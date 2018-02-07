Image for Folk Awards 2018
Listen to tracks from all the nominees in this year's Radio 2 Folk Awards - celebrating the best of folk, acoustic and roots music. Find out more about the Folk Awards 2018

  • Banks Of Newfoundland Siobhan Miller
  • Air Mignonne Ímar
  • East Kentucky Martin Simpson
  • Lark in the Clear Air Karine Polwart
  • White Nights Catriona McKay
  • Stonecutter Boy Georgia Lewis
  • The Fitter's Song Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band
  • The Country Carrier Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne
  • Wet Field Day Elephant Sessions
  • Winter Folk Carol O'Hooley & Tidow
  • Angeline the Baker Sam Kelly
  • Landlocked Edgelarks
  • Surroundings Ross Ainslie
  • A Phiuthrag 'S A Phiuthar Julie Fowlis
  • The Leaving Song Cara Dillon
  • The Irish Girl Ryan Young
  • The Granite Gaze Lankum
  • Little Bird Tim Edey
  • Be The Man The Young'uns
  • Sisters Ross Ainslie & Ali Hutton
  • Cân Y Cŵn Gwyneth Glyn
  • Lowlands of Holland Ye Vagabonds
  • The Great Saint Lawrence River Declan O'Rourke
  • The Life of a Man/Greensleeves Chris Foster
  • Lisa Lân ALAW
