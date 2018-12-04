Image for Hottest Record in the World
Preview all 50 tracks
BBC Radio 1

Hottest Record in the World

Simply the best new music from dance bangers to hip hop and indie. Listen to Annie Mac Mon - Fri 7pm

Last updated: 4 Dec 2018Tracks: 50

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • We Appreciate Power Grimes
  • April In Houston SWMRS
  • Old Friend Elderbrook
  • Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen) Shy FX
  • About Suspect
  • Call Me In The Morning (feat. Chip & Grim Sickers) The Streets
  • Doing It AJ Tracey
  • Doorman slowthai
  • L & S (You Mean Everything Mix) Denis Sulta
  • Ultimaybe 1010 Benja SL
  • All My Friends Are Falling In Love The Vaccines
  • Who R U? Anderson .Paak
  • BMT Fredo
  • What's It All For Yellow Days
  • Blue Sea, Red Sea Billie Marten
  • Love Has All Been Done Before Jade Bird
  • One Last Night On This Earth Sundara Karma
  • Come For Me Sunflower Bean
  • Fast Cars Connie Constance
  • Only You (feat. Tame Impala) Theophilus London
  • Close To Me Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee
  • If You Ever (feat. 6LACK) NAO
  • That Sound Sam Fender
  • It's Not Living (If It's Not With You) The 1975
  • Show Me Love Isaac Gracie
  • Power Over Me Dermot Kennedy
  • Heaven Let Me In Friendly Fires
  • Ottolenghi (feat. Jordan Rakei) Loyle Carner
  • Cowboy ALMA
  • Rainbow slowthai
  • Chalice (feat. Belly) Donae’o
  • Sucker Punch Sigrid
  • Overtime Jessie Ware
  • Everybody Loves You SOAK
  • Mona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Lil Wayne
  • Elastic Joey Purp
  • Honey Robyn
  • B.O.S.S Little Simz
  • San Marcos BROCKHAMPTON
  • Guiding Light Mumford & Sons
  • Preach (feat. Donae’o) Ghetts
  • Slow Dancing In The Dark joji
  • Better Khalid
  • Hot Heavy Summer (feat. Sylvan Esso) Ben Howard
  • Mariners Apartment Complex Lana Del Rey
  • Black Madonna (feat. Mr. Eazi) Lady Leshurr
  • Lightning Octavian
  • Nina Cries Power (feat. Mavis Staples) Hozier
  • Money Right (feat. Skepta) Dizzee Rascal
  • Black Rose (feat. Kojey Radical) Ghetts
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists