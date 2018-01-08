Hot For 2018
1Xtra's list of the hottest new talent for 2018 as selected by 1Xtra DJs and staff. More from Hot For 2018. *Contains strong language and themes that may offend*
Last updated: 8 Jan 2018Tracks: 33
Change Fredo
Like That Fredo
They Aint 100 Fredo
YRF (feat. Fredo & Not3s) GRM Daily
Unsigned (feat. One Acen) Hardy Caprio
Super Soaker Hardy Caprio
Shade IAMDDB
Pause IAMDDB
More IAMDDB
Warning Kojo Funds
MY 9INE Kojo Funds
Dun Talkin (feat. Abra Cadabra) Kojo Funds
Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds) Mabel
No Don Lotto Boyzz
Facetime Me Lotto Boyzz
Birmingham (feat. JayKae) Lotto Boyzz
No Pressure Mahalia
Sober Mahalia
Hold On (feat. Buddy) Mahalia
My Lover Not3s
Aladdin Not3s
Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison) Not3s
100 Degrees Not3s
Verified One Acen
Rolling (feat. Hardy Caprio) One Acen
Pxttern One Acen
4x4 Young T & Bugsey
Gangland (feat. Belly Squad) Young T & Bugsey
No Mickey Mouse Ting Young T & Bugsey
Rihanna Yxng Bane
Fine Wine (feat. Kojo Funds) Yxng Bane
Froze Yxng Bane
Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane) Yungen