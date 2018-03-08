Image for BBC Music Introducing: Female Fire
BBC Music Introducing: Female Fire

Here’s the soundtrack to your IWD 2018 – the freshest, most kickass female artists that should be on your radar. Find out more about Introducing.

  • Hey Heartbreaker Dream Wife
  • Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz) Mahalia
  • Lottery Jade Bird
  • Get Loose Ms Banks
  • No Roots Alice Merton
  • Conjuring IAMDDB
  • Someone Out There Rae Morris
  • Curve Kara Marni
  • Hot Pink Let’s Eat Grandma
  • Let Go Connie Constance

