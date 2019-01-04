Radio 1 Playlist
This is the official Radio 1 Playlist, updated weekly. Head to Radio 1 for even more music.
Last updated: 4 Jan 2019Tracks: 43
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
It's Not Living (If It's Not With You) The 1975
-
thank u, next Ariana Grande
-
Sweet But Psycho Ava Max
-
Baby (feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi) Clean Bandit
-
Chalice (feat. Belly) Donae’o
-
Close To Me Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee
-
Hold My Girl George Ezra
-
Without Me Halsey
-
Love Has All Been Done Before Jade Bird
-
-
Thursday Jess Glynne
-
Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) Mark Ronson
-
That Sound Sam Fender
-
Sucker Punch Sigrid
-
Ruin My Life Zara Larsson
-
Javelin (Calling Out Your Name) Adelphi Music Factory
-
Who R U? Anderson .Paak
-
Party For One Carly Rae Jepsen
-
The Walker Christine and the Queens
-
Losing It FISHER
-
We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA) Grimes
-
Offence Little Simz
-
E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams
-
One More Time Pale Waves
-
Desire Sub Focus & Dimension
-
Come For Me Sunflower Bean
-
Only You (feat. Tame Impala) Theophilus London
-
All My Friends Are Falling In Love The Vaccines
-
Straight To My Head You Me at Six
-
Needed Time Yxng Bane
-
Medicine Bring Me The Horizon
-
Breathe (feat. Jem Cooke) CamelPhat & Cristoph
-
Movies Circa Waves
-
Can't You See FIDLAR
-
Leave Me Alone Flipp Dinero
-
Don't Go (Gerd Janson Re-Work) Julie McDermott
-
PiG King Princess
-
One Night Only Mahalia & Kojey Radical
-
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK) NAO
-
Wow. Post Malone
-
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen) Shy FX
-
Doorman slowthai
-
Move Kara Marni