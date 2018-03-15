Fit & Fearless
Get inspired by the #GirlGains crew - with this Fit & Fearless playlist chosen by Tally, Zanna and Vic and guests >on 5 live's new podcast<.
Last updated: 15 Mar 2018Tracks: 103
Listen to this playlist in full
Tracks
Ep.9 - Yoga, Wellness and Meditation
Breakeven Sonya
Can I be Him (Acoustic & Live) James Arthur
Wake Me Up Roses & Frey
Last Request (Live & Acoustic) Paolo Nutini
My Love (Acoustic) Jess Glynne
Dancing On My Own Calum Scott
Breathe Me Sia
Starving (Acoustic, feat. Grey & Zedd) Hailee Steinfeld
Use Somebody (Acoustic) Isabella Celander
A Sky Full of Stars Mother's Daughter
Lego House (Acoustic) Ed Sheeran
Titanium Mysha Didi
Ep.8 - Pre and post-natal fitness
Stacey's Mom On the Rocks
Mamma Mia Meryl Streep
Dancing Queen Meryl Streep, Julie Walters & Christine Baranski
Momma's Prayers (feat. Stormzy) JP Cooper
Titanium (feat. Sia) David Guetta
Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life Monty Python
Just The Way You Are Bruno Mars
***Flawless Beyoncé
Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) Beyoncé
Hollaback Girl Gwen Stefani
Lady Marmalade Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa & P!nk
Ep.7 – Cardio
Glamorous Fergie & Ludacris
These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) Rudimental
Dog Days Are Over Florence + the Machine
Work (feat. Drake) Rihanna
FourFiveSeconds Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney
Ep.6 – How to be healthy when hectic
Work From Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Fifth Harmony
Frontin' (feat. JAY-Z) Pharrell Williams
All Star Smash Mouth
Mr Brightside The Killers
Pompeii Bastille
She's So Lovely Scouting for Girls
Time To Pretend MGMT
This Is How We Do It Montell Jordan
Five More Hours Deorro X Chris Brown
The Notorious B.I.G. Mo Money Mo Problems
Ep.5 - Eating disorders and disordered eating
Unstoppable Sia
Scars To Your Beautiful Alessia Cara
IDGAF Dua Lipa
Who You Are Jessie J
Ep.4 - The Pressure To Be Social
Diamonds Rihanna
Born This Way Lady Gaga
Unpretty TLC
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Don't Be So Hard On Yourself Jess Glynne
Never Give Up Sia
Ep.3 - Not all calories are equal
Roar Katy Perry
We Can't Stop Miley Cyrus
Shout Out To My Ex Little Mix
Ep.2 - Why weights make you badass - not bulky
Girl On Fire Alicia Keys
That's My Girl Fifth Harmony
Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) Kelly Clarkson
Salute Little Mix
Ep.1 - New Year, New You
Most Girls Hailee Steinfeld
Run The World (Girls) Beyoncé
Independent Women, Part I Destiny’s Child
Confident Demi Lovato
Army (Mike Mago Remix) Ellie Goulding
Stay Zedd & Alessia Cara
Love Myself Hailee Steinfeld
The Greatest (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Sia
Firework Katy Perry
