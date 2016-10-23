Image for The Roundhouse - The People's Palace
BBC Four

The Roundhouse - The People's Palace

Listen to the soundtrack to Arena's tragicomic rollercoaster story of the iconic Roundhouse venue. Watch the documentary.

Last updated: 23 Oct 2016Tracks: 15

  • White Rabbit Jefferson Airplane
  • Heart Beat, Pig Meat Pink Floyd
  • Gonna Have a Funky Good Time James Brown
  • Don't Have any More, Mrs. Moore Lily Morris
  • La Ronde: Valse du film La Ronde Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
  • Astronomy Domine Pink Floyd
  • Say It Loud (I'm Black and I'm Proud) James Brown
  • We're Going Wrong Cream
  • Nouvelles Aventures György Ligeti, Pierre Boulez, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Gertie Charlent, Marie Cahn & William Pearson
  • Janie Jones The Clash
  • In The City The Jam
  • Oh Bondage Up Yours X‐Ray Spex
  • Can't Tek No More Dizzee Rascal
  • Don't go to Strangers (feat. Paul Weller & Amy Winehouse) Jools Holland
  • Live And Let Die Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, Cory Band, Steve Stewart & Philip Harper
