Preview all 10 tracks BBC Music Introducing: Female Fire

Here’s the soundtrack to your IWD 2018 – the freshest, most kickass female artists that should be on your radar. Find out more about Introducing.

Hey Heartbreaker Dream Wife

Proud Of Me (feat. Little Simz) Mahalia

Lottery Jade Bird

Get Loose Ms Banks

No Roots Alice Merton

Conjuring IAMDDB

Someone Out There Rae Morris

Curve Kara Marni

Hot Pink Let's Eat Grandma

Let Go Connie Constance