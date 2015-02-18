Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South
Explore the rich musical heritage and sample the new South with the music from Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South.
Last updated: 18 Feb 2015Tracks: 89
Tracks
Mississippi and Louisiana
-
Proud Mary Ike & Tina Turner
-
Please Love Me B.B. King
-
HAUNTED HOUSE Memphis Minnie
-
Furry Sings the Blues Joni Mitchell
-
Born Under A Bad Sign Albert King & Booker T. & The MG’s
-
Time Is Tight Booker T. & The MG’s
-
Walk On By Isaac Hayes
-
Knock On Wood Eddie Floyd
-
My Home Is In The Delta Muddy Waters
-
High Water Everywhere Charley Patton
-
34 Blues Charley Patton
-
Moon Going Down Seasick Steve
-
Cross Road Blues Robert Johnson
-
The Red Rooster Howlin’ Wolf
-
Let's Get High Rosco Gordon
-
Down Home Blues Z.Z. Hill
-
Ode to Billie Joe Bobbie Gentry
-
The Death of Emmett Till Bob Dylan
-
Lord Have Mercy On Me Junior Kimbrough
-
Shake 'Em On Down R.L. Burnside
-
Jumper On The Line R.L. Burnside
-
Miss Maybelle Cedric Burnside
-
Frankie Mississippi John Hurt
-
Mississippi Goddam Nina Simone
-
Ol' Man River Paul Robeson
-
Born On The Bayou Creedence Clearwater Revival
-
Eunice Two Step Geno Delafose
-
Polk Salad Annie Tony Joe White
-
What a Wonderful World Dr. John
-
What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
-
Big Chief Professor Longhair
-
Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans Billie Holiday & Louis Armstrong
-
Southern Nights (feat. Chet Atkins) Allen Toussaint
-
Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) Irma Thomas
-
It's Raining Irma Thomas
-
Mardi Gras, New Orleans The Soul Rebels Brass Band
Alabama and Georgia
-
Tennessee Arrested Development
-
Alabama The Secret Sisters
-
Free Bird Lynyrd Skynyrd
-
Blue Sky The Allman Brothers Band
-
Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd
-
Statesboro Blues The Allman Brothers Band
-
I'll Take You There The Staple Singers
-
Land Of 1000 Dances Wilson Pickett
-
I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) Aretha Franklin
-
When A Man Loves A Woman Percy Sledge
-
Patches Clarence Carter
-
Shake Otis Redding
-
Try a Little Tenderness St. Paul & The Broken Bones
-
Down by the Riverside The Blind Boys of Alabama
-
Rainy Night in Georgia Tony Joe White
-
Nightswimming R.E.M.
-
Planet Claire The B‐52s
-
52 Girls The B‐52s
-
Love Shack The B‐52s
-
Everybody Hurts R.E.M.
-
Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles
-
The Payback Mix James Brown
-
People Everyday Arrested Development
-
Southern Hospitality Ludacris
-
Tennessee and Kentucky
-
An American Trilogy Elvis Presley
-
Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight & The Pips
-
Going Down South R.L. Burnside
-
Man of Constant Sorrow The Clinch Mountain Boys
-
Dueling Banjos Keith Billik & Derek Smith
-
My Tennessee Mountain Home Dolly Parton
-
9 to 5 Dolly Parton
-
Foggy Mountain Breakdown Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
-
White Lightning George Jones
-
The Long Black Veil Lefty Frizzell
-
Knoxville Girl The Louvin Brothers
-
Nashville Skyline Rag Bob Dylan
-
Kiss an Angel Good Morning Charley Pride
-
Coat Of Many Colors Dolly Parton
-
Walkin' After Midnight Patsy Cline
-
-
Uncle Pen Bill Monroe
-
Country Blues J.D. Wilkes
-
Blue Moon of Kentucky Del McCoury
-
Sinnerman Nina Simone
-
Theme From Dixie Duane Eddy
-
Beautiful Dreamer Roy Orbison
-
Camptown Races Al Jolson
-
My Old Kentucky Home Stephen Foster
-
Orange Blossom Special Johnny Cash
-
Chattanooga Choo Choo Glenn Miller Orchestra, Paula Kelly, Tex Beneke & The Modernaires
-
Mystery Train Elvis Presley
-
Ramblin' Man The Allman Brothers Band