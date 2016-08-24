Image for Great British Bands... To Bake To
Preview all 38 tracks

Great British Bands... To Bake To

Celebrating the new series of the well-loved Great British Bake Off with a selection of some of the greatest british bands throughout the years. *Contains language that may offend.*

Last updated: 24 Aug 2016Tracks: 38

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Albatross Fleetwood Mac
  • (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction The Rolling Stones
  • Make It With You Bread
  • Come Together The Beatles
  • My Generation The Who
  • Should I Stay Or Should I Go The Clash
  • Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2 Pink Floyd
  • Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin
  • Don't Stop Me Now Queen
  • Wonderwall Oasis
  • Coffee & TV Blur
  • Karma Police Radiohead
  • Teardrop Massive Attack
  • How Soon Is Now? The Smiths
  • Boys Don't Cry The Cure
  • Common People Pulp
  • A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
  • Beautiful Ones Suede
  • Feel Good Inc. Gorillaz
  • Blue Monday New Order
  • West End Girls Pet Shop Boys
  • Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran
  • Don't You Want Me The Human League
  • The Sound The 1975
  • Best Song Ever One Direction
  • Patience Take That
  • Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
  • Do You Feel What I Feel JLS
  • Bury It (feat. Hayley Williams) CHVRCHES
  • Latch (feat. Sam Smith) Disclosure
  • Good Grief Bastille
  • Adventure Of A Lifetime Coldplay
  • Charlemagne Blossoms
  • My Number Foals
  • Kathleen Catfish and the Bottlemen
  • Throne Bring Me The Horizon
  • Wolves Of Winter Biffy Clyro
  • Believe Mumford & Sons
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists