We asked Norwegian sensation Sigrid to pick her favourite tunes from the Introducing Uploader. Find out what she said about her selection.

Last updated: 23 Nov 2017Tracks: 11

  • Caramello Xenoula
  • Tied Greta Isaac
  • Bad Decisions Girlhood
  • Manea The Howl & The Hum
  • Baby Luv Nilüfer Yanya
  • Do You Feel Bearcubs
  • 7AM Hak Baker
  • Try ISLAND
  • Is There A Place I Can Go Trudy and the Romance
  • Thieves' Den IORA
  • Losing, Baby Brooke Bentham

