Image for Team GB's Training Tunes
Preview all 29 tracks

Team GB's Training Tunes

Listen to the tracks that motivate and inspire Team GB athletes. *Contains language that may offend.* Watch some of the athletes introduce their picks in Training Tunes on BBC iPlayer.

Last updated: 12 Aug 2016Tracks: 29

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

Jess Ennis-Hill

  • Public Service Announcement (Interlude) JAY-Z
  • Livin' It Up (feat. Case) Ja Rule
  • Here Alessia Cara
  • This Woman's Work Maxwell
  • Unfinished Sympathy Massive Attack
  • Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
  • Try a Little Tenderness Otis Redding

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

  • You'll Never Walk Alone Gerry & The Pacemakers
  • Black Skinhead Kanye West
  • Our Day Will Come Amy Winehouse
  • Wet Dollars Tazer x Tink
  • Dark Fantasy (feat. Teyana Taylor) Kanye West
  • Just Lose It Eminem
  • Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Beyoncé

Adam Gemili

  • War Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • I See Fire Ed Sheeran
  • Walking With Elephants (feat. Frisco) Shakka
  • Antenna Fuse ODG
  • Best Song Ever One Direction
  • Can't Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake

Ali Brownlee

  • Tubthumping Chumbawamba

Laura Trott

  • The Rising Bruce Springsteen

Geraint Thomas

  • Not Afraid Eminem

Helen Glover

  • Another One Bites The Dust Queen

Tom Mitchell

  • Shut Up Stormzy

Alex Davis

  • Shutdown Skepta

Heather Stanning

  • Fight Song Rachel Platten

Moe Sbihi

  • Feed Em To The Lions (feat. Wiley, Stormzy, Fekky, Lethal Bizzle, Tempa T & Rou) Solo 45

Morgan Lake

  • Headlines Drake
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists