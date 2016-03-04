Image for Celebrating Women Composers
  • Vteriny [Seconds] for voice and piano Vítězslava Kaprálová
  • 6 Chansons francaises: No. 1. Non. la fidelite Germaine Tailleferre
  • Closing Sequence Laura Jurd & Laura Jurd
  • 5 Songs Op.10, no.3; Abendbild Fanny Mendelssohn
  • Sonata in E minor for viola and piano Rebecca Clarke
  • Violin Concerto No 3 in B minor Grażyna Bacewicz, Joanna Kurkowicz, Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Łukasz Borowicz
  • Symphony in E minor, Op.32 (Gaelic) Amy Beach, Detroit Symphony Orchestra & Neeme Järvi
  • O Ecclesia Hildegard von Bingen, Gothic Voices & Christopher Page
  • Psalm CXXX: Du fond de l'abîme Lili Boulanger, Ann Murray, Neil MacKenzie, CBSO Chorus, BBC Philharmonic & Yan Pascal Tortelier
  • Rendi alle mie speranze il verde Francesca Caccini, Shannon Mercer, Sylvain Bergeron, Amanda Keesmaat & Luc Beauséjour
  • Concertino Cécile Louise Chaminade, Peter-Lukas Graf & Michio Kobayashi
  • Viola Sonata Rebecca Clarke, Tabea Zimmermann & Kirill Gerstein
  • Andante for Strings, arranged from String Quartet, third movement Ruth Crawford Seeger, Cleveland Orchestra & Christoph von Dohnányi
  • Theme from Jeeves & Wooster Anne Dudley
  • Symphony No 3 in G minor, Op 36 Louise Farrenc, NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra & Johannes Goritzki
  • Atraente Luciana Soares
  • Everyone Sang Helen Grime, Halle Soloists & Jamie Phillips
  • Trio Sonata in D major Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Ensemble Musica Fioita & Daniela Dolci
  • Sonata duodecima Isabella Leonarda & Bizzarrie Armoniche
  • Motet Elisabeth Lutyens, EXAUDI & James Weeks
  • Symphony for double string orchestra [1953] Elizabeth Maconchy, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Odaline de la Martinez
  • Das Jahr Fanny Mendelssohn & Lauma Skride
  • Die Stille Stadt Alma Mahler, Ruth Ziesak & Gerold Huber
  • Fin like a flower for counter-tenor and harp Anna Meredith, Michael Chance & Lucy Wakeford
  • Horn Concerto Thea Musgrave, Barry Tuckwell, Royal Scottish National Orchestra & Thea Musgrave
  • Zen Love Song Roxanna Panufnik, Kiku Day, Voces8 & Barnaby Smith
  • Laterna Magica (The Magic Lantern) for large orchestra Kaija Saariaho, Edward Gardner & Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester
  • Blue and Gray Rebecca Saunders & Muzikfabrik
  • Piano Concerto in A minor, Op.7 Clara Schumann, Lucy Parham, BBC Concert Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
  • Mass in D Dame Ethel Smyth, Sophie Langdon, Richard Watkins, BBC Philharmonic & Odaline de la Martinez
  • Che si può fare Barbara Strozzi, Cappella Mediterranea & Leonardo García Alarcón
  • Concertino Germaine Tailleferre, Nicanor Zabaleta, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra & Ernst Märzendorfer
  • The Vanishing Bridegroom - start of Act II Judith Weir, BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Martyn Brabbins
  • Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes Grace Williams
