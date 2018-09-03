Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018
Music from all our fantastic performers at this year's Festival in a Day. *May contain strong language* More from Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018.
Last updated: 3 Sep 2018Tracks: 21
Tracks
Dancing Kylie Minogue
International Blue Manic Street Preachers
One Strike All Saints
Church Bells Carrie Underwood
I'll Put You Together Again The Band Of Love
Anywhere Rita Ora
Fly Away Lenny Kravitz
Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
You Love Us Manic Street Preachers
Never Ever All Saints
Cry Pretty Carrie Underwood
Gimme The Night The Band of Love
R.I.P (feat. Tinie Tempah) Rita Ora
Low Lenny Kravitz
A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
Pure Shores All Saints
Before He Cheats Carrie Underwood
I Will Never Let You Down Rita Ora
Born To Be Alive The Band Of Love
American Woman Lenny Kravitz
Better The Devil You Know Kylie Minogue