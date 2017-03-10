Image for Kermode & Mayo's Wittertainment Playlist
Kermode & Mayo's Wittertainment Playlist

All the music played by Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo on the BBC’s “flagship film review show”, a.k.a. Wittertainment! More from the show.

Last updated: 10 Mar 2017Tracks: 168

  • Top Of The World Shonen Knife
  • Living in America James Brown
  • Denis Blondie
  • Reelin' In The Years Steely Dan
  • Love Is All Roger Glover
  • The Ugly Bug Ball Burl Ives
  • Heaven Knows Squeeze
  • Rise Public Image Ltd
  • MIdnight Dynamos Matchbox
  • Rock 'N' Roll Is Here To Stay Sha Na Na
  • Hey Rock 'N' Roll Showaddywaddy
  • Ode to Billie Joe Bobbie Gentry
  • Television The Drug Of The Nation The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy
  • Jet Paul McCartney & Wings
  • Old Siam, Sir Wings
  • Everybody Have Fun Tonight Wang Chung
  • The Sound Of Silence Disturbed
  • Cool For Cats Squeeze
  • The Tears Of A Clown Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
  • I Can't Let Maggie Go Honeybus
  • The Crown Gary Byrd & The G.B. Experience
  • Little Fluffy Clouds The Orb
  • School Supertramp
  • The Man With A Harmonica Ennio Morricone
  • Chuck E's In Love Rickie Lee Jones
  • The Future's So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades Timbuk 3
  • That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore The Smiths
  • A Thing Called Love Johnny Cash
  • Get Dancin' Disco Tex & The Sex-O-Lettes
  • The Bed's Too Big Without You The Police
  • Gangsters The Specials
  • Speed Of Life David Bowie
  • Hotel California Eagles
  • Lucky Stars Dean Friedman
  • Michael Caine Madness
  • All The Way From Memphis Mott the Hoople
  • All The Way From America Joan Armatrading
  • Love Missile F1-11 Sigue Sigue Sputnik
  • Let The Day Begin The Call
  • 'A' Bomb In Wardour Street The Jam
  • Always Crashing In The Same Car David Bowie
  • Day Trip To Bangor (Didn't We Have A Lovely Time) Fiddler’s Dram
  • One More Night Yellow Dog
  • Snoopy vs. The Red Baron The Royal Guardsman
  • Snoopy Vs The Red Baron The Hot Shots
  • Breathe Life Jack Garratt
  • Boom Oo Yatta-Ta-Ta Morecambe & Wise
  • The Deadwood Stage Doris Day
  • Being Boiled The Human League
  • Search Tangerine Dream
  • Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley
  • Sketch for Summer The Durutti Column
  • Maple Leaf Rag Scott Joplin (Joshua Rifkin - piano)
  • Move It On Over Hank Williams
  • Theme From The Prisoner of Second Avenue James Last Orchestra
  • Sussudio Phil Collins
  • Dancing With Myself Billy Idol
  • Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana
  • Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones
  • Upside Down Diana Ross
  • Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits
  • Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Edvard Grieg
  • Mrs Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter Sir Tom Courtenay
  • Indiana Wants Me R. Dean Taylor
  • Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah (A Letter From Camp) Allan Sherman
  • Dance of the Hours Amilcare Ponchielli, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Leopold Stokowski
  • You're Moving Out Today Carole Bayer Sager
  • Big Gay Heart The Lemonheads
  • Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (The Recognized Anthem of World Contact Day) Carpenters
  • Panorama Daniel Lanois
  • Out Of Control George Jones
  • Tarzan Boy Baltimora
  • No More Lonely Nights Paul McCartney
  • Rosanna Toto
  • Sugar Baby Love The Rubettes
  • Sugar, Sugar The Archies
  • Wouldn't It Be Nice The Beach Boys
  • My Coo Ca Choo Alvin Stardust
  • Luton Airport Cats UK
  • Under One Roof The Rubettes
  • Away From The Numbers The Jam
  • The Butterfly Collector The Jam
  • Batman Theme The Jam
  • Batman The Who
  • Walk Tall Val Doonican
  • Ring of Bright Water Val Doonican
  • Break on Through The Doors
  • Do The Hucklebuck Coast to Coast
  • Kinky Boots Patrick MacNee & Honor Blackman
  • Ham 'n' Eggs Lonnie Donegan
  • Rock Island Line Lead Belly
  • Pick A Pocket Or Two Ron Moody
  • Take The Skinheads Bowling Camper Van Beethoven
  • Roadrunner (Twice) Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
  • My Way Christopher Lee
  • Like A Prayer Madonna
  • Papa Don't Preach Madonna
  • Too Much Too Young The Specials
  • It's Not Unusual Tom Jones
  • Kung Fu Fighting Carl Douglas
  • I Need Your Help Barry Manilow Ray Stevens
  • The Streak Ray Stevens
  • Misty Ray Stevens
  • From Russia With Love Matt Monro
  • Frankenstein The Edgar Winter Group
  • Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
  • Heartache Avenue The Maisonettes
  • I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony) The New Seekers
  • Brick House The Commodores
  • Blood Hands Royal Blood
  • Let It Swing Bobbysocks
  • Enola Gay Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
  • Marquee Moon Television
  • Torn Between Two Lovers Mary MacGregor
  • Matty Groves Fairport Convention
  • Hoots Mon! Lord Rockingham's XI
  • Just Like Eddie Heinz
  • Just Like Eddie Silicon Teens
  • Focus Hocus Pocus
  • Detroit Disasterpeace
  • Cry Wolf a‐ha
  • Autumn Almanac The Kinks
  • Eric The Half A Bee Monty Python
  • Rock Me Amadeus Falco
  • Fade To Grey Visage
  • Serious Richard Hawley
  • Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) The Beatles
  • Lucille Kenny Rogers
  • Da Da Da Trio
  • Three Wheels On My Wagon The New Christy Minstrels
  • Eve Of Destruction Barry McGuire
  • Telephone Line Electric Light Orchestra
  • Hoover Factory Elvis Costello & The Attractions
  • Whiplash Metallica
  • So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright Simon & Garfunkel
  • Harvest Neil Young
  • Empty Chairs Don McLean
  • Somewhere in My Heart Aztec Camera
  • Satanic Rites Perturbator
  • Don't Give Up On Us David Soul
  • Underpass John Foxx
  • Sugar Baby Love The Rubettes
  • Th Gnu Song Michael Flanders, Donald Swann, Michael Flanders & Donald Swann
  • Walk With Me In Hell Lamb of God
  • Silver Lady David Soul
  • Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Rupert Holmes
  • Blue Balloon (The Hourglass Song) Robby Benson
  • Copacabana Barry Manilow
  • We Could Send Letters Aztec Camera
  • Everything Is Awesome (feat. The Lonely Island) Tegan and Sara
  • Into Your Arms The Lemonheads
  • Going Back Home Dr. Feelgood
  • Stoplight Roses Nick Lowe
  • Last Film Kissing the Pink
  • Chicken Payback The Bees
  • Just a Song About Ping Pong Operator Please
  • Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth Sparks
  • Monster Mash Bobby “Boris” Pickett
  • Ghosts Of Princes In Towers Rich Kids
  • Surfin' Bird The Trashmen
  • Satellite The Hooters
  • The Lightning Tree The Settlers
  • Georgy Girl The Seekers
  • A Kiss At The End Of The Rainbow Mitch & Mickey
  • Banana Boat (Day-O) Stan Freberg
  • Grandstand Keith Mansfield
  • Forget About You The Motors
  • We Built This City Starship
