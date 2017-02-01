Tracks of My Years
What are the tracks that have meant the most to you? Get inspiration from the guests who join Ken Bruce each week to pick 10 of the songs that have meant the most to them. Join Ken Bruce weekdays 9:30 to 12.
Last updated: 1 Feb 2017Tracks: 200
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Linda Nolan's Choices
-
I Left My Heart In San Francisco Tony Bennett
-
Billie Jean Michael Jackson
-
All By Myself Bernie Nolan
-
The Lady Is A Tramp Frank Sinatra
-
If I Should Love Again Barry Manilow
-
Whatever You Want Status Quo
-
Me And My Broken Heart Rixton
-
Puppy Love Donny Osmond
-
-
Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) Mark Ronson
Matt Willis' Choices
-
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger Daft Punk
-
Jive Talkin' Bee Gees
-
Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill
-
The Scientist Coldplay
-
Three Little Birds Bob Marley & The Wailers
-
Wonderwall Oasis
-
Lost In The Supermarket The Clash
-
Rich Girl Hall & Oates
-
Falling Ben Kweller
-
Our House Madness
Barry Mason's Choices
-
All My Loving The Beatles
-
-
Step Inside Love Cilla Black
-
She Charles Aznavour
-
Over The Rainbow Eva Cassidy
-
The Killers Human
-
What Do You Want Adam Faith
-
MacArthur Park Richard Harris
-
South Of The Border Frank Sinatra
-
(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66 The Rolling Stones
Anita Rani's Choices
-
Doin' the Do Betty Boo
-
Martha Tom Waits
-
There She Goes The La’s
-
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
-
Wuthering Heights Kate Bush
-
Kiya Hai Pyar Jise Jagjit Singh & Chitra
-
-
Bigmouth Strikes Again The Smiths
-
Golden Brown The Stranglers
-
Under The Bridge Red Hot Chili Peppers
Jimmy Tarbuck's Choices
-
Will You Love Me Tomorrow Carole King
-
Over the Rainbow Harold Arlen, Judy Garland & Unnamed orchestra
-
It's Not Unusual Tom Jones
-
My Favorite Things Mary J. Blige
Shakin' Stevens' Choices
-
-
Crying Roy Orbison & k.d. lang
-
Only Love Can Hurt Like This Paloma Faith
-
Green Onions Booker T. & The MG’s
-
-
Stand By Me John Lennon
-
End Of The Line Traveling Wilburys
-
Laser Love T. Rex
-
Hit The Road Jack (feat. The Raelettes) Ray Charles
-
I'll See You In My Dreams Joe Brown
Alan Davies' Choices
-
Groovy People Lou Rawls
-
Closer To Fine Indigo Girls
-
Going Underground The Jam
-
No More Heroes The Stranglers
-
Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want The Smiths
-
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
-
Cloud Nine The Temptations
-
Then I Met You The Proclaimers
-
Dear Future Husband Meghan Trainor
-
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da The Beatles
Matt Goss's Choices
-
All Right Now Free
-
Eleanor Rigby The Beatles
-
-
-
Bohemian Rhapsody Queen
-
Every Breath You Take The Police
-
Fame David Bowie
-
-
I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For U2
Evgeny Lebedev's Choices
-
-
I Saw Her Standing There The Beatles
-
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover Paul Simon
-
Hallelujah Leonard Cohen
-
Rasputin Boney M.
-
Tilted Christine and the Queens
-
Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran
-
Starman David Bowie
-
Waterloo Sunset The Kinks
-
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Rolling Stones
Kate Rusby's Choices
-
Mr Brightside The Killers
-
Fix You Coldplay
-
Shut Up And Dance With Me Walk The Moon
-
Dry Your Eyes The Streets
-
Everybody's Changing Keane
-
Handy Man James Taylor
-
Hey Brother Avicii
-
The Way It Is Bruce Hornsby & The Range
-
Fireflies Owl City
-
Til Next Market Day Damien O’Kane
Katie Melua's Choices
-
Lovely Day Bill Withers
-
(Take A Little) Piece Of My Heart Erma Franklin
-
Ben Michael Jackson
-
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down The Band
-
Streets of Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen
-
Dedicated To The One I Love The Mamas & the Papas
-
Crazy Patsy Cline
-
Take Me To Church Hozier
-
After Midnight Eric Clapton
-
Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles
Tony Burrows' Choices
-
Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry
-
Little Star The Elegants
-
Gimme Some Lovin' The Spencer Davis Group
-
-
He Stopped Loving Her Today George Jones
-
Baby Please Don't Go Them
-
Unchained Melody The Righteous Brothers
-
Good Morning Good Morning The Beatles
-
Misty Johnny Mathis
-
You Were On My Mind We Five
-
-
-
Three Steps to Heaven Eddie Cochran
-
God Only Knows The Beach Boys
-
Nancy (With The Laughing Face) Frank Sinatra
-
Love Me Do The Beatles
-
Beyond The Sea Bobby Darin
-
Desperado Eagles
-
You Send Me Sam Cooke
-
The Great Pretender The Platters
Michael Kiwanuka's Choices
-
My Sweet Lord George Harrison
-
The Wind Cries Mary The Jimi Hendrix Experience
-
Strawberry Letter 23 Shuggie Otis
-
Tears In Heaven Eric Clapton
-
Love Is A Losing Game Amy Winehouse
-
Don't Think Twice, It's All Right Bob Dylan
Billy Gibbons' Choices
-
-
The Grand Tour George Jones
-
(You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care Elvis Presley
-
Walk Don't Run The Ventures
-
Not Fade Away Buddy Holly
-
-
When I Was Young The Animals
-
Candy Man Roy Orbison
-
Crackin' Up Bo Diddley
Carlos Santana's Choices
-
What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
-
Twist and Shout The Isley Brothers
-
A Change Is Gonna Come Sam Cooke
-
No Woman, No Cry Bob Marley & The Wailers
-
Blowin' In The Wind Bob Dylan
-
God bless the child Billie Holiday with Eddie Heywood & his Orchestra
-
Somewhere Over The Rainbow Israel Kamakawiwo'ole
-
Empty Arms Stevie Ray Vaughan
-
-
Imagine John Lennon
Richard Ashcroft's Choices
-
My Ship Is Coming In The Walker Brothers
-
Uncertain Smile The The
-
If I Can Dream Elvis Presley
-
Love Is Strange Buddy Holly
-
There Is A Light That Never Goes Out The Smiths
-
Across The Universe The Beatles
-
Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell
-
When Doves Cry Prince
-
Superstar Carpenters
-
The Last Time The Rolling Stones
Pat Kane's Choices
-
Young Americans David Bowie
-
Tinseltown in the Rain The Blue Nile
-
I Heard It Through The Grapevine Marvin Gaye
-
Get Here Oleta Adams
-
Looking For Clues Robert Palmer
-
Kid Charlemagne Steely Dan
-
Witchcraft Frank Sinatra
-
Sweet Love Anita Baker
-
Diamonds And Pearls Prince & The New Power Generation
-
Ward Thomas' Choices
-
Black Horse and the Cherry Tree KT Tunstall
-
Budapest George Ezra
-
Lady Madonna The Beatles
-
Songbird Fleetwood Mac
-
Heaven Bryan Adams
-
Not Ready To Make Nice Dixie Chicks
-
-
Sunny Afternoon The Kinks
-
Both Sides Now Joni Mitchell
-
Hotel California Eagles
Mary Portas's Choices
-
I Can't Help Myself Orange Juice
-
Sara Fleetwood Mac
-
In Between Days The Cure
-
Real Life Joan As Police Woman
-
You've Got A Friend In Me Randy Newman
-
Cast No Shadow Oasis
-
Into The Mystic Van Morrison
-
Kooks David Bowie
-
Don’t Dream It’s Over Crowded House
-
Unfinished Sympathy Massive Attack
Jamie Lawson's Choices
-
Last Goodbye Jeff Buckley
-
Afire Love Ed Sheeran
-
Mr. Bojangles Nina Simone
-
We're Almost There Michael Jackson
-
Rocky Mountain High John Denver
-
Losing My Religion R.E.M.
Nicky Byrne's Choices
-
99 Red Balloons Nena
-
Rhythm Is A Dancer Snap!
-
Think We're Alone Now Tiffany
-
Beautiful Day U2
-
Born In The USA Bruce Springsteen
-
There You'll Be Faith Hill