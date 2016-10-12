Image for Craig Charles' Civil Rights Anthems
Craig Charles selects pivotal songs of protest from funk and soul musicians of the 1960s and 70s. It's Craig's top 10 songs of freedom *contains language that may offend*. The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, Saturdays at 1800 on 6 Music.

  • Strange Fruit Billie Holiday
  • We Shall Overcome Mahalia Jackson
  • Mississippi Goddam Nina Simone
  • A Change Is Gonna Come Sam Cooke
  • Freedom Highway The Staple Singers
  • The Motor City is Burning John Lee Hooker
  • Say It Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud) James Brown
  • Wake Up, N****** The Last Poets
  • Vietnam Jimmy Cliff
  • This Land Odetta

