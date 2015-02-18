Image for Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South
BBC Two

Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South

Explore the rich musical heritage and sample the new South with the music from Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South.

Last updated: 18 Feb 2015Tracks: 89

Mississippi and Louisiana

  • Proud Mary Ike & Tina Turner
  • Please Love Me B.B. King
  • HAUNTED HOUSE Memphis Minnie
  • Furry Sings the Blues Joni Mitchell
  • Born Under A Bad Sign Albert King & Booker T. & The MG’s
  • Time Is Tight Booker T. & The MG’s
  • Walk On By Isaac Hayes
  • Knock On Wood Eddie Floyd
  • My Home Is In The Delta Muddy Waters
  • High Water Everywhere Charley Patton
  • 34 Blues Charley Patton
  • Moon Going Down Seasick Steve
  • Cross Road Blues Robert Johnson
  • The Red Rooster Howlin’ Wolf
  • Let's Get High Rosco Gordon
  • Down Home Blues Z.Z. Hill
  • Ode to Billie Joe Bobbie Gentry
  • The Death of Emmett Till Bob Dylan
  • Lord Have Mercy On Me Junior Kimbrough
  • Shake 'Em On Down R.L. Burnside
  • Jumper On The Line R.L. Burnside
  • Miss Maybelle Cedric Burnside
  • Frankie Mississippi John Hurt
  • Mississippi Goddam Nina Simone
  • Ol' Man River Paul Robeson
  • Born On The Bayou Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Eunice Two Step Geno Delafose
  • Polk Salad Annie Tony Joe White
  • What a Wonderful World Dr. John
  • What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong
  • Big Chief Professor Longhair
  • Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans Billie Holiday & Louis Armstrong
  • Southern Nights (feat. Chet Atkins) Allen Toussaint
  • Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) Irma Thomas
  • It's Raining Irma Thomas
  • Mardi Gras, New Orleans The Soul Rebels Brass Band

Alabama and Georgia

  • Tennessee Arrested Development
  • Alabama The Secret Sisters
  • Free Bird Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Blue Sky The Allman Brothers Band
  • Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Statesboro Blues The Allman Brothers Band
  • I'll Take You There The Staple Singers
  • Land Of 1000 Dances Wilson Pickett
  • I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) Aretha Franklin
  • When A Man Loves A Woman Percy Sledge
  • Patches Clarence Carter
  • Shake Otis Redding
  • Try a Little Tenderness St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • Down by the Riverside The Blind Boys of Alabama
  • Rainy Night in Georgia Tony Joe White
  • Nightswimming R.E.M.
  • Planet Claire The B‐52s
  • 52 Girls The B‐52s
  • Love Shack The B‐52s
  • Everybody Hurts R.E.M.
  • Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles
  • The Payback Mix James Brown
  • People Everyday Arrested Development
  • Southern Hospitality Ludacris
  • Can't You See The Marshall Tucker Band

Tennessee and Kentucky

  • An American Trilogy Elvis Presley
  • Midnight Train To Georgia Gladys Knight & The Pips
  • Going Down South R.L. Burnside
  • Man of Constant Sorrow The Clinch Mountain Boys
  • Dueling Banjos Keith Billik & Derek Smith
  • My Tennessee Mountain Home Dolly Parton
  • 9 to 5 Dolly Parton
  • Foggy Mountain Breakdown Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs
  • White Lightning George Jones
  • The Long Black Veil Lefty Frizzell
  • Knoxville Girl The Louvin Brothers
  • Nashville Skyline Rag Bob Dylan
  • Kiss an Angel Good Morning Charley Pride
  • Coat Of Many Colors Dolly Parton
  • Walkin' After Midnight Patsy Cline
  • Can't You See The Marshall Tucker Band
  • Uncle Pen Bill Monroe
  • Country Blues J.D. Wilkes
  • Blue Moon of Kentucky Del McCoury
  • Sinnerman Nina Simone
  • Theme From Dixie Duane Eddy
  • Beautiful Dreamer Roy Orbison
  • Camptown Races Al Jolson
  • My Old Kentucky Home Stephen Foster
  • Orange Blossom Special Johnny Cash
  • Chattanooga Choo Choo Glenn Miller Orchestra, Paula Kelly, Tex Beneke & The Modernaires
  • Mystery Train Elvis Presley
  • Ramblin' Man The Allman Brothers Band
