Great British Bands... To Bake To
Celebrating the new series of the well-loved Great British Bake Off with a selection of some of the greatest british bands throughout the years. *Contains language that may offend.*
Last updated: 24 Aug 2016Tracks: 38
Tracks
Albatross Fleetwood Mac
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Rolling Stones
Make It With You Bread
Come Together The Beatles
My Generation The Who
Should I Stay Or Should I Go The Clash
Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 Pink Floyd
Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin
Don't Stop Me Now Queen
Wonderwall Oasis
Coffee & TV Blur
Karma Police Radiohead
Teardrop Massive Attack
How Soon Is Now? The Smiths
Boys Don't Cry The Cure
Common People Pulp
A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
Beautiful Ones Suede
Feel Good Inc. Gorillaz
Blue Monday New Order
West End Girls Pet Shop Boys
Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran
Don't You Want Me The Human League
The Sound The 1975
Best Song Ever One Direction
Patience Take That
Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
Do You Feel What I Feel JLS
Bury It (feat. Hayley Williams) CHVRCHES
Latch (feat. Sam Smith) Disclosure
Good Grief Bastille
Adventure Of A Lifetime Coldplay
Charlemagne Blossoms
My Number Foals
Kathleen Catfish and the Bottlemen
Throne Bring Me The Horizon
Wolves Of Winter Biffy Clyro
Believe Mumford & Sons