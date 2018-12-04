Hottest Record in the World
Last updated: 4 Dec 2018Tracks: 50
Tracks
We Appreciate Power Grimes
April In Houston SWMRS
Old Friend Elderbrook
Roll The Dice (feat. Stamina MC & Lily Allen) Shy FX
About Suspect
Call Me In The Morning (feat. Chip & Grim Sickers) The Streets
Doing It AJ Tracey
Doorman slowthai
L & S (You Mean Everything Mix) Denis Sulta
Ultimaybe 1010 Benja SL
All My Friends Are Falling In Love The Vaccines
Who R U? Anderson .Paak
BMT Fredo
What's It All For Yellow Days
Blue Sea, Red Sea Billie Marten
Love Has All Been Done Before Jade Bird
One Last Night On This Earth Sundara Karma
Come For Me Sunflower Bean
Fast Cars Connie Constance
Only You (feat. Tame Impala) Theophilus London
Close To Me Ellie Goulding, Diplo & Swae Lee
If You Ever (feat. 6LACK) NAO
That Sound Sam Fender
It's Not Living (If It's Not With You) The 1975
Show Me Love Isaac Gracie
Power Over Me Dermot Kennedy
Heaven Let Me In Friendly Fires
Ottolenghi (feat. Jordan Rakei) Loyle Carner
Cowboy ALMA
Rainbow slowthai
Chalice (feat. Belly) Donae’o
Sucker Punch Sigrid
Overtime Jessie Ware
Everybody Loves You SOAK
Mona Lisa (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Lil Wayne
Elastic Joey Purp
Honey Robyn
B.O.S.S Little Simz
San Marcos BROCKHAMPTON
Guiding Light Mumford & Sons
Preach (feat. Donae’o) Ghetts
Slow Dancing In The Dark joji
Better Khalid
Hot Heavy Summer (feat. Sylvan Esso) Ben Howard
Mariners Apartment Complex Lana Del Rey
Black Madonna (feat. Mr. Eazi) Lady Leshurr
Lightning Octavian
Nina Cries Power (feat. Mavis Staples) Hozier
Money Right (feat. Skepta) Dizzee Rascal
Black Rose (feat. Kojey Radical) Ghetts