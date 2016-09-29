Image for Scholarly Playlist
Preview all 32 tracks
BBC Radio 6 Music

Scholarly Playlist

The long, lazy days of summer might be an increasingly distant memory, but 6 Music is here to soften the blow with a 'back to school' playlist of tracks chosen by scholars of many disciplines. Plug in, turn on and prepare to have your mind broadened with this soundtrack to history, science, music and maths... listen to Lauren Laverne on BBC 6 Music.

Last updated: 29 Sep 2016Tracks: 32

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

Illustrator Chris Riddell picked:

  • Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Lime Tree Bright Eyes
  • Ocean Rain Echo & The Bunnymen
  • Bridges And Balloons Joanna Newsom

Economist Victoria Waldersee picked:

  • Sunny Afternoon The Kinks
  • Uptown Girl Billy Joel
  • We Work The Black Seam Sting
  • Generation Rent Megson
  • 9 to 5 Dolly Parton
  • Takin' Care Of Business Bachman–Turner Overdrive
  • Independent Women, Part I Destiny’s Child
  • Money Pink Floyd

Scientist Roger Highfield picked:

  • The Elements Tom Lehrer
  • Big Bang Theory Theme Barenaked Ladies
  • Stuck To You Josh Ritter
  • Space Oddity Chris Hadfield

Music writer Jon Savage picked:

  • Jack the Ripper Link Wray
  • I Need It Just As Bad As You Laura Lee
  • Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again) Sly & The Family Stone
  • The One I Love Ken Boothe
  • Mr. Moonlight Dr. Feelgood & The Interns

Mathmetician scientist Marcus Du Sautoy picked:

  • Crystalline Björk
  • Inform, Educate and Entertain Public Service Broadcasting
  • 5/4 Gorillaz
  • X&Y Coldplay

Historian Greg Jenner picked:

  • Handlebars Flobots
  • Immigrant Song Led Zeppelin
  • Daedalus Thrice
  • Leningrad Billy Joel

Scientist Philip Ball picked:

  • Everything Must Change Nina Simone
  • Spasticus Autisticus Ian Dury & The Blockheads
  • Se Pä TV Swåp
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists