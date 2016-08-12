Team GB's Training Tunes
Listen to the tracks that motivate and inspire Team GB athletes. *Contains language that may offend.* Watch some of the athletes introduce their picks in Training Tunes on BBC iPlayer.
Last updated: 12 Aug 2016Tracks: 29
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Jess Ennis-Hill
-
Public Service Announcement (Interlude) JAY-Z
-
Livin' It Up (feat. Case) Ja Rule
-
Here Alessia Cara
-
This Woman's Work Maxwell
-
Unfinished Sympathy Massive Attack
-
Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
-
Try a Little Tenderness Otis Redding
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
-
You'll Never Walk Alone Gerry & The Pacemakers
-
Black Skinhead Kanye West
-
Our Day Will Come Amy Winehouse
-
Wet Dollars Tazer x Tink
-
Dark Fantasy (feat. Teyana Taylor) Kanye West
-
Just Lose It Eminem
-
Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Beyoncé
Adam Gemili
-
-
I See Fire Ed Sheeran
-
Walking With Elephants (feat. Frisco) Shakka
-
Antenna Fuse ODG
-
Best Song Ever One Direction
-
Can't Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake
Ali Brownlee
-
Tubthumping Chumbawamba
Laura Trott
-
The Rising Bruce Springsteen
Geraint Thomas
-
Not Afraid Eminem
Helen Glover
-
Another One Bites The Dust Queen
Tom Mitchell
-
Shut Up Stormzy
Alex Davis
-
Shutdown Skepta
Heather Stanning
-
Fight Song Rachel Platten
Moe Sbihi
-
Feed Em To The Lions (feat. Wiley, Stormzy, Fekky, Lethal Bizzle, Tempa T & Rou) Solo 45
Morgan Lake
-
Headlines Drake