The Mercury Prize 2016
The prestigious Mercury Prize returns in 2016. Listen to selected tracks from the twelve Albums of the Year. *Contains language that may offend.* Explore all the news from the 2016 Mercury Prize shortlist announcement.
Last updated: 4 Aug 2016Tracks: 36
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
In God's House Bat for Lashes
-
Sunday Love Bat for Lashes
-
I Will Love Again Bat for Lashes
-
Cold Little Heart Michael Kiwanuka
-
Love & Hate Michael Kiwanuka
-
Black Man In A White World Michael Kiwanuka
-
I Can't Give Everything Away David Bowie
-
Blackstar David Bowie
-
Lazarus David Bowie
-
Burn The Witch Radiohead
-
True Love Waits Radiohead
-
Desert Island Disk Radiohead
-
Shutdown Skepta
-
Numbers (feat. Pharrell Williams) Skepta
-
Lyrics (feat. Novelist) Skepta
-
Overcome (feat. Nile Rodgers) Laura Mvula
-
Phenomenal Woman Laura Mvula
-
Angel Laura Mvula
-
Drone Bomb Me ANOHNI
-
Hopelessness ANOHNI
-
4 Degrees ANOHNI
-
The Answer Savages
-
Adore Savages
-
T.I.W.Y.G. Savages
-
Sharpness Jamie Woon
-
Celebration Jamie Woon
-
Little Wonder Jamie Woon
-
Love Me The 1975
-
The Sound The 1975
-
Somebody Else The 1975
-
T-Shirt Weather In The Manor Kano
-
New Banger Kano
-
Deep Blues (feat. Damon Albarn) Kano
-
Space Carnival The Comet Is Coming
-
Cosmic Dust The Comet Is Coming
-
New Age The Comet Is Coming