Blue Planet II
Check out our playlist inspired by the hypnotic sounds of the sea and the awesome visuals in BBC One's series exploring the planet's oceans. Find out more about Blue Planet II.
Last updated: 16 Nov 2017Tracks: 16
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Bloom Radiohead
La Mer Nine Inch Nails
Emerald and Stone Brian Eno
Terrapin Bonobo
Nautilus Anna Meredith
Tahquamenon Falls Sufjan Stevens
Sea Song Craig Armstrong
Oceania Björk
Floatation The Grid
Swim Wun Two
Air à Danser Penguin Cafe Orchestra
Landing Cliffs Explosions in the Sky
Hey Saturday Sun Boards of Canada
Viðrar vel til loftárása Sigur Rós
Second Hand Underworld
Pharaohs Tears for Fears