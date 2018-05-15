MistaJam's Jam Hot
From hip hop to house, from dubstep to drum and bass, MistaJam picks one track a week that's destined to be a future classic. On 1Xtra Mon - Thu at 7pm. Contains strong language.
Last updated: 15 May 2018Tracks: 50
Tracks
Plug Walk (feat. Mabel McVey) Rich the Kid
Audio (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth) LSD
Answerphone (Team Salut Remix) (feat. Ella Eyre, Yxng Bane & Afro B) Banx & Ranx
This Is America Childish Gambino
Body Count Jessie Reyez
Loving You More Tom Tripp
SAME Choc
ICY GRL (Bae Remix) Saweetie & Kehlani
Naij Hardy Caprio
Clap Ms Banks
Mimi AJ Tracey
Soak It Up MJ Cole & Kojey Radical
Ask Me Cadet
Mind On It (feat. Jess Glynne) Yungen
Til It's Over Anderson .Paak
Affi Me (feat. Culan & Masicka) Wretch 32 & S.O.S.
Flower Of The Universe (NO ID Remix) Sade
I Heard (feat. Yungen) Sneakbo
You Don't Know Moss Kena
What I Wanna MoStack
Make Me Feel Janelle Monáe
Fine Line (Snakehips Remix) Mabel & Not3s
The Answer (Sevaqk Remix) (feat. Wretch 32 & Cadet) Example
Check (feat. RAYE) Kojo Funds
Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx) Capleton
Stir Fry Migos
Sekkle Down (feat. J Hus) Burna Boy
Game Changer MIST
Bad Vibe M.O, Mr. Eazi & Lotto Boyzz
Under Construction Stylo G & Shakka
Take It Slow (feat. Skepsis) Bru-C
King's Dead Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake
Let Me Down (feat. Stormzy) Jorja Smith
Only You Shift K3Y
Upstart (Road Trip) Goldie & Skepta
No Odda Kranium
YRF (feat. Fredo & Not3s) GRM Daily
Trigger Bang (feat. Giggs) Lily Allen
I Can (Toddla T remix) (feat. Avelino) Chronixx
Find Space (feat. Shakka) Original Dodger
Gene Kelly (Remix) (feat. Yungen) HEX
Hush Liv Dawson
Cakin' (feat. DRAM & Lady Leshurr) Yogi
Ben Ova (Mistajam Dub) WSTRN
Forever (feat. Quavo, Tinie Tempah, Yxng Bane & Sebastian Kole) Sigma
Pon My Mind Maleek Berry
Separate (feat. Goldfingers) Kamille
No Drama (feat. Tinie Tempah & Shakka) Not3s
Good Good Bossman Birdie & Diztortion