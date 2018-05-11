Image for BBC Music's Biggest Voices
BBC Music's Biggest Voices

Get to know the pitch perfect stars performing across the UK at BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend! More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.

Last updated: 11 May 2018

  • You've Got The Love Florence + the Machine
  • Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
  • Read All About It Pt III Emeli Sandé
  • ...Ready For It? Taylor Swift
  • Slow Hands Niall Horan
  • Your Song Rita Ora
  • Budapest George Ezra
  • Stay With Me Sam Smith
  • Hold Back The River James Bay
  • My One Temptation Mica Paris
  • Only Love Can Hurt Like This Paloma Faith
  • Sea Creatures SOAK
  • I Follow Rivers Lykke Li
  • Agolo Angélique Kidjo

