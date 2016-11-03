Planet Earth II: The Making of the Soundtrack
Hans Zimmer shares the tracks that inspired him and his team to create the incredible, original soundtrack for BBC One's Planet Earth II. Find out more about the series.
Last updated: 3 Nov 2016
Með Suð í Eyrum Sigur Rós
Night Ludovico Einaudi
Petricor Ludovico Einaudi
Canvas Imogen Heap
Imagine Nico & Vinz
Boy Lilikoi Jónsi
Love Dance Cirque du Soleil
Jeux d'eau Cirque du Soleil
Propeller Seeds Imogen Heap
Speaking Of Truth (Orchestrated) Laleh
John Boy Brad Mehldau
Burn The Witch Radiohead
Adagietto from Symphony no. 5 in C sharp minor Gustav Mahler, Berlin Philharmonic & Zubin Mehta
Noam Chomsky Spring Break 2002 Department of Eagles
Vaka Sigur Rós
Sudden Throw Ólafur Arnalds
Adagio for Cello and Piano Zoltán Kodály
Re: Stacks Bon Iver
Once Upon A Time In The West (Theme) Bill Frisell