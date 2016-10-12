Preview all 10 tracks Craig Charles' Civil Rights Anthems

Craig Charles selects pivotal songs of protest from funk and soul musicians of the 1960s and 70s. It's Craig's top 10 songs of freedom *contains language that may offend*. The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, Saturdays at 1800 on 6 Music.

Strange Fruit Billie Holiday

We Shall Overcome Mahalia Jackson

Mississippi Goddam Nina Simone

A Change Is Gonna Come Sam Cooke

Freedom Highway The Staple Singers

The Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker

Say It Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud) James Brown

Wake Up, N****** The Last Poets

Vietnam Jimmy Cliff

This Land Odetta