From hip hop to house, from dubstep to drum and bass, MistaJam picks one track a week that's destined to be a future classic. On 1Xtra Mon - Thu at 7pm. Contains strong language.

Last updated: 15 May 2018Tracks: 50

  • Plug Walk (feat. Mabel McVey) Rich the Kid
  • Audio (feat. Sia, Diplo & Labrinth) LSD
  • Answerphone (Team Salut Remix) (feat. Ella Eyre, Yxng Bane & Afro B) Banx & Ranx
  • This Is America Childish Gambino
  • Body Count Jessie Reyez
  • Loving You More Tom Tripp
  • SAME Choc
  • ICY GRL (Bae Remix) Saweetie & Kehlani
  • Naij Hardy Caprio
  • Clap Ms Banks
  • Mimi AJ Tracey
  • Soak It Up MJ Cole & Kojey Radical
  • Ask Me Cadet
  • Mind On It (feat. Jess Glynne) Yungen
  • Til It's Over Anderson .Paak
  • Affi Me (feat. Culan & Masicka) Wretch 32 & S.O.S.
  • Flower Of The Universe (NO ID Remix) Sade
  • Top Off DJ Khaled, JAY-Z, Future & Beyoncé
  • I Heard (feat. Yungen) Sneakbo
  • You Don't Know Moss Kena
  • What I Wanna MoStack
  • Make Me Feel Janelle Monáe
  • Fine Line (Snakehips Remix) Mabel & Not3s
  • The Answer (Sevaqk Remix) (feat. Wretch 32 & Cadet) Example
  • Check (feat. RAYE) Kojo Funds
  • Help The Weak (feat. Chronixx) Capleton
  • Stir Fry Migos
  • Sekkle Down (feat. J Hus) Burna Boy
  • Game Changer MIST
  • Bad Vibe M.O, Mr. Eazi & Lotto Boyzz
  • Under Construction Stylo G & Shakka
  • Take It Slow (feat. Skepsis) Bru-C
  • King's Dead Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future & James Blake
  • Let Me Down (feat. Stormzy) Jorja Smith
  • Only You Shift K3Y
  • Upstart (Road Trip) Goldie & Skepta
  • No Odda Kranium
  • YRF (feat. Fredo & Not3s) GRM Daily
  • Trigger Bang (feat. Giggs) Lily Allen
  • I Can (Toddla T remix) (feat. Avelino) Chronixx
  • Find Space (feat. Shakka) Original Dodger
  • Gene Kelly (Remix) (feat. Yungen) HEX
  • Hush Liv Dawson
  • Cakin' (feat. DRAM & Lady Leshurr) Yogi
  • Ben Ova (Mistajam Dub) WSTRN
  • Forever (feat. Quavo, Tinie Tempah, Yxng Bane & Sebastian Kole) Sigma
  • Pon My Mind Maleek Berry
  • Separate (feat. Goldfingers) Kamille
  • No Drama (feat. Tinie Tempah & Shakka) Not3s
  • Good Good Bossman Birdie & Diztortion
