BBC 6 Music Playlist
Updated weekly by 6 Music producers and presenters, the best new songs in alternative spirited music today. *Contains language that may offend* More from 6 Music
Last updated: 17 hours agoTracks: 33
Tracks
Such A Remarkable Day Charlotte Gainsbourg
Crippling Self Doubt And A General Lack Of Confidence Courtney Barnett
Romance Ex:Re
Lover Chanting Little Dragon
Juice Lizzo
Kingdom (feat. North Downs) Maribou State
Beulah Loves Dancing Planningtorock
The Rumble Róisín Murphy
Doorman slowthai
Jokin' Me Stealing Sheep
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus) Thundercat
Border Girl Young Fathers
Blue And Red Horses Adrianne Lenker
Happy Unhappy The Beths
Shelter Broken Bells
Whether Julia Holter
Azo Toke KOKOKO!
One Trick Ponies Kurt Vile
Phi Max Cooper
I Really Like It Our Girl
Timebomb Zone The Prodigy
Coo Coo Coo Santigold
Vote For Me The Specials
Walking Away From Love Steve Mason
Early Morning Rain Tom Williams
Love Unloved
Grace Bess Atwell
In2 Your Love Chrome Sparks
Angel Eyes FUR
Sermon (feat. Margo Price) Mercury Rev
Never Change Obongjayar
Water Cooler You Tell Me