BBC Radio 1

Radio 1 Rocks

The definitive Radio 1 Rock Playlist including Dan's weekly choice of 'Rockest Records'! More from Dan P. Carter on Radio 1

Last updated: 25 Jun 2018Tracks: 193

  • Hell Deaf Havana
  • Running From My Shadow (feat. grandson) Mike Shinoda
  • Dance Macabre Ghost
  • Ghosts Stringer
  • Crushing Tennis System
  • Green Touché Amoré
  • So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish A Perfect Circle
  • A BRAINDEAD civilisatixn Scarlxrd
  • Over It Bullet for My Valentine
  • Rapture Underoath
  • Can't Sleep Black Peaks
  • The Party Never Dies Andrew W.K.
  • In Between Can't Swim
  • Change ONE OK ROCK
  • 1979 The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Saints Of The Sinners The Faim
  • Watching As I Fall Mike Shinoda
  • Start Again Marmozets
  • Domino (feat. Mike Kerr) Turbowolf
  • Doomsday Architects
  • Major System Error Marmozets
  • Saela Black Foxxes
  • Amid Ethics At The Drive-In
  • Big Sky Milk Teeth
  • The Doomed A Perfect Circle
  • Habits Marmozets
  • The Spaniards Billy Corgan
  • Future Heroine Ecca Vandal
  • One More Light Linkin Park
  • We Know Where You Live Marilyn Manson
  • Doomsday Architects
  • Hangman Selfish Things
  • Play Marmozets
  • In Bloom Neck Deep
  • Vex Chelsea Wolfe
  • Snake Eyes (Glastonbury 2017) Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Prism Milk Teeth
  • The Moth Manchester Orchestra
  • Feels Like Falling In Love The Xcerts
  • The Way You Used To Do Queens of the Stone Age
  • Where Do We Go When We Go Neck Deep
  • Escape Plan Tigers Jaw
  • Owning Your Okayness Milk Teeth
  • Unbreakable Of Mice & Men
  • Lights Out Royal Blood
  • Dreaming BAD NERVES
  • World Away Tonight Alive
  • Beast Puppy
  • My Favourite Game Basement
  • Incurably Innocent At The Drive-In
  • Help Papa Roach
  • Breathe Life Into Beauty Backwards Dancer
  • Show Yourself Mastodon
  • Mississippi Jamie Lenman
  • Modern Ruin Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Governed By Contagions At The Drive-In
  • Wild Flowers Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Bad Sign Kellermensch
  • Dream No More Metallica
  • Control Tigercub
  • Home Is Such A Lonely Place Blink 182
  • Dumb Lower Than Atlantis
  • Royal Waterparks
  • Palm Trees SWMRS
  • Trigger Deaf Havana
  • Suzanne Creeper
  • Remedy Frank Iero and the Patience
  • Square Hammer Ghost
  • Revolution Radio Green Day
  • Civil Isolation While She Sleeps
  • Get Right Jimmy Eat World
  • Bang Bang Green Day
  • Real Of Mice & Men
  • Sing This God Damn
  • Bullfight A Day to Remember
  • December (Again) Neck Deep
  • This Could Be Heartbreak The Amity Affliction
  • Palm Dreams Touché Amoré
  • Crucifixion Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
  • Aggressive Beartooth
  • Snake Eyes Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Phantom Fear Architects
  • I'm Not Well Black Foxxes
  • Reluctantly Dead letlive.
  • Bored To Death blink-182
  • Always Dead Beartooth
  • Honey Moose Blood
  • Ribcage Andy Black
  • Hearts / Wires Deftones
  • White Eyes Black Peaks
  • Paranoia A Day to Remember
  • A Match Made In Heaven Architects
  • Taken (feat. Rou Reynolds) Hacktivist
  • You & I PVRIS
  • Valentine Creeper
  • Prayers/Triangles Deftones
  • Black Mire Lonely the Brave
  • Redshift Enter Shikari
  • Jezebel Plague Vendor
  • Black Mass Creeper
  • Mad All The Time Waterparks
  • Oversized Basement
  • Buzzards Leave The Bones Big Spring
  • Morningstar Baroness
  • Your Highness Beachheads
  • Eight Ball God Nowhere
  • Shock Me Baroness
  • Brickwork Milk Teeth
  • Thank God For Girls Weezer
  • Bad Man King 810
  • Mother Feather Mother Feather
  • Airhead Seaway
  • Slow Dance Arcane Roots
  • Oh No Bring Me The Horizon
  • Adderall Highway Dead Heavens
  • Grey Days Chelsea Wolfe
  • Gold Steps Neck Deep
  • Old Friends/New War Refused
  • Juggernaut Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • The End Where We Start The Black Queen
  • Obelisk Northlane
  • Krazy Matt Skiba and The Sekrets
  • No Way Out Bullet for My Valentine
  • Can't Kick Up The Roots Neck Deep
  • Automatic Don Broco
  • Elektra Refused
  • Crooks Black Peaks
  • Heaven Knows The Pretty Reckless
  • My Medicine The Pretty Reckless
  • Little Monster Royal Blood
  • Out Of The Black Royal Blood
  • Gravedigger Architects
  • Naysayer Architects
  • Public Service Announcement Of Mice & Men
  • Feels Like Forever Of Mice & Men
  • Man On Fire Bury Tomorrow
  • The Torch Bury Tomorrow
  • Here We Go Lower Than Atlantis
  • Deadliest Catch Lower Than Atlantis
  • Move, Shake, Hide Marmozets
  • Captivate You Marmozets
  • Lighthouse Mallory Knox
  • Death Rattle Mallory Knox
  • Backroads Lonely the Brave
  • Black Saucers Lonely the Brave
  • Bros Wolf Alice
  • Fluffy Wolf Alice
  • Girl Fight Slaves
  • Beauty Quest Slaves
  • Little Monster Royal Blood
  • Duality Slipknot
  • A Song For The Dead Queens of the Stone Age
  • Justice Big Ups
  • Party Get Hot
  • Young Chasers Circa Waves
  • Lifehammer Axis Of
  • Tough Luck Eagulls
  • The Nights Of Wine And Roses Japandroids
  • Blessed With a Curse Bring Me The Horizon
  • Chop Suey System of a Down
  • Sssnakepit Enter Shikari
  • Why Worry Set It Off
  • Wolves The Blackout
  • Marmozets - Born Young And Free (2015) Marmozets
  • Low gates
  • ARK We Are the Ocean
  • My House PVRIS
  • Ripple Water Shine Pianos Become the Teeth
  • One and All The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Money Power Fame Don Broco
  • Four Walls While She Sleeps
  • Broken Reflection Marmozets
  • Chlorine Title Fight
  • Portraits (feat. Matty Mullins) Storm The Sky
  • We Like It Loud Sleeping With Sirens
  • Bonfire Season Gallows
  • The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles Marilyn Manson
  • Glass Built Castles Black Peaks
  • Get A Witness Queen Kwong
  • Broken Generation Of Mice & Men
  • Blasted Torche
  • Our Legacy While She Sleeps
  • Superhero Faith No More
  • You Think I Ain't Worth a Dollar, But I Feel Like a Millionaire Queens of the Stone Age
  • Gravity Against the Current
  • New World Tom DeLonge
  • Fangs Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
  • Breakaway In Hearts Wake
  • Kingdom of Zod Billy Talent
  • In The Lurch ANTEMASQUE
  • Rabbit’s Foot Turbowolf
  • Out Of The Black Royal Blood
  • Daylight Young Guns
