Image for Sounds of the 80s: Hit Factory Xmas Party!
BBC Radio 2

Sounds of the 80s: Hit Factory Xmas Party!

Enjoy your Christmas festivities with party hits from the 80s! > Watch Sounds of the 80s - Hit Factory Xmas Party Vids! <

Last updated: 15 Dec 2017Tracks: 52

  • Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin’ Stevens
  • Last Christmas Wham!
  • Christmas In Hollis Run‐D.M.C.
  • Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid II
  • This Time I Know It's For Real Donna Summer
  • You'll Never Stop Me Loving You Sonia
  • Especially For You Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan
  • Reet Petite Jackie Wilson
  • Don't You Want Me The Human League
  • When I Fall In Love Rick Astley
  • Respectable Mel & Kim
  • Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley
  • I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue
  • You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) Dead or Alive
  • Love In The First Degree Bananarama
  • Who's Leaving Who Hazell Dean
  • When You Come Back To Me Jason Donovan
  • Rock This Town Stray Cats
  • Goody Two Shoes Adam Ant
  • Thinking Of You Sister Sledge
  • Centrefold The J. Geils Band
  • The Way You Make Me Feel Michael Jackson
  • White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
  • Girls Just Want To Have Fun Cyndi Lauper
  • Bad Boys Wham!
  • Jingo Candido
  • Venus Bananarama
  • Can't Take My Eyes Off You Boys Town Gang
  • Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi
  • Material Girl Madonna
  • Call Me Blondie
  • Tainted Love Soft Cell
  • Crazy Crazy Nights KISS
  • Dead Ringer for Love Meat Loaf
  • Modern Love David Bowie
  • You Can't Hurry Love Phil Collins
  • A Town Called Malice The Jam
  • Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
  • Street Dance Break Machine
  • Feels Like I'm In Love Kelly Marie
  • I Love My Radio Taffy
  • Love Will Save The Day Whitney Houston
  • Celebration Kool & The Gang
  • Love Action The Human League
  • People Hold On (feat. Lisa Stansfield) Coldcut
  • Funky Town Lipps
  • Dance Yourself Dizzy Liquid Gold
  • Blue Monday New Order
  • Dancing on the Ceiling Lionel Richie
  • Lay All Your Love ABBA
  • Let's Go Crazy Prince & The Revolution
