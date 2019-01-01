Image for BBC 6 Music Playlist
BBC Radio 6 Music

BBC 6 Music Playlist

Updated weekly by 6 Music producers and presenters, the best new songs in alternative spirited music today. *Contains language that may offend* More from 6 Music

Last updated: 17 hours agoTracks: 33

  • Such A Remarkable Day Charlotte Gainsbourg
  • Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Confidence Courtney Barnett
  • Romance Ex:Re
  • Lover Chanting Little Dragon
  • Juice Lizzo
  • Kingdom (feat. North Downs) Maribou State
  • Beulah Loves Dancing Planningtorock
  • The Rumble Róisín Murphy
  • Doorman slowthai
  • Jokin' Me Stealing Sheep
  • King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus) Thundercat
  • Border Girl Young Fathers
  • Blue And Red Horses Adrianne Lenker
  • Happy Unhappy The Beths
  • Shelter Broken Bells
  • MAH The Chemical Brothers
  • Whether Julia Holter
  • Azo Toke KOKOKO!
  • One Trick Ponies Kurt Vile
  • Phi Max Cooper
  • I Really Like It Our Girl
  • Timebomb Zone The Prodigy
  • Coo Coo Coo Santigold
  • Vote For Me The Specials
  • Walking Away From Love Steve Mason
  • Early Morning Rain Tom Williams
  • Love Unloved
  • Grace Bess Atwell
  • In2 Your Love Chrome Sparks
  • Angel Eyes FUR
  • Sermon (feat. Margo Price) Mercury Rev
  • Never Change Obongjayar
  • Water Cooler You Tell Me
