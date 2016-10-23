The Roundhouse - The People's Palace
Listen to the soundtrack to Arena's tragicomic rollercoaster story of the iconic Roundhouse venue. Watch the documentary.
Last updated: 23 Oct 2016Tracks: 15
White Rabbit Jefferson Airplane
Heart Beat, Pig Meat Pink Floyd
Gonna Have a Funky Good Time James Brown
Don't Have any More, Mrs. Moore Lily Morris
La Ronde: Valse du film La Ronde Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
Astronomy Domine Pink Floyd
Say It Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud) James Brown
We're Going Wrong Cream
Janie Jones The Clash
In The City The Jam
Oh Bondage Up Yours X‐Ray Spex
Can't Tek No More Dizzee Rascal
Don't go to Strangers (feat. Paul Weller & Amy Winehouse) Jools Holland
