Image for The Mercury Prize 2016
Preview all 36 tracks

The Mercury Prize 2016

The prestigious Mercury Prize returns in 2016. Listen to selected tracks from the twelve Albums of the Year. *Contains language that may offend.* Explore all the news from the 2016 Mercury Prize shortlist announcement.

Last updated: 4 Aug 2016Tracks: 36

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • In God's House Bat for Lashes
  • Sunday Love Bat for Lashes
  • I Will Love Again Bat for Lashes
  • Cold Little Heart Michael Kiwanuka
  • Love & Hate Michael Kiwanuka
  • Black Man In A White World Michael Kiwanuka
  • I Can't Give Everything Away David Bowie
  • Blackstar David Bowie
  • Lazarus David Bowie
  • Burn The Witch Radiohead
  • True Love Waits Radiohead
  • Desert Island Disk Radiohead
  • Shutdown Skepta
  • Numbers (feat. Pharrell Williams) Skepta
  • Lyrics (feat. Novelist) Skepta
  • Overcome (feat. Nile Rodgers) Laura Mvula
  • Phenomenal Woman Laura Mvula
  • Angel Laura Mvula
  • Drone Bomb Me ANOHNI
  • Hopelessness ANOHNI
  • 4 Degrees ANOHNI
  • The Answer Savages
  • Adore Savages
  • T.I.W.Y.G. Savages
  • Sharpness Jamie Woon
  • Celebration Jamie Woon
  • Little Wonder Jamie Woon
  • Love Me The 1975
  • The Sound The 1975
  • Somebody Else The 1975
  • T-Shirt Weather In The Manor Kano
  • New Banger Kano
  • Deep Blues (feat. Damon Albarn) Kano
  • Space Carnival The Comet Is Coming
  • Cosmic Dust The Comet Is Coming
  • New Age The Comet Is Coming
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists