Image for Fit & Fearless
Preview all 103 tracks

Fit & Fearless

Get inspired by the #GirlGains crew - with this Fit & Fearless playlist chosen by Tally, Zanna and Vic and guests >on 5 live's new podcast<.

Last updated: 15 Mar 2018Tracks: 103

Listen to this playlist in full

Choose your music service. Find out more

Ep.9 - Yoga, Wellness and Meditation

  • Breakeven Sonya
  • Can I be Him (Acoustic & Live) James Arthur
  • Wake Me Up Roses & Frey
  • Last Request (Live & Acoustic) Paolo Nutini
  • My Love (Acoustic) Jess Glynne
  • Dancing On My Own Calum Scott
  • Breathe Me Sia
  • Starving (Acoustic, feat. Grey & Zedd) Hailee Steinfeld
  • Use Somebody (Acoustic) Isabella Celander
  • A Sky Full of Stars Mother's Daughter
  • Lego House (Acoustic) Ed Sheeran
  • Titanium Mysha Didi

Ep.8 - Pre and post-natal fitness

  • Stacey's Mom On the Rocks
  • Mamma Mia Meryl Streep
  • Dancing Queen Meryl Streep, Julie Walters & Christine Baranski
  • Momma's Prayers (feat. Stormzy) JP Cooper
  • Titanium (feat. Sia) David Guetta
  • Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life Monty Python
  • Just The Way You Are Bruno Mars
  • ***Flawless Beyoncé
  • Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) Beyoncé
  • Hollaback Girl Gwen Stefani
  • Lady Marmalade Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa & P!nk

Ep.7 – Cardio

  • 9 to 5 Dolly Parton
  • Don't Stop Me Now Queen
  • Independent Women Destiny’s Child
  • This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) Natalie Cole
  • Send Me On My Way Rusted Root
  • Keeping Your Head Up Birdy
  • Hope (feat. Faith Evans) Twista
  • Glamorous Fergie & Ludacris
  • Doin' Ya Thang Oliver $
  • These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) Rudimental
  • Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
  • Work (feat. Drake) Rihanna
  • FourFiveSeconds Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney

Ep.6 – How to be healthy when hectic

  • Work From Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Fifth Harmony
  • Frontin' (feat. JAY-Z) Pharrell Williams
  • All Star Smash Mouth
  • This Is Me Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
  • Break Free (feat. Zedd) Ariana Grande
  • Power (feat. Stormzy) Little Mix
  • Mr Brightside The Killers
  • Pompeii Bastille
  • She's So Lovely Scouting for Girls
  • Time To Pretend MGMT
  • This Is How We Do It Montell Jordan
  • Five More Hours Deorro X Chris Brown
  • The Notorious B.I.G. Mo Money Mo Problems

Ep.5 - Eating disorders and disordered eating

  • Unstoppable Sia
  • Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara
  • Fight Song Rachel Platten
  • Perfect P!nk
  • IDGAF Dua Lipa
  • Diva Beyoncé
  • Worth It (feat. Kid Ink) Fifth Harmony
  • Survivor Destiny’s Child
  • Who You Are Jessie J

Ep.4 - The Pressure To Be Social

  • Survivor Destiny’s Child
  • Diamonds Rihanna
  • Born This Way Lady Gaga
  • Unpretty TLC
  • Perfect P!nk
  • Shake It Off Taylor Swift
  • Don't Be So Hard On Yourself Jess Glynne
  • Never Give Up Sia

Ep.3 - Not all calories are equal

  • Diva Beyoncé
  • Worth It (feat. Kid Ink) Fifth Harmony
  • Break Free (feat. Zedd) Ariana Grande
  • Me Too Meghan Trainor
  • Roar Katy Perry
  • We Can't Stop Miley Cyrus
  • Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix
  • Fight Song Rachel Platten

Ep.2 - Why weights make you badass - not bulky

  • Girl On Fire Alicia Keys
  • That's My Girl Fifth Harmony
  • Fight Song Rachel Platten
  • Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) Kelly Clarkson
  • Survivor Destiny’s Child
  • This Is Me Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
  • NO Meghan Trainor
  • Salute Little Mix
  • Break Free (feat. Zedd) Ariana Grande

Ep.1 - New Year, New You

  • Most Girls Hailee Steinfeld
  • Run The World (Girls) Beyoncé
  • Power (feat. Stormzy) Little Mix
  • Independent Women, Part I Destiny’s Child
  • Me Too Meghan Trainor
  • Confident Demi Lovato
  • Army (Mike Mago Remix) Ellie Goulding
  • Stay Zedd & Alessia Cara
  • Love Myself Hailee Steinfeld
  • The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Sia
  • Firework Katy Perry
  • 9 to 5 Dolly Parton
  • Don't Stop Me Now Queen
  • Independent Women Destiny’s Child
  • This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) Natalie Cole
  • Send Me On My Way Rusted Root
  • Keeping Your Head Up Birdy
  • Hope (feat. Faith Evans) Twista
  • Glamorous Fergie & Ludacris
  • Doin' Ya Thang Oliver $
Back to top

Like that? Try these...

Browse BBC Playlists from other networks

Browse more BBC Playlists