BBC One

Sports Personality of the Year 2017

Listen to the soundtrack of another year of incredible sporting endeavour, achievement and triumph. It's the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 playlist. >BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017 on BBC One<

Last updated: 17 Dec 2017Tracks: 47

  • Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
  • All You Need Is Love The Beatles
  • Grace Rag’n’Bone Man
  • Halo Beyoncé
  • Run Snow Patrol
  • First Steps Elbow
  • Hoppipola Sigur Rós
  • The Universal Blur
  • Les Fleurs Minnie Riperton
  • You'll Never Walk Alone Gerry & The Pacemakers
  • Viva La Vida Coldplay
  • Chandelier Sia
  • Glorious (feat. Skylar Grey) Macklemore
  • Bellbottoms The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
  • Rule The World Michael Kiwanuka
  • In My Life Johnny Cash
  • The Night We Met Lord Huron
  • F****** In The Bushes Oasis
  • Seven Nation Army The White Stripes
  • Power Kanye West
  • Spoon (feat. Kojey Radical) Empara Mi
  • I’m The Mountain Stoned Jesus
  • You Are My Sunshine Elizabeth Mitchell
  • Glitter And Gold Barns Courtney
  • Judgement Day Stealth
  • Dreaming Of You The Coral
  • Valerie The Zutons
  • Surfin' (feat. Pharrell Williams) Kid Cudi
  • Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK) Stormzy
  • Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry
  • Wishing On A Star Tom Grennan
  • Can't You Hear Me Knocking The Rolling Stones
  • Freedom George Michael
  • Losing Sleep John Newman
  • A Young Understanding Sundara Karma
  • Gold Years & Years
  • Ready to Go Hurts
  • Curlews Grasscut
  • Grow Frances
  • Don't Kill My Vibe Sigrid
  • Wake Up Call Embrace
  • Green Light Lorde
  • Lippy Kids Elbow
  • Palaces Of Montezuma Grinderman
  • Elaina’s Theme Tom Player
  • Sunrise (Always Comes Around) (feat. Liela Moss) UNKLE
  • She Sells Sanctuary The Cult
