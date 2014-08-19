Image for Britpop at the BBC
BBC Radio 6 Music

Britpop at the BBC

Highlights from the BBC’s celebration of Britpop. More on Britpop at the BBC.

Last updated: 19 Aug 2014Tracks: 37

  • 12 Reasons Why I Love Her My Life Story
  • Alright Supergrass
  • Animal Nitrate Suede
  • Bitter Sweet Symphony The Verve
  • Common People Pulp
  • Daydreamer Menswear
  • Disco 2000 Pulp
  • Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis
  • Drink The Elixir Salad
  • Everything Must Go Manic Street Preachers
  • Female Of The Species Space
  • Finetime Cast
  • For The Dead Gene
  • Girl From Mars Ash
  • Girls & Boys Blur
  • Going For Gold Shed Seven
  • Great Things Echobelly
  • Inbetweener Sleeper
  • Ladykillers Lush
  • Line Up Elastica
  • Middle of the Road Denim
  • Parklife Blur
  • Road Rage Catatonia
  • She Said Longpigs
  • Slight Return The Bluetones
  • Smile The Supernaturals
  • Something For The Weekend The Divine Comedy
  • Staying Out For The Summer Dodgy
  • The Bends Radiohead
  • The Changingman Paul Weller
  • The Greatest Show On Earth Strangelove
  • The Riverboat Song Ocean Colour Scene
  • Trash Suede
  • Wake Up Boo! The Boo Radleys
  • Wide Open Space Mansun
  • Wonderwall Oasis
