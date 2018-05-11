Image for BBC Music's Biggest Chill
Preview all 15 tracks

BBC Music's Biggest Chill

A chilled mix of tunes to help you wind down before BBC Music's Biggest Weekend More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.

Last updated: 11 May 2018Tracks: 15

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more
  • Let It Go James Bay
  • My Silver Lining First Aid Kit
  • Take Me Home Jess Glynne
  • My Enemy CHVRCHES & Matt Berninger
  • Wish I Could The Wandering Hearts
  • Just In Case Catherine McGrath
  • Someone Out There Rae Morris
  • B a noBody SOAK
  • I Just Wanna Love You The Shires
  • Everlasting Love Jamie Cullum
  • Milk and Honey Hollie Cook
  • Patience of Angels Eddi Reader
  • Into the Open Air Julie Fowlis
  • Smoke Signals Phoebe Bridgers
  • Ritual Union Little Dragon
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists