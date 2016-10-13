Image for Class of '96
Class of '96

20 years ago Oasis provided Britpop's high-water mark with their monumental gig at Knebworth. Today we provide the perfect soundtrack to an unforgettable era of music. Watch Oasis In Their Own Words.

  • One To Another The Charlatans
  • Roll With It Oasis
  • Country House Blur
  • Firestarter The Prodigy
  • Born Slippy Underworld
  • Waking Up Elastica
  • Common People Pulp
  • Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis
  • Beautiful Ones Suede
  • The Box Orbital
  • This Is Hardcore Pulp
  • Rocks Primal Scream
  • Lust For Life Iggy Pop
  • Three Lions David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds
  • Disco 2000 Pulp
  • Connection Elastica
  • Some Might Say Oasis
  • The Universal Blur
  • Tonight, Tonight The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Perfect Day Lou Reed
  • A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers
