BBC Two

The 80s

Step back in time with a playlist of tracks featured in the BBC Two series The 80s with Dominic Sandbrook which takes a fresh look at this dynamic decade.

Last updated: 22 Aug 2016Tracks: 60

Episode 3: World in Motion

  • Gambler Madonna
  • Rise Public Image Ltd
  • I Know It's Over The Smiths
  • Smooth Operator Sade
  • Hey Music Lover S’Express
  • We Call It Acieed D-Mob & Gary Haisman
  • Can You Feel It Mr. Fingers
  • In the Air Tonight Phil Collins
  • Push It Salt‐N‐Pepa
  • Pump Up The Volume M/A/R/R/S
  • Love Missile F1-11 Sigue Sigue Sputnik
  • Faith George Michael
  • U Can't Touch This MC Hammer
  • Step On Happy Mondays
  • There She Goes The La’s
  • Word Up Cameo
  • What Is Love? Deee‐Lite
  • Persephone Cocteau Twins
  • Good Thing Fine Young Cannibals
  • Street Tuff Rebel MC & Double Trouble

Episode 2: Under Pressure

  • Shake It Up The Cars
  • Under Pressure  Queen & David Bowie
  • Stand And Deliver Adam and the Ants
  • Wouldn't It Be Good Nik Kershaw
  • Waiting For A Girl Like You Foreigner
  • Living on the Ceiling Blancmange
  • Blue Monday New Order
  • That's All Genesis
  • Big In Japan Alphaville
  • Together In Electric Dreams Giorgio Moroder & Philip Oakey
  • Take My Breath Away Berlin
  • Mickey Toni Basil
  • Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
  • Holding Out For A Hero Bonnie Tyler
  • What Have I Done To Deserve This? Pet Shop Boys & Dusty Springfield
  • A Little Respect Erasure
  • Talk Talk Talk Talk
  • Love & Pride King
  • Break My Stride Matthew Wilder
  • Love Over Gold Dire Straits

Episode 1: The Sound of the Crowd

  • Rapture Blondie
  • Computer World Kraftwerk
  • Electricity Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
  • Oh Yeah Yello
  • One In Ten UB40
  • Fade To Grey Visage
  • Penthouse And Pavement Heaven 17
  • To Cut A Long Story Short Spandau Ballet
  • Rio Duran Duran
  • A Forest The Cure
  • Crockett's Theme Jan Hammer
  • Upside Down Diana Ross
  • The Sound Of The Crowd The Human League
  • Grey Day Madness
  • New Life Depeche Mode
  • Club Country The Associates
  • The Message Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
  • Only You Yazoo
  • Pale Shelter Tears for Fears
  • Burning Down The House Talking Heads
