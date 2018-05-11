BBC Music's Biggest Chill
A chilled mix of tunes to help you wind down before BBC Music's Biggest Weekend More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.
Last updated: 11 May 2018Tracks: 15
Tracks
Let It Go James Bay
My Silver Lining First Aid Kit
Take Me Home Jess Glynne
My Enemy CHVRCHES & Matt Berninger
Wish I Could The Wandering Hearts
Just In Case Catherine McGrath
Someone Out There Rae Morris
B a noBody SOAK
I Just Wanna Love You The Shires
Everlasting Love Jamie Cullum
Milk and Honey Hollie Cook
Patience of Angels Eddi Reader
Into the Open Air Julie Fowlis
Smoke Signals Phoebe Bridgers
Ritual Union Little Dragon