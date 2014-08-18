Image for Northern Soul - Keep the Faith
Preview all 19 tracks
BBC Two

Northern Soul - Keep the Faith

Stomp straight into the world of Northern Soul with this selection of tracks from The Culture Show's documentary. Explore more from the show.

Last updated: 18 Aug 2014Tracks: 19

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • You're Gonna Make Me Love You Sandi Sheldon
  • Soul Self Satisfaction Earl Jackson
  • Blowin' Up My Mind The Exciters
  • If This is Love (I'd Rather Be Lonely) The Precisions
  • Uptight (Everything's Alright) Stevie Wonder
  • It's the Beat Major Lance
  • Baby Love The Supremes
  • I Got To Find Me Somebody The Vel-Vets
  • Trick Me, Treat Me Cobblestone
  • Cause You're Mine The Vibrations
  • Out On The Floor Dobie Gray
  • Good Life Inner City
  • It Really Hurts Me Girl The Carstairs
  • The Bottle Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson
  • Long After Tonight Is Over Jimmy Radcliffe
  • That's Not Love Holly St. James
  • Tainted Love Gloria Jones
  • I'm Where It's At The Jades
  • Time Will Pass You By Tobi Legend
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists