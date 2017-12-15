Sounds of the 80s: Hit Factory Xmas Party!
Enjoy your Christmas festivities with party hits from the 80s! > Watch Sounds of the 80s - Hit Factory Xmas Party Vids! <
Last updated: 15 Dec 2017Tracks: 52
Tracks
Merry Christmas Everyone Shakin’ Stevens
Last Christmas Wham!
Christmas In Hollis Run‐D.M.C.
Do They Know It's Christmas? Band Aid II
This Time I Know It's For Real Donna Summer
Especially For You Kylie Minogue & Jason Donovan
Reet Petite Jackie Wilson
Don't You Want Me The Human League
When I Fall In Love Rick Astley
Respectable Mel & Kim
Never Gonna Give You Up Rick Astley
I Should Be So Lucky Kylie Minogue
You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) Dead or Alive
Love In The First Degree Bananarama
Who's Leaving Who Hazell Dean
When You Come Back To Me Jason Donovan
Rock This Town Stray Cats
Goody Two Shoes Adam Ant
Thinking Of You Sister Sledge
Centrefold The J. Geils Band
The Way You Make Me Feel Michael Jackson
White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Grandmaster & Melle Mel
Girls Just Want To Have Fun Cyndi Lauper
Bad Boys Wham!
Jingo Candido
Venus Bananarama
Can't Take My Eyes Off You Boys Town Gang
Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi
Material Girl Madonna
Call Me Blondie
Tainted Love Soft Cell
Crazy Crazy Nights KISS
Dead Ringer for Love Meat Loaf
Modern Love David Bowie
You Can't Hurry Love Phil Collins
A Town Called Malice The Jam
Walk This Way Run‐D.M.C. & Aerosmith
Street Dance Break Machine
Feels Like I'm In Love Kelly Marie
I Love My Radio Taffy
Love Will Save The Day Whitney Houston
Celebration Kool & The Gang
Love Action The Human League
People Hold On (feat. Lisa Stansfield) Coldcut
Funky Town Lipps
Dance Yourself Dizzy Liquid Gold
Blue Monday New Order
Dancing on the Ceiling Lionel Richie
Lay All Your Love ABBA
Let's Go Crazy Prince & The Revolution