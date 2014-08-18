Northern Soul - Keep the Faith
Stomp straight into the world of Northern Soul with this selection of tracks from The Culture Show's documentary. Explore more from the show.
Last updated: 18 Aug 2014Tracks: 19
Tracks
You're Gonna Make Me Love You Sandi Sheldon
Soul Self Satisfaction Earl Jackson
Blowin' Up My Mind The Exciters
If This is Love (I'd Rather Be Lonely) The Precisions
Uptight (Everything's Alright) Stevie Wonder
It's the Beat Major Lance
Baby Love The Supremes
I Got To Find Me Somebody The Vel-Vets
Trick Me, Treat Me Cobblestone
Cause You're Mine The Vibrations
Out On The Floor Dobie Gray
Good Life Inner City
It Really Hurts Me Girl The Carstairs
The Bottle Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson
Long After Tonight Is Over Jimmy Radcliffe
That's Not Love Holly St. James
Tainted Love Gloria Jones
I'm Where It's At The Jades
Time Will Pass You By Tobi Legend