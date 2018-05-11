BBC Music's Biggest Voices
Get to know the pitch perfect stars performing across the UK at BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend! More from BBC Music's Biggest Weekend.
Last updated: 11 May 2018Tracks: 14
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
-
You've Got The Love Florence + the Machine
-
Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
-
Read All About It Pt III Emeli Sandé
-
...Ready For It? Taylor Swift
-
Slow Hands Niall Horan
-
Your Song Rita Ora
-
Budapest George Ezra
-
Stay With Me Sam Smith
-
Hold Back The River James Bay
-
My One Temptation Mica Paris
-
Only Love Can Hurt Like This Paloma Faith
-
Sea Creatures SOAK
-
I Follow Rivers Lykke Li
-
Agolo Angélique Kidjo