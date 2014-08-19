Queens of Jazz
Hear music from the Queens of Jazz, a celebration of the joy and heartache of the great female jazz singers - Nina, Billie, Ella and more. See more from the show.
Tracks
T'ain't What You Do (It's the Way That You Do It) Ella Fitzgerald
Lullaby of Birdland Sarah Vaughan
Stormy Weather Billie Holiday
It's Crazy Sarah Vaughan & Clifford Brown
Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love) Peggy Lee & Benny Goodman
Clementine Ella Fitzgerald
When I Get Low I Get High Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb and his Orchestra
Blues In The Night Peggy Lee
Vote For Mr Rhythm Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb and his Orchestra
Mean To Me Sarah Vaughan
Lover Man Sarah Vaughan
He Needs Me Peggy Lee
Why? (The King Of Love Is Dead) Nina Simone
Folks Who Live On The Hill Peggy Lee
My Man Billie Holiday
Don't Smoke In Bed Peggy Lee
I'm A Woman Peggy Lee
A Hard Day's Night Peggy Lee
Me, Myself and I Billie Holiday & Lester Young