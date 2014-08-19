The Story of Music in 50 Pieces
Enjoy our Playlist from the BBC's The Story of Music – the 50 most significant pieces of classical music throughout history as chosen by composer Howard Goodall. More from Story of Music in 50 Pieces here
Last updated: 19 Aug 2014
Tracks
Ave Generosa (feat. Oxford Camerata) Hildegard von Bingen (Oxford Camerata, directed by Jeremy Summerly)
Quam Pulchra Es (feat. The Hilliard Ensemble) John Dunstable (Hilliard Ensemble, directed by Paul Hiller)
Miserere mei Deus secundum: Part I: Misere mei, Deus, secundum (feat. Ensemble Officium) Josquin des Prez (Ensemble Officium, directed by Wilfried Rombach)
Miserere mei Deus secundum: Part II: Auditui meo dabis gaudium et laetitiam (feat. Ensemble Officium) Josquin des Prez (Ensemble Officium, directed by Wilfried Rombach)
Miserere mei Deus secundum: Part III: Domine labia mea aperies Josquin des Prez (Ensemble Officium, directed by Wilfried Rombach
In Dulci Jubilo Vienna Boys Choir
Margot Labourez Les Vignes (feat. The Scholars of London) Jacques Arcadeit (The Scholars of London)
Flow, my tears (feat. Emma Kirkby & Anthony Rooley) John Dowland (Emma Kirkby - soprano, Anthony Rooley - lute)
Missa Papae Marcelli - Kyrie (feat. The Sixteen) Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (The Sixteen, directed by Harry Christophers)
Missa Papae Marcelli - Gloria Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (The Sixteen, directed by Harry Christophers)
Missa Papae Marcelli - Credo (feat. The Sixteen) Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (The Sixteen, directed by Harry Christophers)
Missa Papae Marcelli - Sanctus and Benedictus Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (The Sixteen, directed by Harry Christophers)
Missa Papae Marcelli - Agnus Dei I (feat. The Sixteen) Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (The Sixteen, directed by Harry Christophers)
Missa Papae Marcelli - Agnus Dei II Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (The Sixteen, directed by Harry Christophers)
O Mirtillo, Mirtillo, Anima Mia Claudio Monteverdi (Concerti Italiano, conducted by Rinaldo Alessandrini)
Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, Ouverture Jean-Baptiste Lully (La Petite Bande, conducted by Gustav Leonhardt)
An Evening Hymn Henry Purcell (Michael Chance - countertenor, Florilegium)
Air from Suite no.3 in D, BWV1068 (feat. The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock) Johann Sebastian Bach (The English Concert, conducted by Trevor Pinnock)
Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: I. Largo (feat. Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse) Arcangelo Corelli (Orchestre de Chambre National de Toulouse, conducted by Alain Moglia)
Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: II. Allegro (feat. Orchestre de Chambre de Toulouse) Arcangelo Corelli (Orchestre de Chambre National de Toulouse, conducted by Alain Moglia)
Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: III. Largo - Allegro Arcangelo Corelli (Orchestre de Chambre National de Toulouse, conducted by Alain Moglia)
Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: IV. Largo Arcangelo Corelli (Orchestre de Chambre National de Toulouse, conducted by Alain Moglia)
Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: V. Allegro - Adagio Arcangelo Corelli (Orchestre de Chambre National de Toulouse, conducted by Alain Moglia)
Concerto Grosso No. 1, Op. 6: VI. Allegro Arcangelo Corelli (Orchestre de Chambre National de Toulouse, conducted by Alain Moglia)
The Four Seasons: Summer I. Allegro Non Molto Antonio Vivaldi (Nicola Benedetti - violin, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Christian Curwyn)
The Four Seasons: Summer II. Adagio e Piano - Presto Forte Antonio Vivaldi (Nicola Benedetti - violin, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Christian Curwyn)
The Four Seasons: Summer III. Presto Antonio Vivaldi (Nicola Benedetti - violin, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Christian Curwyn)
St. Matthew Passion, Part One - No.1 Chorus I/II: "Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen" BWV 244 (feat. English Baroque Soloists & Sir John Eliot Gardiner) Johann Sebastian Bach (London Oratory Junior Choir, Monteverdi Choir, English Baroque Soloists, conducted by John Eliot Gardiner)
The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude No.1 in C Major, BWV 846 Johann Sebastian Bach (Ton Koopman, harpsichord)
Rinaldo, Act 2 - Aria: "Lascia ch'io pianga" George Frideric Handel (Elin Manahan Thomas - soprano, The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, conducted by Harry Christophers)
Messiah, Pt. 2 - Hallelujah (feat. Gabrieli Consort & Players & Paul McCreesh) George Frideric Handel (Gabrieli Consort & Players, conducted by Paul McCreesh)
Serenade Nr.10, Gran Partita: III. Adagio KV 361(370a) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Sabine Meyer - clarinet, Bläserensemble)
