Celebrating Women Composers
Radio 3 brings you a selection of works by seminal women composers. Discover more and listen to clips from our archives on the Radio 3 website.
Last updated: 4 Mar 2016Tracks: 34
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Vteriny [Seconds] for voice and piano Vítězslava Kaprálová
-
6 Chansons francaises: No. 1. Non. la fidelite Germaine Tailleferre
-
Closing Sequence Laura Jurd & Laura Jurd
-
5 Songs Op.10, no.3; Abendbild Fanny Mendelssohn
-
Sonata in E minor for viola and piano Rebecca Clarke
-
Violin Concerto No 3 in B minor Grażyna Bacewicz, Joanna Kurkowicz, Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Łukasz Borowicz
-
Symphony in E minor, Op.32 (Gaelic) Amy Beach, Detroit Symphony Orchestra & Neeme Järvi
-
-
Psalm CXXX: Du fond de l'abîme Lili Boulanger, Ann Murray, Neil MacKenzie, CBSO Chorus, BBC Philharmonic & Yan Pascal Tortelier
-
Rendi alle mie speranze il verde Francesca Caccini, Shannon Mercer, Sylvain Bergeron, Amanda Keesmaat & Luc Beauséjour
-
-
Viola Sonata Rebecca Clarke, Tabea Zimmermann & Kirill Gerstein
-
Andante for Strings, arranged from String Quartet, third movement Ruth Crawford Seeger, Cleveland Orchestra & Christoph von Dohnányi
-
Theme from Jeeves & Wooster Anne Dudley
-
Symphony No 3 in G minor, Op 36 Louise Farrenc, NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra & Johannes Goritzki
-
Atraente Luciana Soares
-
Everyone Sang Helen Grime, Halle Soloists & Jamie Phillips
-
Trio Sonata in D major Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Ensemble Musica Fioita & Daniela Dolci
-
Sonata duodecima Isabella Leonarda & Bizzarrie Armoniche
-
-
Symphony for double string orchestra [1953] Elizabeth Maconchy, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Odaline de la Martinez
-
Das Jahr Fanny Mendelssohn & Lauma Skride
-
Die Stille Stadt Alma Mahler, Ruth Ziesak & Gerold Huber
-
Fin like a flower for counter-tenor and harp Anna Meredith, Michael Chance & Lucy Wakeford
-
-
Zen Love Song Roxanna Panufnik, Kiku Day, Voces8 & Barnaby Smith
-
Laterna Magica (The Magic Lantern) for large orchestra Kaija Saariaho, Edward Gardner & Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester
-
Blue and Gray Rebecca Saunders & Muzikfabrik
-
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op.7 Clara Schumann, Lucy Parham, BBC Concert Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
-
-
Che si può fare Barbara Strozzi, Cappella Mediterranea & Leonardo García Alarcón
-
-
The Vanishing Bridegroom - start of Act II Judith Weir, BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Martyn Brabbins
-
Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes Grace Williams