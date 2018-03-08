BBC Music Introducing: Female Fire
Here’s the soundtrack to your IWD 2018 – the freshest, most kickass female artists that should be on your radar. Find out more about Introducing.
Last updated: 8 Mar 2018Tracks: 10
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Hey Heartbreaker Dream Wife
Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz) Mahalia
Lottery Jade Bird
Get Loose Ms Banks
No Roots Alice Merton
Conjuring IAMDDB
Someone Out There Rae Morris
Curve Kara Marni
Hot Pink Let’s Eat Grandma
Let Go Connie Constance