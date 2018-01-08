Image for Hot For 2018
BBC Radio 1Xtra

Hot For 2018

1Xtra's list of the hottest new talent for 2018 as selected by 1Xtra DJs and staff. More from Hot For 2018. *Contains strong language and themes that may offend*

Last updated: 8 Jan 2018Tracks: 33

  • Change Fredo
  • Like That Fredo
  • They Aint 100 Fredo
  • YRF (feat. Fredo & Not3s) GRM Daily
  • Unsigned (feat. One Acen) Hardy Caprio
  • Super Soaker Hardy Caprio
  • Shade IAMDDB
  • Pause IAMDDB
  • More IAMDDB
  • Warning Kojo Funds
  • MY 9INE Kojo Funds
  • Dun Talkin (feat. Abra Cadabra) Kojo Funds
  • Finders Keepers (feat. Kojo Funds) Mabel
  • No Don Lotto Boyzz
  • Facetime Me Lotto Boyzz
  • Birmingham (feat. JayKae) Lotto Boyzz
  • No Pressure Mahalia
  • Sober Mahalia
  • Hold On (feat. Buddy) Mahalia
  • My Lover Not3s
  • Aladdin Not3s
  • Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison) Not3s
  • 100 Degrees Not3s
  • Verified One Acen
  • Rolling (feat. Hardy Caprio) One Acen
  • Pxttern One Acen
  • 4x4 Young T & Bugsey
  • Gangland (feat. Belly Squad) Young T & Bugsey
  • No Mickey Mouse Ting Young T & Bugsey
  • Rihanna Yxng Bane
  • Fine Wine (feat. Kojo Funds) Yxng Bane
  • Froze Yxng Bane
  • Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane) Yungen
