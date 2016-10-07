The Sound of 1979 Playlist
BBC Music's My Generation season is telling the story of the last six decades of pop music. This autumn it's the turn of the 1970s, and on Friday 14 October 6 Music is returning to 1979 - a definitive year in the history of music - for the day. Get ready with this eclectic mix of 79 tracks specially selected by 6 Music from a year that saw hip hop, punk, disco, new wave and ska rub metaphorical shoulders on the nation's turntables. Find out more about 6 Music's 1979 day for BBC Music: My Generation.
Last updated: 7 Oct 2016Tracks: 79
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
Life During Wartime Talking Heads
-
Death Disco Public Image Ltd
-
At Home He's a Tourist Gang of Four
-
Typical Girls The Slits
-
Transmission Joy Division
-
She Is Beyond Good And Evil The Pop Group
-
Where's Bill Grundy Now? Television Personalities
-
Babylon's Burning The Ruts
-
Love Song The Damned
-
Sound Of The Suburbs The Members
-
Up The Junction Squeeze
-
My Sharona The Knack
-
Gangsters The Specials
-
One Step Beyond Madness
-
Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 3 Ian Dury & The Blockheads
-
Milk And Alcohol Dr. Feelgood
-
Making Plans for Nigel XTC
-
Dancing Barefoot Patti Smith
-
Chuck E's In Love Rickie Lee Jones
-
Pop Muzik M
-
Money The Flying Lizards
-
Video Killed The Radio Star Buggles
-
Empire State Human The Human League
-
Are Friends Electric? Tubeway Army & Gary Numan
-
Electricity Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
-
Spacer Sheila & B. Devotion
-
Good Times Chic
-
Move Your Boogie Body The Bar‐Kays
-
Boogie Wonderland (feat. The Emotions) Earth, Wind & Fire
-
Can You Feel The Force The Real Thing
-
Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough Michael Jackson
-
Rapper's Delight The Sugarhill Gang
-
King Tim III (Personality Jock) Fatback Band
-
Rappin And Rocking The House Funky 4 + 1
-
Superappin’ Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
-
London Calling The Clash
-
Rhythm of Cruelty Magazine
-
Eton Rifles The Jam
-
Message In A Bottle The Police
-
Boys Don't Cry The Cure
-
Pictures on My Wall Echo & The Bunnymen
-
Get Over You The Undertones
-
Into The Valley Skids
-
Hersham Boys Sham 69
-
Playground Twist Siouxsie and the Banshees
-
California Uber Alles Dead Kennedys
-
Out Of Control U2
-
Rowche Rumble The Fall
-
I'm Bored Iggy Pop
-
Lets Build a Car Swell Maps
-
Stop Your Sobbing The Pretenders
-
Kingdom Come Tom Verlaine
-
DJ David Bowie
-
Oliver's Army Elvis Costello & The Attractions
-
Don't Bring Me Down Electric Light Orchestra
-
The Number One Song In Heaven Sparks
-
Chelsea Girl Simple Minds
-
Highway To Hell AC/DC
-
Rock Lobster The B‐52s
-
Lucky Number Lene Lovich
-
Wow Kate Bush
-
Heart Of Glass Blondie
-
Fairytale In The Supermarket The Raincoats
-
Trash Roxy Music
-
Comfortably Numb Pink Floyd
-
All My Love Led Zeppelin
-
Tusk Fleetwood Mac
-
Tears Of A Clown The Beat
-
He's The Greatest Dancer Sister Sledge
-
Born For A Purpose Dr. Alimantado
-
Reality Poem Linton Kwesi Johnson
-
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner Black Uhuru
-
(Not Just) Knee Deep Funkadelic
-
Hot Stuff Donna Summer
-
Silly Games Janet Kay
-
On My Radio The Selecter
-
Memphis Tennessee Silicon Teens
-
Map Ref. 41°N 93°W Wire
-
The Fabulous Sequel Pere Ubu