The Marriage of Figaro, Act 3: "E Susanna non vien...Dove Sono i bei Momenti...Io" K.492 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Kiri Te Kanawa - soprano, London Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Sir Georg Solti)
Symphony No.99 in E flat major: IV Finale, Vivace Joseph Haydn, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, conducted by Nikolaus Harmoncourt)
Symphony No.3 in E flat, Eroica: II. Marcia Funebre (Adagio Assai) Ludwig van Beethoven (West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Barenboim)
String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor, IV. Andante ma non troppo e molto cantabile (feat. Kodály Quartet) Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
String Quartet No. 14 In C Sharp Minor, II. Allegro Molto Vivace Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
String Quartet No.14 In C Sharp Minor, III. Allegro Moderato - Adagio Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
String Quartet No. 14 in C sharp minor, IV. Andante ma non troppo e molto cantabile (feat. Kodály Quartet) Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
String Quartet No.14 in C sharp minor, I. Adagio ma non troppo e molto espressivo (feat. Kodály Quartet) Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
String Quartet No. 14 In C Sharp Minor, VI. Adagio Quasi Un Poco Andante Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
String Quartet No.14 In C Sharp Minor, VII. Allegro Ludwig van Beethoven (Kodály Quartet)
Symphony No. 7, Allegretto Ludwig van Beethoven (West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Barenboim)
The Hebrides: Fingal's Cave Felix Mendelssohn (Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Christoph von Dohnányi)
The Hebrides, Op.26 Fingal's Cave Felix Mendelssohn
Winterreise, Erste Abteilung: Auf dem Flusse Franz Schubert (Ian Bostridge - tenor, Leif Ove Andsnes - piano)
Kreisleriana, I. Äusserst bewegt Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Kreisleriana, II. Sehr innig und nicht zu rasch Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Kreisleriana, III. Sehr Aufgeregt (feat. Mitsuko Uchida) Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Kreisleriana, IV. Sehr langsam Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida, piano)
Kreisleriana, V. Sehr lebhaft Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Kreisleriana, VI. Sehr langsam Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Kreisleriana, VII. Sehr Rasch (feat. Mitsuko Uchida) Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Kreisleriana, VIII. Schnell und spieland (feat. Mitsuko Uchida) Robert Schumann (Mitsuko Uchida - piano)
Barcarolle in F-sharp Major Frédéric Chopin (Murray Perahia - piano)
Symphonie Fantastique, I. Rêveries - Passions Hector Berlioz
Symphonie Fantastique, II. Un bal Hector Berlioz
Symphonie Fantastique, III. Scène aux champs Hector Berlioz
Symphonie Fantastique, IV. Marche au supplice (feat. Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra) Hector Berlioz (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Symphonie Fantastique, V. Songe d'une nuit du Sabbat Hector Berlioz
Annees De Pelerinage, 3rd Year: IV. Les Jeux D'eau A La Villa D'este The Fountains of the Villa d'Este Franz Liszt (Jenő Jandó - piano)
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 in C sharp minor Franz Liszt (Roberto Szidon - piano)
Tristan und Isolde, Act 3: "Mild und leise wie er lächelt" (Isoldes Liebestod)" Richard Wagner (Dame Joan Sutherland - soprano, National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Bonynge)
Gymnopédie No 1 orch Debussy Erik Satie (Finghin Collins - piano)
Pictures at an Exhibition: I. Gnomus Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: II. The Old Castle Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: III.Tuileries Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: IV. The Ox Cart/Bydlo Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: V. Ballet of the Unhatched Chicks Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: VI. Samuel Goldenberg & Schmuÿle Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: VII. The Market at Limoges Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: VIII. The Catacombs Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: IX. The Hut on Fowl's Legs (Baba-Yaga) Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Pictures at an Exhibition: X. The Great Gate of Kiev Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle)
Swan Lake, Act III: XX. Hungarian Dance: Csárdás Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Andre Previn)
Scheherazade, II.The Kalendar Prince Nikolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov (Glenn Dicterow - violin, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Masur)
Scheherazade, III. The Young Prince & Princess Nikolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov (Glenn Dicterow - violin, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Masur)
