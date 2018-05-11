BBC Music's Biggest Legends
Pure musical gold from some true greats, handpicked from the line up for BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend! More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.
Last updated: 11 May 2018Tracks: 15
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Wall Of Glass Liam Gallagher
International Blue Manic Street Preachers
Have a Nice Day Stereophonics
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
Love Really Hurts Without You Billy Ocean
Tempted Squeeze
Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds
Mirror In The Bathroom The Beat
Born Slippy Underworld
I Adore You Goldie
Too Much Pressure The Selecter
I Got You Babe UB40
Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher
Belfast Orbital
4 Seasons - Summer - Vivaldi Nigel Kennedy