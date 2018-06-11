Tune of the Week
Every week our world-famous DJs pick a great new track. Listento tunes of the week from Adele Roberts, Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo, Scott Mills and Greg James - and the Radio 1 Tune of the Weekend. Check out the Radio 1 Playlist.
Last updated: 11 Jun 2018Tracks: 200
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Rise (feat. Jack & Jack) Jonas Blue
-
Neutron Dance Krystal Klear
-
Dark Vader J Hus
-
Night Time Superorganism
-
-
New York St. Vincent
-
Warning Bugzy Malone
-
You Deserve Better James Arthur
-
Happy Man Jungle
-
-
Sangria Wine Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello
-
Colour MNEK & Hailee Steinfeld
-
-
Fake Love BTS
-
-
Bubblin Anderson .Paak
-
Nevermind Dennis Lloyd
-
Panic Room Au/Ra & CamelPhat
-
Audio (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth) LSD
-
-
-
This Is America Childish Gambino
-
If You're Over Me Years & Years
-
Shotgun George Ezra
-
The Shard D-Block Europe
-
Familiar Liam Payne And J Balvin
-
Bum Bum Tam Tam MC Fioti
-
Nica Libres At Dusk Ben Howard
-
Broken Clocks SZA
-
Échame La Culpa (Not On You) Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
-
-
No Tears Left To Cry Ariana Grande
-
Nostalgia MØ
-
Be Careful Cardi B
-
-
2002 Anne‐Marie
-
Turn The Wombats
-
There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) Blossoms
-
Don't Listen Aystar
-
Coffee Shop Pizzagirl
-
Let Me ZAYN
-
-
All Night Mishlawi
-
LOVE Kendrick Lamar
-
-
-
I See You Shining Nines
-
In My Blood Shawn Mendes
-
Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) Diplo
-
I Can't Stand It Blossoms
-
Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane) Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre
-
Fire In Me John Newman
-
Last Words Isaac Gracie
-
Higher (feat. Meridian Dan) Lily Allen
-
How Many Pacman
-
Can't Sleep Black Peaks
-
Lullaby (feat. Paloma Faith) Sigala
-
Ghost Voices Virtual Self
-
-
Tongue MNEK
-
-
Swingin In Da Whip (feat. Giggs) Da Beatfreakz
-
Beat The Birds Annabel Allum
-
-
-
Roll Back George FitzGerald & Lil Silva
-
-
The Middle Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
-
On You Michael Calfan
-
-
-
Novocain Bloxx
-
Mine Bazzi
-
Times Tickin' Giggs
-
Check Kojo Funds
-
Meant To Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) Bebe Rexha
-
-
Roll Back George FitzGerald
-
Look Alive (feat. Drake) BlocBoy JB
-
The Man Goat Girl
-
Get Out CHVRCHES
-
-
Pray For Me Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd
-
-
Swim Fickle Friends
-
Cheetah Tongue The Wombats
-
Come Thru Ms Banks
-
Hot Pink Let’s Eat Grandma
-
The Answer Example
-
Mic Drop (feat. Desiigner) BTS
-
God's Plan Drake
-
-
Personal HRVY
-
-
Mainline Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
-
-
Chasing Shadows The Sherlocks
-
Techno Disco Tool Mella Dee
-
Fire (Spotie) (feat. Busy Signal) Jus Now & Dismantle
-
Wavey (feat. Alika) CLiQ
-
-
My My My! Troye Sivan
-
All The Stars Kendrick Lamar & SZA
-
-
-
Bum Bum Tam Tam (Remix) (feat. Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don & Juan Magán) MC Fioti
-
I Can't Quit The Vaccines
-
For You (Fifty Shades Freed) Liam Payne & Rita Ora
-
Filthy Justin Timberlake
-
-
-
IDGAF Dua Lipa
-
Everybody Wants To Be Famous Superorganism
-
Put Down Your Pen CHILDCARE
-
-
-
My Size (feat. Shakka) Fekky
-
-
-
-
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s) Steel Banglez
-
YRF (feat. Fredo & Not3s) GRM Daily
-
Never Be The Same Camila Cabello
-
No Sleep Icarus
-
-
Slumdog Millionaire Ghetts
-
No More (feat. French Montana) PRETTYMUCH
-
-
Let's Make Out Dream Wife
-
Miss You Louis Tomlinson
-
Terrified Isaac Gracie
-
Tell Me (feat. Kojo Funds & Jahlani) Wretch 32
-
Told You So Miguel
-
Trill Dappy
-
Face Behind Her Cigarette Boy Azooga
-
Slothland National Anthem Touching Sloth
-
-
I Know You (feat. Bastille) Craig David
-
Obsessed Maggie Lindemann
-
Nothing's Wrong HAIM
-
My Way One Bit & Noah Cyrus
-
New Year's Eve Pale Waves
-
Naked James Arthur
-
-
Love On A 45 High Contrast
-
-
-
-
Lemon To A Knife Fight The Wombats
-
Get It Right (feat. MØ) Diplo
-
Negative Space Hookworms
-
Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) Jason Derulo
-
-
Lemon N*E*R*D & Rihanna
-
-
Wolves Selena Gomez x Marshmello
-
-
-
-
Bop N Keep It Dippin Dizzee Rascal
-
-
Sucker For You Matt Terry
-
-
Bedroom Floor Liam Payne
-
Habits Marmozets
-
-
-
17 MK
-
How Long Charlie Puth
-
Say A Prayer (feat. Chaka Khan & Popcaan) TIEKS
-
Love Like You Charli Taft
-
Butterfly Effect Travis Scott
-
Nostalgia NAO
-
Personal (feat. Maggie Lindemann) The Vamps
-
Baseball Hippo Campus
-
Phases ALMA & French Montana
-
Royal Highness Tom Grennan
-
Again Noah Cyrus
-
Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott) Miguel
-
Jealousy Disciples
-
-
Flowers In The Rain The Move
-
Pleasure Justice
-
Creature Comfort Arcade Fire
-
Dante's Creek THEY.
-
Silence (feat. Khalid) Marshmello
-
-
Cracks Between Ten Tonnes
-
A Different Way (feat. Lauv) DJ Snake
-
Bodak Yellow Cardi B
-
-
The Death Of You And I Isaac Gracie
-
Heavy Anne‐Marie
-
Los Ageless St. Vincent
-
Doomsday Architects
-
Girl Who Wants To Travel The World Husky Loops
-
Heartline Craig David
-
1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid) Logic
-
On My Mind Jorja Smith x Preditah
-
Alone Jessie Ware