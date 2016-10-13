Class of '96
20 years ago Oasis provided Britpop's high-water mark with their monumental gig at Knebworth. Today we provide the perfect soundtrack to an unforgettable era of music. Watch Oasis In Their Own Words.
Last updated: 13 Oct 2016Tracks: 22
Tracks
One To Another The Charlatans
Roll With It Oasis
Country House Blur
Firestarter The Prodigy
Born Slippy Underworld
Waking Up Elastica
Common People Pulp
Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis
Beautiful Ones Suede
The Box Orbital
This Is Hardcore Pulp
Rocks Primal Scream
Lust For Life Iggy Pop
Disco 2000 Pulp
Connection Elastica
Some Might Say Oasis
Tonight, Tonight The Smashing Pumpkins
Perfect Day Lou Reed
A Design For Life Manic Street Preachers