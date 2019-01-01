Iggy Pop’s Rockin’ Rebels
Iggy Pop chooses the live wires and outsiders who helped shape rock ’n’ roll. More from Iggy on BBC 6 Music
Tracks: 66
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Livin' In The Jungle Schoolly D
What Time Is It? Ken Nordine
Rebel Rebel David Bowie
Foxy Lady The Jimi Hendrix Experience
Warm Leatherette Grace Jones
TB Blues Jimmie Rodgers
I Follow Rivers Lykke Li
Devil With The Blue Dress On/ Good Golly Miss Molly Mitch Ryder
Hot Fun In The Summertime Sly & The Family Stone
Everybody's Talkin' Fred Neil
Waiting for the Sun The Doors
Ain't That Lovin' You Baby Jimmy Reed
Keep On Shining Curtis Harding
One Night Elvis Presley
Lying Excuses Mighty Sparrow
Disintegration The Cure
Cloud Nine The Temptations
Shattered The Rolling Stones
Red River Rock Johnny and The Hurricanes
A Night In Tunisia Charlie Parker
New Generation Albert Ayler
I Can't Stand It The Velvet Underground
Nervous Breakdown Eddie Cochran
Rid Of Me PJ Harvey
Black Is The Color Of My True Love's Hair Nina Simone
Solid Sender John Lee Hooker
Dirty Old Town The Pogues
Deep Green Marika Hackman
My City Was Gone The Pretenders
Sky Saw Brian Eno
Lila Engel Neu!
Shut Up Savages
Kick Out The Jams MC5
Strange Love Slim Harpo
Orange Skies Love
Do You Love Me The Contours
Rumble Link Wray
Hey Baby Bruce Channel
Let It Out (Let It All Hang Out) The Hombres
1969 The Stooges
High School Confidential Jerry Lee Lewis
Ooh Poo Pah Do Jessie Hill
On The Subway The Last Poets
Sic Em Dogs On Bukka White
Aberdeen Mississippi Blues Bukka White
Dixie Doodle Link Wray
Change Gonna Come Otis Redding
Rebel Rouser Duane Eddy
The Girl Can't Help It Little Richard
Suzie Q Dale Hawkins
Bright Sunny South Doc & Merle Watson
Say Man Bo Diddley
Cadillac Bo Diddley
Rubber Biscuit The Chips
Bad Boy The Jive Bombers
Branded Man Merle Haggard
Ring Of Fire Johnny Cash
Charlie Brown The Coasters
He's A Rebel The Crystals
Leader Of The Pack The Shangri‐Las
Where Can I Change My Clothes Bukka White
Rude Boy Johnny Clarke
Sales Tax Mississippi Sheiks
Morals Iceage
Original Ses (Police in Helicopter) (feat. Congo Natty) Top Cat
Chan Chan (Feat Ry Cooder) Buena Vista Social Club