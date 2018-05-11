Image for BBC Music's Biggest Playlist
Preview all 15 tracks

BBC Music's Biggest Playlist

The ultimate FOMO playlist…jam-packed with the biggest tracks to get you in the mood for BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend! More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.

Last updated: 11 May 2018Tracks: 15

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Shake It Off Taylor Swift
  • Shape Of You Ed Sheeran
  • Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
  • Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry
  • Girl From Mars Ash
  • Everybody Wants To Be Famous Superorganism
  • Fine Line (feat. Not3s) Mabel
  • You Don't Know Me (feat. RAYE) Jax Jones
  • Strangers Sigrid
  • Pompeii Bastille
  • Let Me Go (feat. Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & watt) Hailee Steinfeld
  • Paradise George Ezra
  • Upside Down Paloma Faith
  • Next To Me Emeli Sandé
  • Final Song (Jerome Price Remix) MO
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists