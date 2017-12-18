Image for BBC 6 Music's Alternative Christmas
BBC Radio 6 Music

BBC 6 Music's Alternative Christmas

Get in the festive spirit with these seasonal tracks chosen by 6 Music DJs including Lauren Laverne, Mark Radcliffe, Mary Anne Hobbs and Tom Ravenscroft. More from 6 Music

Last updated: 18 Dec 2017Tracks: 75

  • White Winter Hymnal Fleet Foxes
  • A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like a Kiss) Glasvegas
  • Ding Dong Bell The Ethiopians
  • Happy Christmas (The Christmas Song) Toots & The Maytals
  • Merry Christmas, Happy New Year Lee “Scratch” Perry & Sandra Robinson
  • Wish You A Merry Christmas Jacob Miller
  • Christmas A Come Eek-A-Mouse
  • The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (feat. Billy Joel) Johnny Mathis
  • Ain't No Chimneys In The Projects Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
  • O little town of Bethlehem Tammy Wynette
  • Winter Wonderland Eurythmics
  • Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto James Brown
  • A Holly Jolly Christmas Burl Ives
  • O Holy Night Mahalia Jackson
  • Christmas As I Knew It Johnny Cash
  • Frosty The Snowman Cocteau Twins
  • We Three Kings Ella Fitzgerald
  • Santa Claus Is Coming To Town The Crystals
  • Don't Believe In Christmas The Sonics
  • Father Christmas The Kinks
  • Feliz Navidad El Vez
  • The Christmas Song Mark Kozelek
  • Child's Christmas In Wales John Cale
  • I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus The Jackson 5
  • A Change At Christmas (Say It Isn't So) The Flaming Lips
  • Wonderful Christmastime The Shins
  • Santa Claus Is Ska-ing Granville Williams
  • Purple Snowflakes Marvin Gaye
  • Christmas Is Going To The Dogs EELS
  • Christmastime The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Spotlight On Christmas Rufus Wainwright
  • Last Christmas Jimmy Eat World
  • Blue Christmas Bright Eyes
  • I Want An Alien For Christmas Fountains of Wayne
  • What Christmas Means To Me Stevie Wonder
  • Run Rudolph Run Chuck Berry
  • Santa's Beard They Might Be Giants
  • When I Get Home for Christmas Snow Patrol
  • Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town Bruce Springsteen
  • Is This Christmas? The Wombats
  • Christmas In Nevada Willard Grant Conspiracy
  • Space Christmas Allo Darlin’
  • Did I Make You Cry on Christmas? (Well, You Deserved It!) Sufjan Stevens
  • Donna and Blitzen Badly Drawn Boy
  • Winter Wonderland Booker T. & The MG’s
  • Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas The Pretenders
  • Christmas at the Zoo The Flaming Lips
  • Silent Night Slow Club
  • I'd Like You For Christmas Julie London
  • Sweet Little Baby Boy James Brown
  • Christmas Tree King Stitt
  • Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio
  • Like a Snowman Tracey Thorn
  • Christmas Wrapping Waitresses
  • Step Into Christmas The Wedding Present
  • Christmas In Hollis Run‐D.M.C.
  • I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus The Ronettes
  • Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas She & Him
  • We Three Kings Patti Smith
  • Blue Christmas John Holt
  • River Tracey Thorn
  • Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) The Pogues
  • Just Like Christmas Low
  • I Wish It Was Christmas Today Julian Casablancas
  • Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding
  • Christmas Was Better In The 80s The Futureheads
  • Maybe This Christmas Ron Sexsmith
  • Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow
  • She Came Home For Christmas Mew
  • Must Be Santa Bob Dylan
  • Everything's Gonna Be Cool This Christmas EELS
  • Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight) Ramones
  • Christmas Time All Over Again Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
  • Christmas The Blue Nile
  • Gift X-Change Calexico
