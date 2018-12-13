Annie Mac's Power Down Playlist
This is how we celebrate beautiful electronic music and the best downtempo beats. Here are some of our faves. Get more from Annie Mac on Radio 1.
Last updated: 13 Dec 2018Tracks: 49
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Blue Lights Jorja Smith
-
Treasure Sampha
-
Waking Up (feat. Freya Ridings) MJ Cole
-
I Could Be Yours Roses Gabor
-
Saint Claude Christine and the Queens
-
If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead James Blake
-
22 (OVER S∞∞N) Bon Iver
-
Stop Trying To Be God Travis Scott
-
House Of Cards Radiohead
-
Hello (feat. André 3000) Erykah Badu
-
No Ordinary Love Sade
-
Hypnotize U N*E*R*D
-
Due West Kelsey Lu
-
Hide and Seek Imogen Heap
-
-
Beat 54 (All Good Now) Jungle
-
Raze: Plan B (feat. Benny Mails) Biig Piig
-
Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra) The Free Nationals
-
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus) Thundercat
-
Everybody's Free Quindon Tarver
-
Topanga Trippie Redd
-
Ottolenghi (feat. Jordan Rakei) Loyle Carner
-
Gratitude Benjamin Francis Leftwich
-
Blue Sea, Red Sea Billie Marten
-
Trippy (feat. J. Cole) Anderson .Paak
-
Lately Celeste
-
Cause I'm A Man Tame Impala
-
Lux Prima Karen O & Danger Mouse
-
When The Party's Over Billie Eilish
-
Suspirium Thom Yorke
-
We're Going to Be Friends The White Stripes
-
The Cure Jadu Heart
-
Don't Leave Maya Jane Coles
-
Drive You Home CASisDEAD
-
All The Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA
-
Wind Up Space 1010 Benja SL
-
Sweet Saviour Villagers
-
I Won't Run From It Big Red Machine
-
Heaven Up There Palace
-
The One Jorja Smith
-
Out Of Me Luttrell
-
Demon Lil Wayne
-
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK) NAO
-
Again (feat. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) SG Lewis
-
Fast Cars Connie Constance
-
LOVE Kendrick Lamar
-
Avatar Beach Jacques Greene
-
Both Sides Of The Moon Celeste
-
Moon River Frank Ocean