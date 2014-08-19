Image for Queens of Jazz
BBC Four

Queens of Jazz

Hear music from the Queens of Jazz, a celebration of the joy and heartache of the great female jazz singers - Nina, Billie, Ella and more. See more from the show.

Last updated: 19 Aug 2014Tracks: 24

  • T'ain't What You Do (It's the Way That You Do It) Ella Fitzgerald
  • Lullaby of Birdland Sarah Vaughan
  • Stormy Weather Billie Holiday
  • Fever Peggy Lee
  • It's Crazy Sarah Vaughan & Clifford Brown
  • Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love) Peggy Lee & Benny Goodman
  • Clementine Ella Fitzgerald
  • When I Get Low I Get High Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb and his Orchestra
  • Blues In The Night Peggy Lee
  • Vote For Mr Rhythm Ella Fitzgerald with Chick Webb and his Orchestra
  • Mean To Me Sarah Vaughan
  • Lover Man Sarah Vaughan
  • He Needs Me Peggy Lee
  • Perdido Ella Fitzgerald with Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
  • Why? (The King Of Love Is Dead) Nina Simone
  • Folks Who Live On The Hill Peggy Lee
  • My Man Billie Holiday
  • Don't Smoke In Bed Peggy Lee
  • I'm A Woman Peggy Lee
  • A Hard Day's Night Peggy Lee
  • Me, Myself and I Billie Holiday & Lester Young
