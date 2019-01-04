Image for Radio 1 Playlist
  • It's Not Living (If It's Not With You) The 1975
  • thank u, next Ariana Grande
  • Sweet But Psycho Ava Max
  • Baby (feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi) Clean Bandit
  • Chalice (feat. Belly) Donae’o
  • Close To Me Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee
  • Hold My Girl George Ezra
  • Without Me Halsey
  • Love Has All Been Done Before Jade Bird
  • Play Jax Jones & Years & Years
  • Thursday Jess Glynne
  • Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) Mark Ronson
  • That Sound Sam Fender
  • Sucker Punch Sigrid
  • Ruin My Life Zara Larsson
  • Javelin (Calling Out Your Name) Adelphi Music Factory
  • Who R U? Anderson .Paak
  • Party For One Carly Rae Jepsen
  • The Walker Christine and the Queens
  • Losing It FISHER
  • We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA) Grimes
  • Offence Little Simz
  • E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams
  • One More Time Pale Waves
  • Desire Sub Focus & Dimension
  • Come For Me Sunflower Bean
  • Only You (feat. Tame Impala) Theophilus London
  • All My Friends Are Falling In Love The Vaccines
  • Straight To My Head You Me at Six
  • Needed Time Yxng Bane
  • Medicine Bring Me The Horizon
  • Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) CamelPhat & Cristoph
  • Movies Circa Waves
  • Can't You See FIDLAR
  • Leave Me Alone Flipp Dinero
  • Don't Go (Gerd Janson Re-Work) Julie McDermott
  • PiG King Princess
  • One Night Only Mahalia & Kojey Radical
  • If You Ever (feat. 6LACK) NAO
  • Wow. Post Malone
  • Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen) Shy FX
  • Doorman slowthai
  • Move Kara Marni
