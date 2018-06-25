Radio 1 Rocks
The definitive Radio 1 Rock Playlist including Dan's weekly choice of 'Rockest Records'! More from Dan P. Carter on Radio 1
Last updated: 25 Jun 2018Tracks: 193
Tracks
Hell Deaf Havana
Running From My Shadow (feat. grandson) Mike Shinoda
Dance Macabre Ghost
Ghosts Stringer
Crushing Tennis System
Green Touché Amoré
So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish A Perfect Circle
A BRAINDEAD civilisatixn Scarlxrd
Over It Bullet for My Valentine
Rapture Underoath
Can't Sleep Black Peaks
The Party Never Dies Andrew W.K.
In Between Can't Swim
Change ONE OK ROCK
Saints Of The Sinners The Faim
Watching As I Fall Mike Shinoda
Start Again Marmozets
Domino (feat. Mike Kerr) Turbowolf
-
Major System Error Marmozets
Saela Black Foxxes
Amid Ethics At The Drive-In
Big Sky Milk Teeth
The Doomed A Perfect Circle
Habits Marmozets
The Spaniards Billy Corgan
Future Heroine Ecca Vandal
One More Light Linkin Park
We Know Where You Live Marilyn Manson
-
Hangman Selfish Things
Play Marmozets
In Bloom Neck Deep
Vex Chelsea Wolfe
Snake Eyes (Glastonbury 2017) Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Prism Milk Teeth
The Moth Manchester Orchestra
Feels Like Falling In Love The Xcerts
The Way You Used To Do Queens of the Stone Age
Where Do We Go When We Go Neck Deep
Escape Plan Tigers Jaw
Owning Your Okayness Milk Teeth
Unbreakable Of Mice & Men
Lights Out Royal Blood
Dreaming BAD NERVES
World Away Tonight Alive
Beast Puppy
My Favourite Game Basement
Incurably Innocent At The Drive-In
Help Papa Roach
Breathe Life Into Beauty Backwards Dancer
Show Yourself Mastodon
Mississippi Jamie Lenman
Modern Ruin Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Governed By Contagions At The Drive-In
Wild Flowers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Bad Sign Kellermensch
Dream No More Metallica
Control Tigercub
Home Is Such A Lonely Place Blink 182
Dumb Lower Than Atlantis
Royal Waterparks
Palm Trees SWMRS
Trigger Deaf Havana
Suzanne Creeper
Remedy Frank Iero and the Patience
Square Hammer Ghost
Revolution Radio Green Day
Civil Isolation While She Sleeps
Get Right Jimmy Eat World
Bang Bang Green Day
Real Of Mice & Men
Sing This God Damn
Bullfight A Day to Remember
December (Again) Neck Deep
This Could Be Heartbreak The Amity Affliction
Palm Dreams Touché Amoré
Crucifixion Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
Aggressive Beartooth
Snake Eyes Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Phantom Fear Architects
I'm Not Well Black Foxxes
Reluctantly Dead letlive.
Bored To Death blink-182
Always Dead Beartooth
Honey Moose Blood
Ribcage Andy Black
Hearts / Wires Deftones
White Eyes Black Peaks
Paranoia A Day to Remember
A Match Made In Heaven Architects
Taken (feat. Rou Reynolds) Hacktivist
You & I PVRIS
Valentine Creeper
Prayers/Triangles Deftones
Black Mire Lonely the Brave
Redshift Enter Shikari
Jezebel Plague Vendor
Black Mass Creeper
Mad All The Time Waterparks
Oversized Basement
Buzzards Leave The Bones Big Spring
Morningstar Baroness
Your Highness Beachheads
Eight Ball God Nowhere
Shock Me Baroness
Brickwork Milk Teeth
Thank God For Girls Weezer
Bad Man King 810
Mother Feather Mother Feather
Airhead Seaway
Slow Dance Arcane Roots
Oh No Bring Me The Horizon
Adderall Highway Dead Heavens
Grey Days Chelsea Wolfe
Gold Steps Neck Deep
Old Friends/New War Refused
Juggernaut Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
The End Where We Start The Black Queen
Obelisk Northlane
-
No Way Out Bullet for My Valentine
Can't Kick Up The Roots Neck Deep
Automatic Don Broco
Elektra Refused
Crooks Black Peaks
Heaven Knows The Pretty Reckless
My Medicine The Pretty Reckless
Gravedigger Architects
Naysayer Architects
Public Service Announcement Of Mice & Men
Feels Like Forever Of Mice & Men
Man On Fire Bury Tomorrow
The Torch Bury Tomorrow
Here We Go Lower Than Atlantis
Deadliest Catch Lower Than Atlantis
Move, Shake, Hide Marmozets
Captivate You Marmozets
Lighthouse Mallory Knox
Death Rattle Mallory Knox
Backroads Lonely the Brave
Black Saucers Lonely the Brave
Bros Wolf Alice
Fluffy Wolf Alice
Girl Fight Slaves
Beauty Quest Slaves
-
Duality Slipknot
A Song For The Dead Queens of the Stone Age
Justice Big Ups
Party Get Hot
Young Chasers Circa Waves
Lifehammer Axis Of
Tough Luck Eagulls
The Nights Of Wine And Roses Japandroids
Blessed With a Curse Bring Me The Horizon
Chop Suey System of a Down
Sssnakepit Enter Shikari
Why Worry Set It Off
Wolves The Blackout
Marmozets - Born Young And Free (2015) Marmozets
Low gates
ARK We Are the Ocean
My House PVRIS
Ripple Water Shine Pianos Become the Teeth
One and All The Smashing Pumpkins
Money Power Fame Don Broco
Four Walls While She Sleeps
Broken Reflection Marmozets
Chlorine Title Fight
Portraits (feat. Matty Mullins) Storm The Sky
We Like It Loud Sleeping With Sirens
Bonfire Season Gallows
The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles Marilyn Manson
Glass Built Castles Black Peaks
Get A Witness Queen Kwong
Broken Generation Of Mice & Men
Blasted Torche
Our Legacy While She Sleeps
Superhero Faith No More
You Think I Ain't Worth a Dollar, But I Feel Like a Millionaire Queens of the Stone Age
Gravity Against the Current
New World Tom DeLonge
-
Breakaway In Hearts Wake
Kingdom of Zod Billy Talent
In The Lurch ANTEMASQUE
Rabbit’s Foot Turbowolf
-
Daylight Young Guns