Scheherazade, IV. Festival at Baghdad - The Sea - The Shipwreck Nikolai Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov (Glenn Dicterow - violin, New York Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Kurt Masur)
Estampes: Pagodes Claude Debussy & Jean-Efflam Bavouzet
Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, I. Adagio - Allegro molto Antonin Dvorak (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paavo Järvi)
Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, II. Largo Antonin Dvorak (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paavo Järvi)
Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, III. Scherzo. Molto vivace - Poco sostenuto Antonin Dvorak (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paavo Järvi)
Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, IV. Allegro con fuoco Antonin Dvorak (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Paavo Järvi)
Enigma Variations, Variation IX: Nimrod Edward Elgar (Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by George Hurst)
Maple Leaf Rag Scott Joplin (Joshua Rifkin - piano)
Salome, Scene 4: Salome's Dance of the Seven Veils Richard Strauss (Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Sir Georg Solti)
The Rite of Spring, Part One: The Adoration of the Earth - I. Introduction Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: II. Auguries of Spring (Dances of the Young Girls) Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: III. Mock Abduction Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: IV. Spring Khorovod (Round Dance) Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: V. Games of the Rival Clans Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: VI Procession of the Wise Elders Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: VII. The Wise Elder Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part I: VIII Dance of the Earth Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part II: I. The Sacrifice - Introduction Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part II: II. Mystical Circles of the Young Girls Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part II: III. Glorification of the Chosen One Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part II: IV. The Summoning of the Ancients Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part II: V. The Ritual of the Ancients Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring, Part II: VI. Sacrificial Dance (The Chosen Victim) Igor Stravinsky
Les Noces, Scene 1: The Tresses Igor Stravinsky (Tristan Fry Percussion Ensemble, Simon Joly Chorale, Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Robert Craft)
Les Noces, Scene 2: At the Bridegroom's House (feat. Tristan Fry) Igor Stravinsky (Tristan Fry Percussion Ensemble, Simon Joly Chorale, Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Robert Craft)
Les Noces, Scene 3: The Departure of the Bride Igor Stravinsky (Tristan Fry Percussion Ensemble, Simon Joly Chorale, Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Robert Craft)
Les Noces, Scene 4: The Wedding Feast Igor Stravinsky (Tristan Fry Percussion Ensemble, Simon Joly Chorale, Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Robert Craft)
Die Dreigroschenoper, Mackie Messer (feat. Ute Lemper) Kurt Weill (Ute Lemper - voice, RIAS Kammerchor, conducted by John Mauceri)
Symphony No.7, Leningrad: I. Allegretto Dmitri Shostakovich (London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bernard Haitink)
Symphony No.7, Leningrad: 2. Moderato (poco allegretto) (feat. Bernard Haitink) Dmitri Shostakovich (London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bernard Haitink)
Symphony No.7, Leningrad: 3. Adagio Dmitri Shostakovich (London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bernard Haitink)
Symphony No.7, Leningrad: 4. Allegro non troppo Dmitri Shostakovich (London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Bernard Haitink)
The Chairman Dances - Foxtrot for Orchestra (feat. San Francisco Symphony & Edo de Waart) John Adams (San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Edo de Waart)
Music for 18 Musicians (Pulses) Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section I Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section II Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section IIIA Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians; Section IIIB Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section IV Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section V Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section VI Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section VII Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section VIII Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section IX Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section X Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Section XI Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians: Pulses II Steve Reich