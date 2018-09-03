Image for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018
BBC Radio 2

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018

Music from all our fantastic performers at this year's Festival in a Day. *May contain strong language* More from Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018.

Last updated: 3 Sep 2018Tracks: 21

  • Dancing Kylie Minogue
  • International Blue Manic Street Preachers
  • One Strike All Saints
  • Church Bells Carrie Underwood
  • I'll Put You Together Again The Band Of Love
  • Anywhere Rita Ora
  • Fly Away Lenny Kravitz
  • Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
  • You Love Us Manic Street Preachers
  • Never Ever All Saints
  • Cry Pretty Carrie Underwood
  • Gimme The Night The Band of Love
  • R.I.P (feat. Tinie Tempah) Rita Ora
  • Low Lenny Kravitz
  • A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
  • Pure Shores All Saints
  • Before He Cheats Carrie Underwood
  • I Will Never Let You Down Rita Ora
  • Born To Be Alive The Band Of Love
  • American Woman Lenny Kravitz
  • Better The Devil You Know Kylie Minogue
