BBC Radio 6 Music

Iggy Pop’s Rockin’ Rebels

Iggy Pop chooses the live wires and outsiders who helped shape rock ’n’ roll. More from Iggy on BBC 6 Music

Tracks: 66

  • Livin' In The Jungle Schoolly D
  • What Time Is It? Ken Nordine
  • Rebel Rebel David Bowie
  • Foxy Lady The Jimi Hendrix Experience
  • Warm Leatherette Grace Jones
  • TB Blues Jimmie Rodgers
  • I Follow Rivers Lykke Li
  • Devil With The Blue Dress On/ Good Golly Miss Molly Mitch Ryder
  • Hot Fun In The Summertime Sly & The Family Stone
  • Everybody's Talkin' Fred Neil
  • Waiting for the Sun The Doors
  • Ain't That Lovin' You Baby Jimmy Reed
  • Keep On Shining Curtis Harding
  • One Night Elvis Presley
  • Lying Excuses Mighty Sparrow
  • Disintegration The Cure
  • Cloud Nine The Temptations
  • Shattered The Rolling Stones
  • Red River Rock Johnny and The Hurricanes
  • A Night In Tunisia Charlie Parker
  • New Generation Albert Ayler
  • I Can't Stand It The Velvet Underground
  • Nervous Breakdown Eddie Cochran
  • Rid Of Me PJ Harvey
  • Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair Nina Simone
  • Solid Sender John Lee Hooker
  • Dirty Old Town The Pogues
  • Deep Green Marika Hackman
  • My City Was Gone The Pretenders
  • Sky Saw Brian Eno
  • Lila Engel Neu!
  • Shut Up Savages
  • Kick Out The Jams MC5
  • Strange Love Slim Harpo
  • Orange Skies Love
  • Do You Love Me The Contours
  • Rumble Link Wray
  • Hey Baby Bruce Channel
  • Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out) The Hombres
  • 1969 The Stooges
  • High School Confidential Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Ooh Poo Pah Do Jessie Hill
  • On The Subway The Last Poets
  • Sic Em Dogs On Bukka White
  • Aberdeen Mississippi Blues Bukka White
  • Dixie Doodle Link Wray
  • Change Gonna Come Otis Redding
  • Rebel Rouser Duane Eddy
  • The Girl Can't Help It Little Richard
  • Suzie Q Dale Hawkins
  • Bright Sunny South Doc & Merle Watson
  • Say Man Bo Diddley
  • Cadillac Bo Diddley
  • Rubber Biscuit The Chips
  • Bad Boy The Jive Bombers
  • Branded Man Merle Haggard
  • Ring Of Fire Johnny Cash
  • Charlie Brown The Coasters
  • He's A Rebel The Crystals
  • Leader Of The Pack The Shangri‐Las
  • Where Can I Change My Clothes Bukka White
  • Rude Boy Johnny Clarke
  • Sales Tax Mississippi Sheiks
  • Morals Iceage
  • Original Ses (Police in Helicopter) (feat. Congo Natty) Top Cat
  • Chan Chan (Feat Ry Cooder) Buena Vista Social Club
