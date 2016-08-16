Image for Steve Lamacq's Running Tracks
Steve Lamacq celebrates the motivational power of music with a selection of the best tracks to run to, as picked by 6 Music listeners and sports psychologist Dr Costas Karageorghis (author of ‘Applying Music in Exercise and Sport’). Listen to the Steve Lamacq show.

Last updated: 16 Aug 2016Tracks: 32

As chosen by BBC 6 Music listeners

  • Waiting Room Fugazi
  • Go! Public Service Broadcasting
  • Fight The Power Public Enemy
  • Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush
  • Go (feat. Q‐Tip) The Chemical Brothers
  • Rebellion (Lies) Arcade Fire
  • Insomnia Faithless
  • Thunderstruck AC/DC
  • Born Slippy .NUXX Underworld
  • Superheroes Daft Punk
  • Voodoo People The Prodigy
  • Flux Bloc Party
  • Kiss Kiss Bang Bang High Contrast
  • The Pretender Foo Fighters
  • Run To The Hills Iron Maiden
  • Get Ur Freak On Missy Elliott

Dr Costas Karageorghis' recommendations

  • Chariots of Fire Vangelis
  • Lose Yourself Eminem
  • Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) Kate Bush
  • Run The World (Girls) Beyoncé
  • I Like The Way BodyRockers
  • Push It Salt‐N‐Pepa
  • I Don't Wanna Stop Ozzy Osbourne
  • I Got You (I Feel Good) James Brown
  • I Ran A Flock of Seagulls
  • Don't Stop Me Now Queen
  • Run With the Wolves The Prodigy
  • I Start to Run White Denim
  • Running Free Iron Maiden
  • Run On Moby
  • The Distance Cake
  • Waterfalls TLC
