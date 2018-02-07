Folk Awards 2018
Listen to tracks from all the nominees in this year's Radio 2 Folk Awards - celebrating the best of folk, acoustic and roots music. Find out more about the Folk Awards 2018
Last updated: 7 Feb 2018Tracks: 25
Tracks
Banks Of Newfoundland Siobhan Miller
Air Mignonne Ímar
East Kentucky Martin Simpson
Lark in the Clear Air Karine Polwart
White Nights Catriona McKay
Stonecutter Boy Georgia Lewis
The Fitter's Song Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band
The Country Carrier Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne
Wet Field Day Elephant Sessions
Winter Folk Carol O'Hooley & Tidow
Angeline the Baker Sam Kelly
Landlocked Edgelarks
Surroundings Ross Ainslie
A Phiuthrag 'S A Phiuthar Julie Fowlis
The Leaving Song Cara Dillon
The Irish Girl Ryan Young
The Granite Gaze Lankum
Little Bird Tim Edey
Be The Man The Young'uns
Sisters Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton
Cân Y Cŵn Gwyneth Glyn
Lowlands of Holland Ye Vagabonds
The Great Saint Lawrence River Declan O'Rourke
The Life of a Man/Greensleeves Chris Foster
Lisa Lân ALAW