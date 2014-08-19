Sound of Cinema: 20 Greatest Soundtracks
Explore the finest film scores compiled by BBC Radio's biggest movie lovers, including Radio 3's Matthew Sweet. More on the Sound of Cinema..
Last updated: 19 Aug 2014Tracks: 20
Tracks
Bombay Theme (Bombay Soundtrack Version) AR Rahman
Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay) Rahul Dev Burman
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Jatin-Lalit
Rise (from The Dark Knight Rises Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Hans Zimmer
Grease Frankie Valli
Django (feat. Rocky Roberts) Luis Bacalov
A Spoonful Of Sugar Julie Andrews
(Theme from) Midnight Express (Instrumental Version) Giorgio Moroder
The Third Man Theme Anton Karas
Lawrence of Arabia Theme Maurice Jarre
The Wizard Of Oz, Main Title (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) MGM Studio Orchestra
Prelude and Rooftop (from Vertigo) Bernard Herrmann
Vertigo Bernard Herrmann
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (from: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) Ennio Morricone (Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paul Bateman)
Otto e mezzo (Eight and a Half) Nino Rota
Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre) Richard Wagner
Main Title/Rebel Blockade Runner John Williams, London Symphony Orchestra & John Williams
Blade Runner (End Title) Vangelis
Psycho: The Murder Bernard Herrmann
There Will Be Blood Jonny Greenwood