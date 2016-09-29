Scholarly Playlist
The long, lazy days of summer might be an increasingly distant memory, but 6 Music is here to soften the blow with a 'back to school' playlist of tracks chosen by scholars of many disciplines. Plug in, turn on and prepare to have your mind broadened with this soundtrack to history, science, music and maths... listen to Lauren Laverne on BBC 6 Music.
Illustrator Chris Riddell picked:
Into My Arms Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Lime Tree Bright Eyes
Ocean Rain Echo & The Bunnymen
Bridges And Balloons Joanna Newsom
Economist Victoria Waldersee picked:
Sunny Afternoon The Kinks
Uptown Girl Billy Joel
We Work The Black Seam Sting
Generation Rent Megson
9 to 5 Dolly Parton
Takin' Care Of Business Bachman–Turner Overdrive
Independent Women, Part I Destiny’s Child
Money Pink Floyd
Scientist Roger Highfield picked:
The Elements Tom Lehrer
Big Bang Theory Theme Barenaked Ladies
Stuck To You Josh Ritter
Space Oddity Chris Hadfield
Music writer Jon Savage picked:
Jack the Ripper Link Wray
I Need It Just As Bad As You Laura Lee
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again) Sly & The Family Stone
The One I Love Ken Boothe
Mr. Moonlight Dr. Feelgood & The Interns
Mathmetician scientist Marcus Du Sautoy picked:
Crystalline Björk
Inform, Educate and Entertain Public Service Broadcasting
5/4 Gorillaz
X&Y Coldplay
Historian Greg Jenner picked:
Handlebars Flobots
Immigrant Song Led Zeppelin
Daedalus Thrice
Leningrad Billy Joel
Scientist Philip Ball picked:
Everything Must Change Nina Simone
Spasticus Autisticus Ian Dury & The Blockheads
Se Pä TV Swåp