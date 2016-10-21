Lauren Laverne's Woman's Hour 70
To celebrate 70 years of Woman's Hour on Radio 4, Late Night Woman's Hour presenter Lauren Laverne has hand-picked 70 tracks by 70 artists from across the last 70 years. Woman's Hour, Radio 4, weekdays at 10am
Last updated: 21 Oct 2016
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Strange Fruit Billie Holiday
It's Illegal, It's Immoral Or It Makes You Fat The Beverley Sisters
Blue Skies Ella Fitzgerald
Get Happy Judy Garland
Something's Got A Hold On Me Etta James
Da Doo Ron Ron The Crystals
You Don't Own Me Lesley Gore
Feeling Good Nina Simone
I Can Never Go Home Anymore The Shangri‐Las
Come See About Me The Supremes
The Boat That I Row Lulu
Proud Mary Tina Turner
Don't Play That Song Aretha Franklin
Blue Joni Mitchell
I Start Counting Dusty Springfield
Woman Of The Ghetto Marlena Shaw
Lady Marmalade Labelle
Respect Yourself The Staple Singers
Fancy Bobbie Gentry
Landslide Fleetwood Mac
Gloria Patti Smith
I Feel Love Donna Summer
Heart Of Glass Blondie
9 to 5 Dolly Parton
Typical Girls The Slits
Bam Bam Sister Nancy
On My Radio The Selecter
Pull Up To The Bumper Grace Jones
Happy House Siouxsie and the Banshees
Kid The Pretenders
Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Eurythmics
O Superman Laurie Anderson
Situation Yazoo
Everybody Madonna
Genius Of Love Tom Tom Club
Hounds Of Love Kate Bush
Mickey Toni Basil
Walk Like An Egyptian The Bangles
Roam The B‐52s
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Whitney Houston
Have A Nice Day Roxanne Shanté
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
It's A Shame (My Sister) Monie Love
Shoop Salt‐N‐Pepa
My Lovin' En Vogue
U.N.I.T.Y. Queen Latifah
Cold Rock A Party MC Lyte
The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly) Missy Elliott
You Bring Me Joy Mary J. Blige
Venus As A Boy Björk
Kool Thing Sonic Youth
Dry PJ Harvey
Doll Parts Hole
Car Song Elastica
Naked Eye Luscious Jackson
Say You'll Be There Spice Girls
Deceptacon Le Tigre
Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill
Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kylie Minogue
Crazy in Love (feat. JAY-Z) Beyoncé
Galang M.I.A.
Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse
Set It Off Peaches
Eternal Flame Joan As Police Woman
Daniel Bat for Lashes
Little Red Shoes Loretta Lynn
Oblivion Grimes
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Q.U.E.E.N. (feat. Erykah Badu) Janelle Monáe
Skwod Nadia Rose
Don't Fall In Kate Tempest