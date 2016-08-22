The 80s
Step back in time with a playlist of tracks featured in the BBC Two series The 80s with Dominic Sandbrook which takes a fresh look at this dynamic decade.
Last updated: 22 Aug 2016Tracks: 60
Tracks
Episode 3: World in Motion
Gambler Madonna
Rise Public Image Ltd
I Know It's Over The Smiths
Smooth Operator Sade
Hey Music Lover S’Express
We Call It Acieed D-Mob & Gary Haisman
Can You Feel It Mr. Fingers
In the Air Tonight Phil Collins
Push It Salt‐N‐Pepa
Pump Up The Volume M/A/R/R/S
Love Missile F1-11 Sigue Sigue Sputnik
Faith George Michael
U Can't Touch This MC Hammer
Step On Happy Mondays
There She Goes The La’s
Word Up Cameo
What Is Love? Deee‐Lite
Persephone Cocteau Twins
Good Thing Fine Young Cannibals
Street Tuff Rebel MC & Double Trouble
Episode 2: Under Pressure
Shake It Up The Cars
Under Pressure Queen & David Bowie
Stand And Deliver Adam and the Ants
Wouldn't It Be Good Nik Kershaw
Waiting For A Girl Like You Foreigner
Living on the Ceiling Blancmange
Blue Monday New Order
That's All Genesis
Big In Japan Alphaville
Together In Electric Dreams Giorgio Moroder & Philip Oakey
Take My Breath Away Berlin
Mickey Toni Basil
Smalltown Boy Bronski Beat
Holding Out For A Hero Bonnie Tyler
What Have I Done To Deserve This? Pet Shop Boys & Dusty Springfield
A Little Respect Erasure
Talk Talk Talk Talk
Love & Pride King
Break My Stride Matthew Wilder
Love Over Gold Dire Straits
Episode 1: The Sound of the Crowd
Rapture Blondie
Computer World Kraftwerk
Electricity Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
Oh Yeah Yello
One In Ten UB40
Fade To Grey Visage
Penthouse And Pavement Heaven 17
To Cut A Long Story Short Spandau Ballet
Rio Duran Duran
A Forest The Cure
Crockett's Theme Jan Hammer
Upside Down Diana Ross
The Sound Of The Crowd The Human League
Grey Day Madness
New Life Depeche Mode
Club Country The Associates
The Message Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Only You Yazoo
Pale Shelter Tears for Fears
Burning Down The House Talking Heads