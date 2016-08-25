Image for Toddla T Carnival Anthems
Preview all 86 tracks

Toddla T Carnival Anthems

Bass, bounce and carnival vibes from around the world. *Contains language that may offend*

Last updated: 25 Aug 2016Tracks: 86

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • King Tubby Meets The Rockers Uptown Augustus Pablo
  • Warrior Charge Aswad
  • One Love / People Get Ready (Dub Version) Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • Police & Thieves Junior Murvin & The Clash
  • 54-46 Was My Number Toots & The Maytals
  • No No No - You Don't Love Me Dawn Penn
  • Revolution Dennis Brown
  • Under Me Sleng Teng Wayne Smith
  • When I See You Smile Singing Sweet
  • Ting-A-Ling Shabba Ranks
  • Tight Up Skirt Red Rat
  • Bashment Party Red Fox
  • Romie (Toddla T Dub) Beenie Man
  • Bimma & Benz Bounty Killer
  • Heads High Mr. Vegas
  • Dat Sexy Body Sasha
  • Gimme the Light Sean Paul
  • Pon Di River Pon Di Bank Elephant Man
  • Bad Man Pull Up Ding Dong
  • Dutty Wine Tony Matterhorn
  • Bump & Grind M Dubz
  • Neighbourhood Zed Bias
  • Boo Ms. Dynamite
  • Little Man (Exemen Works Remix) Sia
  • Flowers Sweet Female Attitude
  • Imagine Shola Ama
  • Crazy Love MJ Cole
  • We Can Get Down (Groove Chronicles Remix) Myron
  • Nite Life Kim English
  • A London Thing Scott Garcia & MC Styles
  • HyperFunk Antonio
  • Burning (Vibe Mix) MK
  • The Cure & The Cause (Dennis Ferrer Remix) (feat. Tracey K) Fish Go Deep
  • Golden (Wookie Remix) Jill Scott
  • Days Like This (DJ Spinna & Ticklah Club Mix) Shaun Escoffery
  • It's Alright, I Feel It! (M.A.W. 12" Mix) (feat. Jocelyn Brown) Nuyorican Soul
  • In My Bed (Bugz In The Attic Remix) Amy Winehouse
  • It's So Omar
  • Rumble (Toddla T Remix) KDA
  • Too Many Man (Martelo Too Many Funky Tunes) BBK
  • Carnival Migraine Skank Gracious K
  • Party Hard (Toddla T Dub) Donae’o
  • Roll it Gal (A Little Bit Funky VIP Remix) Alison Hinds
  • Personally P-Square
  • Skelewu DaVido
  • Tun Up Jus Now, Stylo G & Bunji Garlin
  • Differentology (Ready For The Road) Bunji Garlin & Nigel Rohas
  • Dollar Whine Collin Lucas
  • Big Truck Machel Montano
  • Follow The Leader The Soca Boys
  • Palance JW & Blaze
  • Burial Jus Now & Leviticus
  • Lighter DJ SS
  • Original Nuttah Shy FX & Shy FX
  • Incredible (feat. General Levy) M‐Beat
  • Special Dedication (feat. Top Cat) Sigma
  • Chopstick Dubplate Jah Mason
  • Ready Or Not (Zinc Remix) Fugees
  • Sweet Love M‐Beat
  • Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) (feat. Caron Wheeler) Soul II Soul
  • Right Here (Human Nature Mix) SWV
  • Optimistic Sounds of Blackness
  • Hangin' On A String Loose Ends
  • Got To Be Real Cheryl Lynn
  • Good Times Chic
  • Good Times Jamie xx & Young Thug
  • Sound Of Da Police KRS-One
  • Simon Says Pharoahe Monch
  • Ruff Ryders Anthem DMX
  • Pass The Courvoisier, Part II (feat. Diddy & Pharrell Williams) Busta Rhymes
  • B.M.F (Blowin' Money Fast) (feat. Styles P) Rick Ross
  • Hard (feat. Newham Generals & David Rodigan) Breakage
  • Street Fighter Riddim D Double E
  • Pow Lethal Bizzle
  • Doin It Again Skepta
  • Eskimo Wiley
  • 28 Basslines Benga
  • Midnight Request Line Skream
  • Anti War Dub DMZ
  • Controlla (feat. Popcaan) Drake
  • Ova Dweet Popcaan
  • Bruk Off Konshens
  • Dance For Me Eugy/Mr Eazi
  • House Work (Carnival VIP) (feat. Mike Dunn & MNEK) Jax Jones
  • Roll On My Level (feat. Summer Rayne) DJ Hazard
  • Who Knows (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Chronixx) Protoje
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists