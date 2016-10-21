Image for Lauren Laverne's Woman's Hour 70
Preview all 71 tracks

Lauren Laverne's Woman's Hour 70

To celebrate 70 years of Woman's Hour on Radio 4, Late Night Woman's Hour presenter Lauren Laverne has hand-picked 70 tracks by 70 artists from across the last 70 years. Woman's Hour, Radio 4, weekdays at 10am

Last updated: 21 Oct 2016Tracks: 71

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Strange Fruit Billie Holiday
  • It's Illegal, It's Immoral Or It Makes You Fat The Beverley Sisters
  • Blue Skies Ella Fitzgerald
  • Get Happy Judy Garland
  • Something's Got A Hold On Me Etta James
  • Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals
  • You Don't Own Me Lesley Gore
  • Feeling Good Nina Simone
  • I Can Never Go Home Anymore The Shangri‐Las
  • Come See About Me The Supremes
  • The Boat That I Row Lulu
  • Proud Mary Tina Turner
  • Don't Play That Song Aretha Franklin
  • Blue Joni Mitchell
  • I Start Counting Dusty Springfield
  • Woman Of The Ghetto Marlena Shaw
  • Lady Marmalade Labelle
  • Respect Yourself The Staple Singers
  • Fancy Bobbie Gentry
  • Landslide Fleetwood Mac
  • Gloria Patti Smith
  • I Feel Love Donna Summer
  • Heart Of Glass Blondie
  • 9 to 5 Dolly Parton
  • Typical Girls The Slits
  • Bam Bam Sister Nancy
  • On My Radio The Selecter
  • Pull Up To The Bumper Grace Jones
  • Happy House Siouxsie and the Banshees
  • Kid The Pretenders
  • Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
  • O Superman Laurie Anderson
  • Situation Yazoo
  • Everybody Madonna
  • Genius Of Love Tom Tom Club
  • Hounds Of Love Kate Bush
  • Mickey Toni Basil
  • Walk Like An Egyptian The Bangles
  • Roam The B‐52s
  • I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
  • Have A Nice Day Roxanne Shanté
  • Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
  • It's A Shame (My Sister) Monie Love
  • Shoop Salt‐N‐Pepa
  • My Lovin' En Vogue
  • U.N.I.T.Y. Queen Latifah
  • Cold Rock A Party MC Lyte
  • The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) Missy Elliott
  • You Bring Me Joy Mary J. Blige
  • Venus As A Boy Björk
  • Kool Thing Sonic Youth
  • Dry PJ Harvey
  • Doll Parts Hole
  • Car Song Elastica
  • Naked Eye Luscious Jackson
  • Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
  • Deceptacon Le Tigre
  • Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill
  • Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
  • Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
  • Galang M.I.A.
  • Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse
  • Set It Off Peaches
  • Eternal Flame Joan As Police Woman
  • Daniel Bat for Lashes
  • Little Red Shoes Loretta Lynn
  • Oblivion Grimes
  • Shake It Off Taylor Swift
  • Q.U.E.E.N. (feat. Erykah Badu) Janelle Monáe
  • Skwod Nadia Rose
  • Don't Fall In Kate Tempest
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists