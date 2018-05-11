BBC Music's Biggest Playlist
The ultimate FOMO playlist…jam-packed with the biggest tracks to get you in the mood for BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend! More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.
Last updated: 11 May 2018Tracks: 15
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
Girl From Mars Ash
Everybody Wants To Be Famous Superorganism
Fine Line (feat. Not3s) Mabel
You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) Jax Jones
Strangers Sigrid
Pompeii Bastille
Let Me Go (feat. Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & watt) Hailee Steinfeld
Paradise George Ezra
Upside Down Paloma Faith
Next To Me Emeli Sandé
Final Song (Jerome Price Remix) MO