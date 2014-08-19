Image for Sound of Cinema: 20 Greatest Soundtracks
Sound of Cinema: 20 Greatest Soundtracks

Explore the finest film scores compiled by BBC Radio's biggest movie lovers, including Radio 3's Matthew Sweet.

Last updated: 19 Aug 2014

  • Bombay Theme (Bombay Soundtrack Version) AR Rahman
  • Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay) Rahul Dev Burman
  • Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Jatin-Lalit
  • Rise (from The Dark Knight Rises Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Hans Zimmer
  • Grease Frankie Valli
  • Django (feat. Rocky Roberts) Luis Bacalov
  • A Spoonful Of Sugar Julie Andrews
  • (Theme from) Midnight Express (Instrumental Version) Giorgio Moroder
  • The Third Man Theme Anton Karas
  • Lawrence of Arabia Theme Maurice Jarre
  • The Wizard Of Oz, Main Title (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) MGM Studio Orchestra
  • Prelude and Rooftop (from Vertigo) Bernard Herrmann
  • Vertigo Bernard Herrmann
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (from: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) Ennio Morricone (Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paul Bateman)
  • Otto e mezzo (Eight and a Half) Nino Rota
  • Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre) Richard Wagner
  • Main Title/Rebel Blockade Runner John Williams, London Symphony Orchestra & John Williams
  • Blade Runner (End Title) Vangelis
  • Psycho: The Murder Bernard Herrmann
  • There Will Be Blood Jonny Greenwood
