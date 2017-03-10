Kermode & Mayo's Wittertainment Playlist
All the music played by Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo on the BBC’s “flagship film review show”, a.k.a. Wittertainment! More from the show.
Last updated: 10 Mar 2017
Tracks
Top Of The World Shonen Knife
Living in America James Brown
Denis Blondie
Reelin' In The Years Steely Dan
Love Is All Roger Glover
The Ugly Bug Ball Burl Ives
Heaven Knows Squeeze
Rise Public Image Ltd
MIdnight Dynamos Matchbox
Rock 'N' Roll Is Here To Stay Sha Na Na
Hey Rock 'N' Roll Showaddywaddy
Ode to Billie Joe Bobbie Gentry
Television The Drug Of The Nation The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy
Old Siam, Sir Wings
Everybody Have Fun Tonight Wang Chung
The Sound Of Silence Disturbed
Cool For Cats Squeeze
The Tears Of A Clown Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
I Can't Let Maggie Go Honeybus
The Crown Gary Byrd & The G.B. Experience
Little Fluffy Clouds The Orb
School Supertramp
The Man With A Harmonica Ennio Morricone
Chuck E's In Love Rickie Lee Jones
The Future's So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades Timbuk 3
That Joke Isn't Funny Anymore The Smiths
A Thing Called Love Johnny Cash
Get Dancin' Disco Tex & The Sex-O-Lettes
The Bed's Too Big Without You The Police
Gangsters The Specials
Speed Of Life David Bowie
Hotel California Eagles
Lucky Stars Dean Friedman
Michael Caine Madness
All The Way From Memphis Mott the Hoople
All The Way From America Joan Armatrading
Love Missile F1-11 Sigue Sigue Sputnik
Let The Day Begin The Call
'A' Bomb In Wardour Street The Jam
Always Crashing In The Same Car David Bowie
Day Trip To Bangor (Didn't We Have A Lovely Time) Fiddler’s Dram
One More Night Yellow Dog
Snoopy vs. The Red Baron The Royal Guardsman
Snoopy Vs The Red Baron The Hot Shots
Breathe Life Jack Garratt
Boom Oo Yatta-Ta-Ta Morecambe & Wise
The Deadwood Stage Doris Day
Being Boiled The Human League
Search Tangerine Dream
Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley
Sketch for Summer The Durutti Column
Maple Leaf Rag Scott Joplin (Joshua Rifkin - piano)
Move It On Over Hank Williams
Theme From The Prisoner of Second Avenue James Last Orchestra
Sussudio Phil Collins
Dancing With Myself Billy Idol
Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana
Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones
Upside Down Diana Ross
Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16 Edvard Grieg
Mrs Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter Sir Tom Courtenay
Indiana Wants Me R. Dean Taylor
Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah (A Letter From Camp) Allan Sherman
Dance of the Hours Amilcare Ponchielli, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Leopold Stokowski
You're Moving Out Today Carole Bayer Sager
Big Gay Heart The Lemonheads
Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (The Recognized Anthem of World Contact Day) Carpenters
Panorama Daniel Lanois
Out Of Control George Jones
Tarzan Boy Baltimora
No More Lonely Nights Paul McCartney
Rosanna Toto
Sugar, Sugar The Archies
Wouldn't It Be Nice The Beach Boys
My Coo Ca Choo Alvin Stardust
Luton Airport Cats UK
Under One Roof The Rubettes
Away From The Numbers The Jam
The Butterfly Collector The Jam
Batman Theme The Jam
Batman The Who
Walk Tall Val Doonican
Ring of Bright Water Val Doonican
Break on Through The Doors
Do The Hucklebuck Coast to Coast
Kinky Boots Patrick MacNee & Honor Blackman
Ham 'n' Eggs Lonnie Donegan
Rock Island Line Lead Belly
Pick A Pocket Or Two Ron Moody
Take The Skinheads Bowling Camper Van Beethoven
Roadrunner (Twice) Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
My Way Christopher Lee
Like A Prayer Madonna
Papa Don't Preach Madonna
Too Much Too Young The Specials
It's Not Unusual Tom Jones
Kung Fu Fighting Carl Douglas
I Need Your Help Barry Manilow Ray Stevens
The Streak Ray Stevens
Misty Ray Stevens
From Russia With Love Matt Monro
Frankenstein The Edgar Winter Group
Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
Heartache Avenue The Maisonettes
I'd Like To Teach The World To Sing (In Perfect Harmony) The New Seekers
Brick House The Commodores
Blood Hands Royal Blood
Let It Swing Bobbysocks
Enola Gay Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Marquee Moon Television
Torn Between Two Lovers Mary MacGregor
Matty Groves Fairport Convention
Hoots Mon! Lord Rockingham's XI
Just Like Eddie Heinz
Just Like Eddie Silicon Teens
Focus Hocus Pocus
Detroit Disasterpeace
Cry Wolf a‐ha
Autumn Almanac The Kinks
Eric The Half A Bee Monty Python
Rock Me Amadeus Falco
Fade To Grey Visage
Serious Richard Hawley
Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) The Beatles
Lucille Kenny Rogers
Da Da Da Trio
Three Wheels On My Wagon The New Christy Minstrels
Eve Of Destruction Barry McGuire
Telephone Line Electric Light Orchestra
Hoover Factory Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Whiplash Metallica
So Long, Frank Lloyd Wright Simon & Garfunkel
Harvest Neil Young
Empty Chairs Don McLean
Somewhere in My Heart Aztec Camera
Satanic Rites Perturbator
Don't Give Up On Us David Soul
Underpass John Foxx
Walk With Me In Hell Lamb of God
Silver Lady David Soul
Escape (The Pina Colada Song) Rupert Holmes
Blue Balloon (The Hourglass Song) Robby Benson
Copacabana Barry Manilow
We Could Send Letters Aztec Camera
Everything Is Awesome (feat. The Lonely Island) Tegan and Sara
Into Your Arms The Lemonheads
Going Back Home Dr. Feelgood
Stoplight Roses Nick Lowe
Last Film Kissing the Pink
Chicken Payback The Bees
Just a Song About Ping Pong Operator Please
Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth Sparks
Monster Mash Bobby “Boris” Pickett
Ghosts Of Princes In Towers Rich Kids
Surfin' Bird The Trashmen
Satellite The Hooters
The Lightning Tree The Settlers
Georgy Girl The Seekers
A Kiss At The End Of The Rainbow Mitch & Mickey
Banana Boat (Day-O) Stan Freberg
Grandstand Keith Mansfield
Forget About You The Motors
We Built This City Starship