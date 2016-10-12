Craig Charles' Civil Rights Anthems
Craig Charles selects pivotal songs of protest from funk and soul musicians of the 1960s and 70s. It's Craig's top 10 songs of freedom *contains language that may offend*. The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, Saturdays at 1800 on 6 Music.
Last updated: 12 Oct 2016Tracks: 10
Tracks
Strange Fruit Billie Holiday
We Shall Overcome Mahalia Jackson
Mississippi Goddam Nina Simone
A Change Is Gonna Come Sam Cooke
Freedom Highway The Staple Singers
The Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker
Say It Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud) James Brown
Wake Up, N****** The Last Poets
Vietnam Jimmy Cliff
This Land Odetta