Steve Lamacq's Running Tracks
Steve Lamacq celebrates the motivational power of music with a selection of the best tracks to run to, as picked by 6 Music listeners and sports psychologist Dr Costas Karageorghis (author of ‘Applying Music in Exercise and Sport’). Listen to the Steve Lamacq show.
Last updated: 16 Aug 2016Tracks: 32
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
As chosen by BBC 6 Music listeners
-
Waiting Room Fugazi
-
-
Fight The Power Public Enemy
-
-
Go (feat. Q‐Tip) The Chemical Brothers
-
Rebellion (Lies) Arcade Fire
-
Insomnia Faithless
-
Thunderstruck AC/DC
-
Born Slippy .NUXX Underworld
-
Superheroes Daft Punk
-
Voodoo People The Prodigy
-
Flux Bloc Party
-
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang High Contrast
-
The Pretender Foo Fighters
-
Run To The Hills Iron Maiden
-
Get Ur Freak On Missy Elliott
Dr Costas Karageorghis' recommendations
-
Chariots of Fire Vangelis
-
Lose Yourself Eminem
-
-
Run The World (Girls) Beyoncé
-
I Like The Way BodyRockers
-
Push It Salt‐N‐Pepa
-
I Don't Wanna Stop Ozzy Osbourne
-
I Got You (I Feel Good) James Brown
-
I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
-
Don't Stop Me Now Queen
-
Run With the Wolves The Prodigy
-
I Start to Run White Denim
-
Running Free Iron Maiden
-
Run On Moby
-
The Distance Cake
-
Waterfalls TLC