight Express (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Edward Elgar, Sir Andrew Davis, Emma Tring, Andrew Staples, Roderick Williams, BBC Symphony Chorus & BBC Symphony Orchestra
The Poisoned kiss (Act 1) Ralph Vaughan Williams, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Richard Hickox, Pamela Helen Stephen, Roderick Williams, John Graham Hall, Richard Suart, Mark Richardson, Neal Davies, James Gilchrist, Janice Watson, Gail Pearson, Helen Williams, Emer Mcgilloway, Anne Collins, Adrian Partington Singers & Aidan Oliver
Peer Gynt - Suite no 1 Edvard Grieg, BBC Philharmonic & Clemens Schuldt
Silent woods B.182 Antonín Dvořák, Andrei Ioniţă & BBC Philharmonic
Symphony No 1 in B flat minor (BBC SSO 2017-18 Season) William Walton, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Leonard Elschenbroich & Martyn Brabbins
Masonic Funeral Music (BBC SSO 2017-18 Season) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Ilya Gringolts & Ilan Volkov
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune (BBC SSO 2017-18 Season) Claude Debussy, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Arthur Jussen & Martyn Brabbins
The Miraculous Mandarin (BBC SSO 2017-18 Season) Béla Bartók, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Voices, Barnabás Kelemen & Thomas Dausgaard
Fanfare on one note James MacMillan, BBC Philharmonic & Clark Rundell
Dances of Galánta Zoltán Kodály, BBC Philharmonic & Rory MacDonald
Ramifications György Ligeti, BBC Philharmonic & David Greilsammer
Overture to Cockaigne Edward Elgar & Sir Andrew Davis
Goyescas (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Enrique Granados, María Toledo, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Gustavo Peña, Lidia Vinyes-Curtis, José Antonio López, Josep Pons, BBC Singers & BBC Symphony Orchestra
Wind Serenade Antonín Dvořák & Douglas Boyd
Les illuminations (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Benjamin Britten, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Robin Tritschler & Duncan Ward
Lilacs (BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season) George Walker, BBC Philharmonic, John Storgårds, Peter Donohoe & Joshua Ellicott
Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee (BBC Philharmonic 2017-18 Season) Gunther Schuller, BBC Philharmonic, John Storgårds, Peter Donohoe & Joshua Ellicott
Songfest (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season) Leonard Bernstein, David Charles Abell, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Vadim Gluzman, Sophia Burgos, J’Nai Bridges, Fleur Barron, Nicky Spence, Nmon Ford & Brandon Cedel
Ser (Love) (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Love seeketh not Itself to please (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) David Ho-Yi Chan, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Heigh-ho, the Holly! (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Ella Jarman-Pinto, BBC Singers & James Morgan
PACE (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Errollyn Wallen, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Lullaby (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) James Wilson, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Sonnet 102 (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) James Wilson-Rhead, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Sometimes I feel like a motherless Chil' (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Philip Herbert, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Mielo (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Raymond Yiu, BBC Singers & James Morgan
The Body Windows (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Sara Mitra, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Random Sequences (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Shirley Thompson, BBC Singers & James Morgan
Fortean Songs (BBC Singers 2017-18 Season) Yumi Hara Cawkwell, BBC Singers & James Morgan