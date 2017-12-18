BBC 6 Music's Alternative Christmas
Get in the festive spirit with these seasonal tracks chosen by 6 Music DJs including Lauren Laverne, Mark Radcliffe, Mary Anne Hobbs and Tom Ravenscroft. More from 6 Music
Last updated: 18 Dec 2017Tracks: 75
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
White Winter Hymnal Fleet Foxes
-
A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like a Kiss) Glasvegas
-
Ding Dong Bell The Ethiopians
-
Happy Christmas (The Christmas Song) Toots & The Maytals
-
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year Lee “Scratch” Perry & Sandra Robinson
-
Wish You A Merry Christmas Jacob Miller
-
Christmas A Come Eek-A-Mouse
-
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) (feat. Billy Joel) Johnny Mathis
-
Ain't No Chimneys In The Projects Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
-
O little town of Bethlehem Tammy Wynette
-
Winter Wonderland Eurythmics
-
Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto James Brown
-
A Holly Jolly Christmas Burl Ives
-
O Holy Night Mahalia Jackson
-
Christmas As I Knew It Johnny Cash
-
Frosty The Snowman Cocteau Twins
-
We Three Kings Ella Fitzgerald
-
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town The Crystals
-
Don't Believe In Christmas The Sonics
-
Father Christmas The Kinks
-
Feliz Navidad El Vez
-
The Christmas Song Mark Kozelek
-
Child's Christmas In Wales John Cale
-
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus The Jackson 5
-
A Change At Christmas (Say It Isn't So) The Flaming Lips
-
Wonderful Christmastime The Shins
-
Santa Claus Is Ska-ing Granville Williams
-
Purple Snowflakes Marvin Gaye
-
Christmas Is Going To The Dogs EELS
-
Christmastime The Smashing Pumpkins
-
Spotlight On Christmas Rufus Wainwright
-
Last Christmas Jimmy Eat World
-
Blue Christmas Bright Eyes
-
I Want An Alien For Christmas Fountains of Wayne
-
What Christmas Means To Me Stevie Wonder
-
Run Rudolph Run Chuck Berry
-
Santa's Beard They Might Be Giants
-
When I Get Home for Christmas Snow Patrol
-
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town Bruce Springsteen
-
Is This Christmas? The Wombats
-
Christmas In Nevada Willard Grant Conspiracy
-
Space Christmas Allo Darlin’
-
Did I Make You Cry on Christmas? (Well, You Deserved It!) Sufjan Stevens
-
Donna and Blitzen Badly Drawn Boy
-
Winter Wonderland Booker T. & The MG’s
-
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas The Pretenders
-
Christmas at the Zoo The Flaming Lips
-
Silent Night Slow Club
-
I'd Like You For Christmas Julie London
-
Sweet Little Baby Boy James Brown
-
Christmas Tree King Stitt
-
Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio
-
Like a Snowman Tracey Thorn
-
Christmas Wrapping Waitresses
-
Step Into Christmas The Wedding Present
-
Christmas In Hollis Run‐D.M.C.
-
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus The Ronettes
-
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas She & Him
-
We Three Kings Patti Smith
-
Blue Christmas John Holt
-
River Tracey Thorn
-
Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) The Pogues
-
Just Like Christmas Low
-
I Wish It Was Christmas Today Julian Casablancas
-
Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding
-
Christmas Was Better In The 80s The Futureheads
-
Maybe This Christmas Ron Sexsmith
-
Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow
-
She Came Home For Christmas Mew
-
Must Be Santa Bob Dylan
-
Everything's Gonna Be Cool This Christmas EELS
-
Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight) Ramones
-
Christmas Time All Over Again Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
-
Christmas The Blue Nile
-
Gift X-Change Calexico