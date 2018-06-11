Image for Tune of the Week
BBC Radio 1

Tune of the Week

Every week our world-famous DJs pick a great new track. Listento tunes of the week from Adele Roberts, Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo, Scott Mills and Greg James - and the Radio 1 Tune of the Weekend. Check out the Radio 1 Playlist.

Last updated: 11 Jun 2018Tracks: 200

Listen to this playlist in full

  • Rise (feat. Jack & Jack) Jonas Blue
  • Neutron Dance Krystal Klear
  • Dark Vader J Hus
  • Night Time Superorganism
  • X Nicky Jam & J Balvin
  • New York St. Vincent
  • Warning Bugzy Malone
  • You Deserve Better James Arthur
  • Happy Man Jungle
  • Give Yourself A Try The 1975
  • Sangria Wine Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello
  • Colour MNEK & Hailee Steinfeld
  • Fake Love BTS
  • 1950 King Princess
  • Bubblin Anderson .Paak
  • Nevermind Dennis Lloyd
  • Panic Room Au/Ra & CamelPhat
  • Audio (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth) LSD
  • Girls Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX
  • This Is America Childish Gambino
  • If You're Over Me Years & Years
  • Shotgun George Ezra
  • The Shard D-Block Europe
  • Familiar Liam Payne And J Balvin
  • Bum Bum Tam Tam MC Fioti
  • Nica Libres At Dusk Ben Howard
  • Broken Clocks SZA
  • Échame La Culpa (Not On You) Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
  • High Five Sigrid
  • No Tears Left To Cry Ariana Grande
  • Nostalgia
  • Be Careful Cardi B
  • Love Like Waves Friendly Fires
  • 2002 Anne‐Marie
  • Turn The Wombats
  • There's A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) Blossoms
  • Don't Listen Aystar
  • Coffee Shop Pizzagirl
  • Let Me ZAYN
  • Alone Halsey, Big Sean & Stefflon Don
  • All Night Mishlawi
  • LOVE Kendrick Lamar
  • I See You Shining Nines
  • In My Blood Shawn Mendes
  • Worry No More (feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) Diplo
  • I Can't Stand It Blossoms
  • Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane) Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre
  • Fire In Me John Newman
  • Last Words Isaac Gracie
  • Higher (feat. Meridian Dan) Lily Allen
  • How Many Pacman
  • Can't Sleep Black Peaks
  • Lullaby (feat. Paloma Faith) Sigala
  • Ghost Voices Virtual Self
  • Make Me Feel Janelle Monáe
  • Tongue MNEK
  • Want You Back 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Swingin In Da Whip (feat. Giggs) Da Beatfreakz
  • Beat The Birds Annabel Allum
  • Sober Tom Grennan
  • Roll Back George FitzGerald & Lil Silva
  • The Middle Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
  • On You Michael Calfan
  • Cocky Gucci Mane, A$AP Rocky & 21 Savage
  • Novocain Bloxx
  • Mine Bazzi
  • Times Tickin' Giggs
  • Check Kojo Funds
  • Meant To Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) Bebe Rexha
  • Water Baby Tom Misch & Loyle Carner
  • Look Alive (feat. Drake) BlocBoy JB
  • The Man Goat Girl
  • Get Out CHVRCHES
  • Paradise George Ezra
  • Pray For Me Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd
  • Swim Fickle Friends
  • Cheetah Tongue The Wombats
  • Come Thru Ms Banks
  • Hot Pink Let’s Eat Grandma
  • The Answer Example
  • Mic Drop (feat. Desiigner) BTS
  • God's Plan Drake
  • Fine Line (feat. Not3s) Mabel
  • Personal HRVY
  • Mainline Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
  • Chasing Shadows The Sherlocks
  • Techno Disco Tool Mella Dee
  • Fire (Spotie) (feat. Busy Signal) Jus Now & Dismantle
  • Wavey (feat. Alika) CLiQ
  • Sober Tom Grennan
  • My My My! Troye Sivan
  • All The Stars Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  • The Weekend (Funk Wav Remix) SZA & Calvin Harris
  • Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B) Bruno Mars
  • Bum Bum Tam Tam (Remix) (feat. Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don & Juan Magán) MC Fioti
  • I Can't Quit The Vaccines
  • For You (Fifty Shades Freed) Liam Payne & Rita Ora
  • Filthy Justin Timberlake
  • IDGAF Dua Lipa
  • Everybody Wants To Be Famous Superorganism
  • Put Down Your Pen CHILDCARE
  • Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) Jax Jones
  • Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
  • My Size (feat. Shakka) Fekky
  • All Night Big Boi
  • I Was A Fool Sunflower Bean
  • Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s) Steel Banglez
  • YRF (feat. Fredo & Not3s) GRM Daily
  • Never Be The Same Camila Cabello
  • No Sleep Icarus
  • Slumdog Millionaire Ghetts
  • No More (feat. French Montana) PRETTYMUCH
  • Let's Make Out Dream Wife
  • Miss You Louis Tomlinson
  • Terrified Isaac Gracie
  • Tell Me (feat. Kojo Funds & Jahlani) Wretch 32
  • Told You So Miguel
  • Trill Dappy
  • Face Behind Her Cigarette Boy Azooga
  • Slothland National Anthem Touching Sloth
  • I Know You (feat. Bastille) Craig David
  • Obsessed Maggie Lindemann
  • Nothing's Wrong HAIM
  • My Way One Bit & Noah Cyrus
  • New Year's Eve Pale Waves
  • Naked James Arthur
  • Decline RAYE & Mr. Eazi
  • Love On A 45 High Contrast
  • Burns George FitzGerald
  • Don't Delete The Kisses Wolf Alice
  • Strangers Sigrid
  • Lemon To A Knife Fight The Wombats
  • Get It Right (feat. MØ) Diplo
  • Negative Space Hookworms
  • Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) Jason Derulo
  • Lemon N*E*R*D & Rihanna
  • Wolves Selena Gomez x Marshmello
  • Loving Is Easy Rex Orange County
  • Bop N Keep It Dippin Dizzee Rascal
  • Faking It (feat. Kehlani & Lil Yachty) Calvin Harris
  • Sucker For You Matt Terry
  • Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) Stormzy
  • Bedroom Floor Liam Payne
  • Habits Marmozets
  • 17 MK
  • How Long Charlie Puth
  • Say A Prayer (feat. Chaka Khan & Popcaan) TIEKS
  • Love Like You Charli Taft
  • Butterfly Effect Travis Scott
  • Nostalgia NAO
  • Personal (feat. Maggie Lindemann) The Vamps
  • Baseball Hippo Campus
  • Phases ALMA & French Montana
  • Royal Highness Tom Grennan
  • Again Noah Cyrus
  • Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott) Miguel
  • Jealousy Disciples
  • Flowers In The Rain The Move
  • Pleasure Justice
  • Creature Comfort Arcade Fire
  • Dante's Creek THEY.
  • Silence (feat. Khalid) Marshmello
  • Do It Rae Morris
  • Cracks Between Ten Tonnes
  • A Different Way (feat. Lauv) DJ Snake
  • Bodak Yellow Cardi B
  • The Death Of You And I Isaac Gracie
  • Heavy Anne‐Marie
  • Los Ageless St. Vincent
  • Doomsday Architects
  • Girl Who Wants To Travel The World Husky Loops
  • Heartline Craig David
  • 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid) Logic
  • On My Mind Jorja Smith x Preditah
  • Alone Jessie Ware
